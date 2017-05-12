Over-The-Counter Bi-Weekly #9 - Horses, Asset Managers, Bowling Alleys And Steel

Below you will find three interesting stocks that might become an investment opportunity and one curiosity.

Search for alternative ways to screen the OTC land continues. Let me know your favorite strategy in the comments.

Without further ado, here are 3 stocks that I found in the past two weeks or so and that I believe could lead to more interesting research. These might not result in an investment opportunity but I feel that if one looks at stocks properly in-depth he/she can always learn something new. Some of them are also dark and just caught my interest because of material information that I saw online.

Before I dig in I feel obliged to say; Caveat Emptor! Always do your own due diligence and do not take the following tickers as a solicitation to buy

Bowl America (BWL.A)

I would describe Bowl America as a ‘classic OTC real-estate play’. Take an uninteresting business (bowling alley), manage it well so that it turns a profit and creates meaningful cash flow and hold it for 30+ years. While the business is almost unchanged in that time (although it might face some challenges going forward as bowling might be slowly but surely dying), the balance sheet value of the properties depreciated by 70% thus creating obvious ‘hidden asset’.

At the current market cap, the real estate and the operations are roughly valued at $62 million (net of cash and securities - the management has affinity for telecom stocks apparently) which could be undervaluing the real estate by around $30 million (based on Nate’s assessment) thus pointing to an interesting upside.

The usual challenge though with these companies is the annualized return on investment, not the potential upside. The company has been treading along for several years now at similar valuation and thus investors had to sit still on their investment. Once the value is unlocked it might be too late to earn a sensible return.

That being said the company does pay a dividend which is partially offsetting the above point. I would also mention that the management is old (CEO is 86) and therefore they might be incentivized to sell or liquidate. Thus as always with these companies, it is worth to have them on your watchlist and potentially try to value their real estate in order to have a good idea when it might make sense to try to buy into the company.

Terrier Investing also wrote about the company in 2015.

Price: $14.57

Volume (30-Day Average): 671

Reporting: SEC available

FRMO Corp (OTCPK:FRMO)

This stock allows investors to have an interesting exposure to a duo of asset managers (Mr. Murray Stahl and Mr. Steve Bergman) that have an enviable track record in increasing the book value of this entity (roughly at a rate of 21% CAGR over past 5 years). This has been done mainly through investing into various businesses (both public and private) as well as publicly traded securities and other asset classes. The company also owns a stake in Horizon Kinetics, an asset manager that is run by the duo and FRMO also receives a small portion of revenue from the company.

While the growth of the book value makes it a business worth looking into in order to see if they are keeping up with the past performance, what is slightly negative about FRMO now is its valuation. The company has a tangible book of around $140 (I combine several assumptions listed in this article about the stock) while the market capitalization is roughly $213 million. This means that there is sizable premium now, but given the past performance, the margin of safety might not be an issue.

And to end with an interesting little detail, Horizon Kinetics started a bitcoin fund and FRMO invested in a bitcoin-related business in 2016 and thus investors also have a small exposure to the ever-growing cryptocurrency.

Price: $4.85

Volume (30-Day Average): 2,118

Reporting: Grey - Their Website

Webco is a steel-maker (focusing value-added products) that is trading below tangible book (50% discount) and almost at NCAV. While most of the value is in inventory, the operating results have significantly improved (profitable and generating material amount of cash) and thus the discount might not be reasonable. The share price did jump quite significantly already but given the current valuation, further research should be warranted.

Price: $82.95

Volume (30-day average): 47

Reporting: Grey - OTCmarkets.com

And lastly here is the bi-weekly curiosity that might not be an investment opportunity, but might be worth hearing about for whatever reason.

Buscar Company (OTCPK:CGLD)

Do you like thoroughbred racing? Want to bet on it in a more ‘exciting’ way? Well, Buscar is your pick as it is the only publically traded thoroughbred stable (or at least as per the company’s website claim). They were recently incorporated and through the sale of the initial equity bought $1 million ‘worth’ of horses. Currently, they have two breeding mares (‘Milania’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ - wonder if the first name is connected to US politics) and six racing thoroughbreds (‘Mr. Ability’ is probably my favorite name).

While the thoroughbred racing market might be fickle and the company does not have much cash to weather any downside, one aspect of CGLD is intriguing and that is the breeding part because they recently announced that both Milania and Sweet Dreams are pregnant and the expected average price for their offspring might be around $1.1 million. The current valuation implies roughly a $3 million premium to the company’s book value, but who knows maybe Buscar will hit it big!

Finally, I would like to borrow few words from Thomas Braziel;

‘Think about it - where are the truly undervalued securities? It is in the overlooked, deep dark reaches of the markets. The boomed out, the busted, the complex, and the convoluted.’

I would add; Are you wondering how to find them? Just research, research, research!

P.S. If anyone should diagnose themselves as a possible member of ‘Anonymous OTC-holics’ hit me up with a ticker that you do not have the time to look at or want to have a second pair of eyes on!

