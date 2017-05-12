China Yuchai: Still A Buy, Even After The Recent Rally

China Yuchai (NYSE:CYD) has been a wonderful little investment for Industrial Insights subscribers (up 37% in less than six months), and one that I've also covered here on Seeking Alpha for free users as well in order to raise awareness. I picked this one up just before the start of 2017, at a time when a lot of Industrials were seeing rallies after the Trump election. Doing a little overseas shopping here has turned out well, and the company really has impressed me over the past several quarters when it comes to execution.

I know the reticence that many have in investing in companies with primary Chinese exposure, but that fear is honestly quite misplaced here. Despite the rally, the company is incredibly cheap on cash flow measures, and continues to suffer from a lack of investor interest and no coverage from Wall Street on the sell-side. My buy rating remains intact here.

2016 Recap, Stellar Start To 2017

To recap what occurred in 2016, China Yuchai posted 2.964B Chinese Renminbi ("RMB") in gross profit for the entire year, all on 13.65B revenue ($1.85/share in earnings). This was a massive fourth quarter that resulted in a snapback from prior lows. Despite Chinese GDP growth coming in lighter than 2015, In particular, China Yuchai was aided heavily by heavy duty trucking (up 33% y/y) and medium duty busing (up 27% y/y). Shifting sales towards much larger displacement engines has shifted the sales mix, and now more than one third of sales are made up of higher end six cylinder motors. This fact, coupled with SG&A and efficiency improvements as part of the company's lean six sigma program, drove gross margin to the highest level since 2011, despite overall engine sales volume being down by more than one third since then. Quality, not quantity.

From a macro perspective, the trucking engine market has benefited from a government crackdown on overloading. For years, there was a length limit in place of 16.5 meters for trucks and their trailers, but operators routinely went well beyond these limits, as well as overloaded payloads by weight, in order to generate more revenue. I'm not surprised there; the old length limit was actually shorter than what is allowed here in the United States. However, rules are rules, and Rule GB1589 was implemented back in July, which in some industries (like car hauling), cut capacity in half as they can't push the limits and just eat the occasional cheap fine like they used to. The impact from this is still being felt today, and most expect the trucking market to continue to post strong growth throughout 2017 as Chinese companies struggle with meeting demand. Complementing this, and as highlighted in my original report, falling EV incentives should help sales mix in bus sales, despite the expectation of a flat demand market. China continues to crackdown on corruption, and there were a multitude of operators that were exploiting loopholes in the incentive structure, which really hamstrung traditional diesel and natural gas engine sales. Even agriculture, long pressured because of Tier 3 emissions standards, is showing signs of life.

One quarter does not make a trend, but fortunately, all of these positive factors extended into the first quarter of 2017. Net revenue rose 35% y/y in Q1 2017 to 4.6B RMB; gross profit was up 52% to 921M, or $133.4M in USD. Shipped engine volumes were up 32%, and the company posted growth across all end markets. You would be hard pressed to find something negative to latch onto after Q1 reporting, but unlike Q4 results, the market largely shrugged off China Yuchai's results.

Valuation

As a cash flow driven investor, China Yuchai remains a compelling play. For full year 2016, the company posted 1.93B RMB, or $280M USD, in free cash flow. Working capital has been a sticking point for many when looking at the balance sheet, but this facet saw substantial improvement over the year. Receivables and inventory posted moderate single digit declines, while China Yuchai was able to stretch out accounts payable by nearly 800M RMB. These trends did weaken some in Q1, but negative working capital is not unusual for China Yuchai, or really for most industrial manufacturers, within the first quarter of the year as companies begin to push out payables after getting current into the end of the year.

Further exploring the balance sheet, long-term debt, which stood at $347M at the end of 2015, had collapsed to just $130M at the end of the year. $531M in gross cash sat on the balance sheet, a figure that accelerated a further $85M in Q1 2017. It is a shame that stock repurchases really are not the norm for companies with AsiaPac management, as China Yuchai has been, and still is, a compelling target for an internal buyback program funded by free cash flow. Instead, shareholders will have to be content with just the dividend. While the payout has been volatile, I expect an announcement of $1.10-1.20/share within the next several weeks, good enough for a 6.5% annual payout. That dividend yield compares to what the trailing yield was when we picked up the company's shares back in December before the recent price acceleration.

As far as valuation goes, backing out working capital impact, China Yuchai posted $195M in free cash flow, so the company is trading at roughly 26% FCF yield on the current market cap. FCF yields should fall back into the high teens via share price appreciation, which I believe more than adequately compensates for the risk here. Any continued acceleration in earnings (which seems likely, though not at the levels seen from 2015 to 2016), would be just gravy. This is one I will continue to hold, and its arguably worth adding to wisely to build up a further stake for those that started out with light positions.

For deep-dive research on asymmetric risk/reward plays in the Industrial and Basic Materials sectors (particularly small and mid-caps), consider investing alongside me and other subscribers within Industrial Insights. Get cutting-edge information with proven results.

This new offering doesn't mean I will be cutting down on quality or my allocated time towards my free offerings on Seeking Alpha. Follow me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive general stock market research and commentary, especially on under-followed small/mid-caps across a wide variety of sectors and industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.