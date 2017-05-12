Black Box Continues To Release Cash From Its Balance Sheet

Investment Thesis

In March 2017 I initiated my coverage of Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX). I was impressed with the new management's ambition to deal with its persistent underperformance.

In my previous article I highlighted two significant traits to Black Box:

1- It has generated operating cash flow for 40 years. Remarkable.

2) My DCF calculation estimates that Black Box generates normalized FCF of $42.6m. Making a valuation of Black Box significantly higher than it traded at the time of that article ($130m) and now ($155m).

After seeing its 2017 Q4 earnings results I am little less optimistic regarding my previous valuation of Black Box ($500m), but I am nonetheless still confident that Black Box is undervalued and there is considerable upside potential from the current share price.

BBOX data by YCharts

Business Overview

Black Box is a technology solutions provider dedicated to helping customers design, build, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure. It has two main segments, Products and Services.

Mr. Sykes, the new CEO, has done a great job in delivering on some of his priorities:

- Improving working capital to generate cash

- Bringing down costs

However, I suspect that the real undertaking still lays very much ahead of him. More specifically, the task of growing Black Box's top line. From what is evident in this latest quarter, this priority is failing to get traction as revenue was down 7% versus 2016 Q4.

The value investor in me tells me that its revenue being down 7% in the quarter is not a huge problem. Even being down near enough every year over the past 5 years is not a huge problem. But public markets being what they are, without any hope of real tangible growth, this company should look to go private. It has a lean balance sheet and is highly cash generative, exactly what private equity firms seek.

New enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system

The company is implementing a new ERP system. The company cut down its ERP systems from 31 to 18. This should increase the efficiency of the information to management. This more consolidated number of systems might help bring down overall costs even further. However, the company knows that it needs to reposition itself if it wants to succeed.

Repositioning

Management believes that the Edge could be the proposition that ultimately delivers the company some of its much needed growth.

The Edge connects and integrates different devices to wired and wireless networks. It allows customers to access high performance networks through private, public and hybrid clouds. Management is putting a lot of energy into this proposition, I hope it succeeds.

Black Box Operating Segments

Its Products' gross profit margin is quite high and significantly higher than its Service gross profit margin.

Source: 2017 Q4; gross margin

However, it certainly needs its Service segment. Not only to spread its costs, such as SG&A, but the Service segment is very much a core offering of Black Box's business. The service segment brought in $15.5m in adjusted operating income in 2017 FY compared with $6.3m for its Product segment in 2017 FY.

Financial Position

Mr. Sykes set out to release working capital tied up on the balance sheet and Black Box is certainly accomplishing that. Its working capital came down from 14.1% of revenue to 10.6% of revenue, YoY.

Also, its net debt came down from $96m to $75m YoY and this has made the company overall less levered than at any point in the last 12 years.

Investment Risk

So far, I have painted a rosy picture of Black Box's operations. However, no matter how successful the company has been in squeezing its working capital and de-levering, without growth, this company will fail to impress new investors.

As a technology company you either innovate or die. So far, Black Box had been for too long reliant on its legacy data networking products and not innovated fast enough.

Valuation

Nevertheless, I humbly believe that too much pessimism is priced into to Black Box's current valuation. The fact that it generates approximately $40m in FCF, Black Box should trade for at least an 8x multiple of FCF or $320m.

Conclusion

While the company has struggled to find growth its share price has fallen far below intrinsic value, in my opinion. At the current price there is the required margin of safety. New investors might be interested to know that management has been aligning itself with shareholders by buying stock in the open market. In 2016 management spent slightly more than $500K acquiring stock at the same price Black Box currently trades at.

