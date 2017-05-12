Argonaut Gold Looks Better Than Ever

I see no reason why the shares can't double back to $3.40, assuming gold keeps trending higher too.

The market cap of Argonaut is just US$263 million, the valuation should be much higher given the growth expected in production and cash flow.

Argonaut hasn't been in this good of a position before (and I mean ever).

Let's just run some numbers here. Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) has a market cap of US$263 million, yet they have: US$42 million of cash on the balance sheet (after backing out a US$12.5 million deferred cash consideration due later this year), basically zero debt (under US$1 million), generated US$33.5 million in operating cash flow last year, have AISC under US$950 per ounce, and they are expecting a substantial increase in gold production over the next few years.

This is the first time in a while where this company really has the wind at their back. I have been following this story since the company was formed, as I like the management team (former Meridian Gold team). Argonaut hasn't been in this good of a position before (and I mean ever).

Rather, for the last several years they seemed to have some teething issues as they attempted to reach their long-term goal of becoming a 300,000-500,000 ounce gold producer. They weren't even coming close as they were stuck in the mud at around 125,000 ounces. They have had their share of setbacks, including the San Antonio mine not being permitted, but now they might finally be breaking through. They are still far away from their targeted objective, but progress is being made.

A few things have changed recently, and it's mostly centered around their El Castillo mine.

A 45% Increase In Production Is Expected Over the Next 2 Years

10 kilometers from the El Castillo mine is Argonaut's San Agustin project, which is currently under construction and will enter production in Q3 of this year. The economics are robust, as the low initial capex of US$43 million, combined with the low cash costs of US$648 per GEO, results in an after-tax IRR of 50% and an after-tax NPV of US$90 million - using a gold price of $1,200.

San Agustin is a simple, open-pit, heap leach operation that will average 80,000 ounces of gold production annually. The only downside is the mine life is relatively short at only 6.5 years.

However, San Agustin combined with the El Castillo mine will be the new growth platform for Argonaut. Production in 2017 is expected to be stable, but in 2018, there will be a surge, and then the company will see further gains in 2019 as San Agustin is fully ramped up.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

This is the breakdown of the production profile for those years. La Colorada will see an increase in output in 2018, but then it drops off a bit. The real growth is coming from the El Castillo/San Agustin complex. In total, production is expected to increase by 45% between 2017 and 2019.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

That would be a strong enough catalyst as is, but there is an additional one that just came out of left field.

El Castillo Open Pit No Longer Constrained

Two months ago, Argonaut announced that it had acquired a key Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) mineral concession adjacent to the El Castillo mine. The blue areas in the map below are Argonaut's concessions, and the red outline is the El Castillo pit limit. The pale yellow area was Fresnillo's concession. As you can see, Argonaut was constrained by the borders of its concession, and the mineralization at El Castillo extended past these lines. Argonaut has been trying to acquire this concession for the last three years, and it took a cash payment of US$26 million to get the deal done.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

This deal is significant for two reasons. One, Fresnillo has already drilled nearly 35,000 meters on this concession, and Argonaut now has a huge jump start on exploration given the "impressive database of drill holes" that have been logged. Two, this now allows Argonaut to expand the pit limits at El Castillo, which means the mine life of this asset will be greatly extended.

The diagram below is a cross-section of the current pit boundary on the Northeast side of the deposit. The area in blue is now mineable by Argonaut and will be incorporated into a new mine plan. This mineralization extends into Fresnillo's claim as well, and it's similar in grade to what Argonaut has on their side of the property boundary. The strip ratio and oxidation level are also similar.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

It's the same story on the south side of the pit; however, there are two key advantages on this portion of the deposit. The first is, the mineralization is basically just below the surface, which means the strip ratio will be very low. The second is, you can see how the oxide level dips steeply on the Fresnillo claim side, which means that this could be a larger mineable part of the deposit.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

The production growth outlined above for the company doesn't include any of these new mineable ounces at El Castillo. This new concession could have a significant impact on the overall production at the El Castillo complex. Argonaut is stating that they hope to be closer to 150,000 ounces by 2019 at El Castillo/San Agustin. Capex to expand this operation would be minimal as well, just some small investments in leach pads and the crushing circuit.

