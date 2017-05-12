Commentary On Great Point Partners' Positions Part 2

GPP doesn't appear to be opposed to taking positions in companies against the ropes and at or near all time low valuations, with several penny stocks included in the portfolio.

Of newly initiated positions, Ocera appears to have the most potential upside while Acadia appears to be the safe bet.

Of positions that are being aggressively added to, Sage Therapeutics appears to be one of the more promising on both a fundamental and technical basis.

Today we take a closer look at a few positions they are either adding aggressively to or have recently initiated.

In the last edition we focused on largest holdings and came away with a few good ideas.

In this series we continue to comment on holdings of key hedge funds we follow, hoping to come away with an enhanced understanding of how the smart money thinks and a few ideas worthy of further research.

In my most recent entry, we checked out some of the largest holdings of Great Point Partners, a noteworthy long/short healthcare focused fund known for deep fundamental analysis and their uncanny ability to uncover asymmetric risk/reward opportunities.

In this second part, we will look at some stocks they are aggressively adding to, as well as a few positions that have been recently initiated.

Aggressively Adding:

Stock #1: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

SAGE data by YCharts

Trading just 6% or so off the 52 week high, it appears the stock is basing for a continuation move. This CNS focused biotech has a deep pipeline targeting several indications that could create further value for shareholders.

Lead candidate brexanolone (SAGE-547) should report data in super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE) in the next few months, with data for postpartum depression (PPD) coming later on in the year. Having racked up Breakthrough Therapy and Prime designations, early data was quite strong and follow up oral treatment SAGE-217 appears to be a gamechanger as well. For the latter data in Parkinson's and essential tremor is expected later in the year. The company has around 2 years of cash on hand and continues to strengthen its executive lineup, so it appears to be an ideal anchor position for the portfolio and I wouldn't be surprised to see Great Point Partners adding more shares in the near future.

Stock #2: AveXis (AVXS)

AVXS data by YCharts

Shorts have been taking shots at this one for a while, as I've read quite a few negative pieces lately. However, the stock keeps powering higher and merits taking a deeper dive.

The firm recently presented data from lead gene therapy candidate AVXS-101 for the treatment of SMA type 1, a lethal genetic disorder leading to muscle deterioriation and death or permanent ventilation support for over 90% of patients. SMA is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality.

Early data was impressive, with 15 of 15 (100%) patients event-free at 13.6 months versus expected event-free survival rate of 25%. Other key improvements in the necessity of feeding support (six of seven patients in second cohort did not require) and motor milestone achievements were equally noteworthy. Dr. Mendell, the principal investigator on the trial, called the results "incredibly remarkable", while management appeared equally enthusiastic.

While the achievements are laudable, at the same investors should be skeptical of management constantly promoting the same results and take heed of potential durability issues. Another concern is the outcome of discussions with the FDA, with any red flags raised leading to possible delays in the initiation of the pivotal program.

At this point, in light of risks, competition concerns and the drug not likely to be commercially approved until 2019 or 2020, I'm not a big fan of the stock though I will check in on the story from time to time.

Stock #3: Inotek Pharmaceuticals (ITEK)

ITEK data by YCharts

For such a small company, their $114.7 million cash position is quite surprising. Assuming ongoing losses of $10 to $15 million per quarter, the company has an ample runway to achieve objectives.

Top-line results involving latanoprost and trabodenoson, their first-in-class selective adenosine mimetic, in a phase 2 dose-ranging study are due in July. Shares previously plummeted in January when in phase 3 study MATrX-1 the drug candidate failed to hit its primary endpoint, which management blamed on higher-than-expected placebo response.

While this trial might have a slightly better chance at achieving positive results, I'm not much for playing the lottery. Additionally, management appears committed to preclinical programs, which means that even with another trial failure they would be likely to continue burning through funds to keep the lights on.

The stock might be a decent run-up candidate into July, but with Great Point Partner's position accounting for almost 2% of the portfolio, it looks like a binary bet where a big win could boost the fund's performance for the year while a loss on trial failure would be manageable.

New Positions

Stock #1: Ocera Therapeutics (OCRX)

OCRX data by YCharts

Ocera is another penny stock they've been adding to, one which after a rough year appears to be forming a bullish base around $1.20 to move higher.

With a market cap around $30 million and cash position of $25.2 million, the tiny firm appears to have quite a bit going for it. While it is true that lead candidate OCR-200 failed to beat placebo in hepatic encephalopathy, further analysis showed treatment rapidly and safely lowered ammonia to levels associated with clinical improvement.

In April preclinical results from a rat model of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) showed adding OCR-002 significantly reduced the progression of fibrosis, while significantly reducing liver/body ratio, hepatic lipid content and hepatic collagen.

The company continues to raise funds utilizing its at the market facility, in the most recent quarter raising $3.5 million. While management may appear optimistic about moving the drug into phase 3 trials should the FDA give the go-ahead, I'm wary of companies that use data mining (i.e. post-hoc analysis) as the basis of moving programs forward. If NASH studies are started in the future I would expect shares to be revalued significantly higher. This appears to be a speculative idea that merits further analysis.

Stock #2: Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

MYOV data by YCharts

A relatively recent 2016 IPO, Myovant Sciences is a Bermuda-headquartered form developing therapies for endocrine disorders. Lead candidate relugolix acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist which lowers estrogen in women and testosterone in men, beneficial in treating uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and decreasing PSA in men with advanced prostate cancer. Follow up candidate RVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin analog for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction, could be a safer alternative to human chorionic gonadotropin in treating female infertility.

Readers should keep in mind that Takeda holds over 12% of shares, and a recent study they conducted evaluating the ability of relugolix to decrease heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids convincingly met its primary endpoint in menstrual blood loss from week 6 to week 12. Also, the company is the brain child of Vivek Ramaswamy, known for his showmanship in getting investors to provide funds as he acquires rejected or lower priority programs from big pharmaceutical companies convincing all involved parties that these assets can see much greater realized values. To my eyes the drug appears to be a me-too treatment, not exactly having enough differentiating characteristics to be a true winner for investors or patients. Other unknowns include exact terms of their partnership and relugolix's place in the market with competition from Neurocrine's Elagolix. On the other hand, having Lynn Seely of Medivation fame offers a dose of credibility to the story that merits further investigation.

The company expects to initiate five pivotal studies this year, with data from several expected in 2019.

Stock #3: Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

ACAD data by YCharts

The $3.5 billion company just reported a solid quarter, although Nuplazid sales of $15.3 million fell short of investor expectations while still outperforming consensus. While near term upside potential appears reasonable in the 20% range or so, the company continues to be the subject of much buyout speculation that I believe is justified.

Nuplazid is in late stage trials for several other indications which could unlock value for shareholders as well. Keep in mind peak sales could reach $1.5 to $2.5 billion, comparing very favorably to the current valuation. Baker Brothers have a very large stake of over 25 million shares, representing high conviction on their part.

The firm definitely merits further research as a potential holding for the long term portfolio.

