Diversify Your Dividend Portfolio With These 5 Foreign-Based Stocks

In this article, I am reviewing five foreign based stocks that I believe are well positioned to reward long term investors looking to increase their exposure to foreign stocks.

Overview

In this article, I will be reviewing five different companies that I believe are worth looking at for dividend investors looking to diversify their portfolios with individual foreign based stocks. These stocks cover a number of different countries such as China, India, Israel, and the UK.

China Telecom Corporation (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Corporation provides wireline and mobile voice, managed data, and integrated information application services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

According to Ycharts, China Telecom has a fundamental score of 8.00 and a value score of 10.00. More information about these scores can be found here and here.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that the company has seen fairly good revenue and earnings growth over the past five years.

CHA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It currently pays a dividend that yields 2.51% and has seen its dividend grow by 23% over the past five years. In its last earnings report, the company reported 5.8% growth in revenue compared to last year and a 4.2% increase in EBITA compared to prior year.

With increased mobile and wireline broadband subscribers, I feel like China Telecom remains a strong investment option for investors looking to diversify outside of the US.

Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY)

Infosys is a consulting and technology company that offers IT, engineering, consulting services and related products and platforms mainly operating in financial services and insurance markets. The company was founding in 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

According to Ycharts, the company holds a fundamental score of 10.00 and a value score of 8.00.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that Infosys has seen a fairly steady rise in both revenue and earnings over the past five years.

INFY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Infosys currently pays a 2.21% dividend that has grown by 15% over the past five years. In its latest earnings report, the company reported FY 17 revenues grew 7.4% with earnings per share growth of 4.3% on a year to year comparison. The company also provided an outlook for FY 2018 for revenue growth in the 6.1% to 8.1% range.

I like the strategic direction Infosys is taking and with strong partners like Salesforce and Oracle, I believe that its growth is likely to continue.

The stock has performed fairly well over the past five years, seeing a 36.12% increase over that time, but has fallen significantly over the past year by 20%. Its price seems to have stabilized and has been fairly flat YTD (up just 2%), making an attractive entry point in my opinion for long term investors.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of healthcare products including pharmaceuticals, surgical and vision care products. The company was formed in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

According to Ycharts, Novartis has a fundamental score of 8 and a value score of 8.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that the company's revenue and earnings growth over the past five years has been negative.

NVS Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In the company's latest earnings report, the company reported revenue growth of 2% local currency, but a decline of 0.5% based on USD. The company's EPS also fell significantly during this time.

While the company's falling revenue and earnings is troubling, I do feel that the company's strong pipeline of projects in clinical development will keep the stock and its dividend in a stable and improving condition.

Novartis AG currently yields a 3.45% dividend that has seen 8.56% growth over the past five years. With a payout ratio under 50%, there is no reason to assume that the current trend of dividend growth is in danger of ending any time soon.

The company's stock price has performed similar to Infosys, seeing a 48.53% increase over the past five years, but with a stabilization recently as the stock has gained just 4.61% over the past year.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell is a natural gas and oil production company that operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to Ycharts, the company holds a fundamental score of 7.00 and a value score of 9.00.

Looking at the chart below, you can see that Royal Dutch Shell has seen significant declines in revenue and earnings growth over the past five years.

RDS.A Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

However, you can also see that this trend has recently reversed and the company has seen large increases in revenue and earnings over the past year.

RDS.A Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In its last quarter, the company reported a 47.9% increase in revenue compared to last year and an increase in earnings per share from $0.22 to $0.46.

Royal Dutch Shell currently yields a 6.85% dividend and has seen 9.30% growth over the past five years. With improving margins and cash flow, I believe that this dividend growth is likely to improve and feel that the company is in excellent position to deliver strong long term returns for investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical is a pharmaceutical company that operates in both generic and specialty medicine. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

According to Ycharts, Teva has a fundamental score of 8 and a value score of 7.

Teva has seen revenue rise over the past five years, but earnings have slid.

TEVA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In its latest earnings report out today, Teva had solid results with top line revenue up 17% and earnings up 2%. Cash flow was down significantly due to a payout settlement but other than that it was a fairly strong quarter. The stock price got a 2% bump on the news. At the end year, Teva will begin selling its generic version of Viagra which should be a significant driver in terms of its future bottom line numbers.

The stock currently yields a 4.34% dividend that has grown 30.07% over the past five years, but its dividend is not expected to grow in any further in the near future.

Conclusion

Diversification is an important strategy of any investment portfolio and geographic diversification is definitely a key in that equation. I feel like these five companies from five different countries and various industry sectors are stocks worth looking at for investors trying to increase their exposure to overseas companies.

While these companies all do face challenges and foreign stocks will obviously be affected by the macro environments of their country, I do believe these companies are well position to deliver strong returns for long term dividend investors. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.