Recent Drill Results From New Concession

Argonaut has wasted no time since acquiring this concession, as just a few days ago they announced the completion of over 11,500 meters of 75 reverse-circulation drill holes on the north area. Fresnillo had done some wide-spaced drilling in this section, and Argonaut used this valuable data to design the current drill program. The objective was to increase drill-hole density to 35 meter spacing within this mineralized zone, which would be consistent with the spacing they use at El Castillo. Argonaut continues to drill on the south area, the results of which are expected to be released during the second half of 2017.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

The current reserve grade at El Castillo is 0.42 g/t. Argonaut is not only hitting higher grade in parts of this North Target area, but the widths are very good as well. Below are a few drill holes from the press release.

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

The company made the following statement on these results:

Based on our geologic understanding of the El Castillo gold system, it was clear that there is a north to northeast trend of mineralization that continued into the North Target area. Overall, the continuity of gold mineralization and thicknesses were better than expected and the depth of oxidation is deeper than our current pit in the north exceeding 200 metres. We are very pleased with the results of this drill program to date.

I'm more curious to see what the assay results look like from the south area, as this zone could have very good potential (for the reasons I described above).

Latest Q1 Earnings Results

On Tuesday, Argonaut released first quarter earnings results, and all financial metrics showed a meaningful improvement as production increased to 37,707 gold equivalent ounces (compared to 32,154 ounces in Q1 2016).

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

AISC for the quarter was $870 per ounce, which is tracking well under the guidance of $910-$960 per ounce. However, the first and forth quarters were expected to be the strongest this year, as Argonaut planned for higher production during those months.

Growth Is Fully Funded And Liquidity Is Strong

Argonaut has US$55.2 million of cash on the balance sheet, though, they still owe over US$12.5 million this year for the final installment payment to Fresnillo for the land concession. If you back that out, then the cash balance is just over US$42 million. Debt is minimal at just under US$500k. The company also has over US$17 million in VAT that the Mexican Government owes them (which they expect to either recover in the short term or apply as a tax credit).

(Source: Argonaut Gold)

Argonaut is planning to spend quite a bit this year on all of these growth projects, as a result, the cash balance will decline as the year progresses. However, the company is fully funded.

By my estimates, they should have around US$10-$20 million of cash left at the end of the year (that isn't assuming the US$17 million of VAT is refunded). Operating cash flow will help to fund some of this capex as well.

The company is basically debt free, and they also have a $30 million revolver. Liquidity shouldn't be an issue.

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, the market cap of Argonaut is just US$263 million. If Argonaut was still struggling, then "maybe" I could justify this valuation. The company, though, is about to see a 45% increase in production by 2019, and most likely a 50%-100% increase in operating cash flow, as all-in sustaining costs are going to improve as well.

My back of the envelope, after-tax NPV (5%) valuation for just the current operations (including San Agustin), is between US$250-$300 million. That's assuming:

170,000 ounces of gold production per year from the El Castillo Complex and La Colorada mine

A 6-year life of mine for this production profile

AISC of $750-$850 per ounce

A gold price of $1,250

Zero reserve conversion or additional resources

When you factor in the recent acquisition of the Fresnillo concession - and the upside this provides to the El Castillo mine - then the valuation becomes even more compelling.

I haven't even discussed the company's other projects, which includes Magino and San Antonio. Magino has an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$415 million using a gold price assumption of $1,200. San Antonio is over US$200 million but it's still unclear if this project will ever be built - so I would assign a much lower value.

Of course, there is still the cash on the balance sheet (after deducting expected capex) as well as the VAT.

I'm Buying

I have recently established a position in Argonaut as I see a lot of upside from current prices. The only issue right now is the stock could remain under pressure over the next few weeks, as the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is rebalancing positions, and ARNGF is most likely one stock they are reducing in order to make way for larger market cap companies. Once that passes though, I see no reason why the shares can't double back to $3.40, assuming gold keeps trending higher too.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.