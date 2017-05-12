Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX) plunged last week after missing Q1 sales estimates. Relistor's poor performance in Q1 was the main culprit for the weakness as Valeant (NYSE:VRX) reported a second sequential decline in net sales. The stock is down roughly 40% since mid-March as Azedra's phase 2b data was not received well and Progenics is starting to look interesting again. As mentioned on several occasions, I believe that Relistor could do much better in the hands of another large cap pharma company, but it seems we are stuck with Valeant, at least for now. However, I think we are close to a point of capitulation when it comes to Relistor - meaning that investors' expectations are as tempered as they can be so that we might see positive reactions based on its progress in the following quarters.

Relistor - only upside from here?

Q1 was another disappointing quarter for Relistor. Net sales, as reported by Valeant, are down from $16 million in Q4 2016 to $14.1 million in Q1 2017.

Source: Progenics earnings reports

Sales trends have gone the opposite way of prescription trends, as is evident from the slide Valeant provided on their Q1 call. Sales in Q3 were $22 million and trended down to $16.1 million in Q4 despite solid prescription growth and down to $14.1 million in Q1 while prescriptions held steady and as they even started trending higher in March. Progenics management didn't provide much in terms of details around Relistor's progress, but it looks like Valeant is still going through some inventory adjustments.

Source: Valeant investor presentation

Valeant is making significant efforts to drive GI sales higher - the initiation of a primary sales force was announced in late November 2016 and the sales team has been expanded by 40% in late February. Valeant has hired approximately 250 reps in the December 2016 - February 2017 timeframe, and it has also expanded its dedicated pain sales team to strengthen its position in the OIC market. We have yet to see the results of these efforts, but I certainly don't expect things to be worse going forward than they are right now.

And while It is hard to be optimistic when looking at Relistor's quarterly numbers, the good news is that we may have reached a point of capitulation when it comes to investors' expectations about Relistor - at least in the near-term. I expect Relistor sales to start trending higher in the following quarters.

Azedra NDA by mid-2017, potential approval in Q1 2018

Management remains optimistic about Azedra and expects to file an NDA in mid-2017. If it gets an expedited review, the PDUFA date should be in February. The company has started preparing for commercial launch and management expects to be ready if Azedra is approved earlier than Q1 2018.

Aside from the NDA submission, the company expects to present additional data at a medical conference in August.

CEO Baker declined to provide potential pricing information, but when asked by one of the analysts whether an annual price of $150,000 is reasonable, he said that their research indicates that this is a level that is achievable. Since Azedra is targeting an ultra-orphan disease, I think there is potential for a higher price tag, especially considering the lack of media backlash about the recent pricings of orphan products. For example, Biomarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) priced its ultra-orphan drug Brineura at $702,000 per year - this is a disease with annual incidence of approximately 1,200-1,600 children in Biomarin's commercial territories. I don't think Azedra will be priced that high, but believe $200K to $250K is a reasonable assumption.

Progenics is also seeing interest from companies in Europe and Asia. CEO Baker:

We have had interest from European companies and partnering AZEDRA and we are talking to them. But at this point in time, we are just really getting underway because we were waiting for the final data set. In Asia, we see a very strong interest in AZEDRA, pheo and para are not western diseases, they are highly prevalent equally prevalent I should say around the world. And so, we do see a good interest in Asia. Again, with data we think that this is the right time to get into discussions about, how we might commercialize there. Our thought is that our commercialization efforts would be no limited to the United States. So, outside the United States, we would be working with partners.

I don't think we will see an announcement in the near-term and expect discussions to heat up after the August data release.

The rest of the pipeline continues to progress

The rest of the pipeline remains on track, but there are no meaningful catalysts in the near-term. Enrollment in the 1404 trial should be complete by the end of 2017 and I don't think we will see any news from PyL and 1095 this year.

However, it is possible to see partnership announcement related to imaging agents. When asked about that, CEO Baker said:

I would hope to get something done definitely this year. We're not really waiting on data with those agents, and we're seeing very strong interest in the agents in both Europe and Asia. So, we're anxious to get partners in place for those trucks. Now, so we can satisfy this pent-up demand for the imaging agents and before approval and get the proper relationships with KOLs. So that's we can move this trucks along the regular toeing past in the various territories. So, I think it's a nearer term event than a longer-term event for that.

Conclusion

Progenics is starting to look interesting again after a 40% decline from mid-March highs. Relistor continues to disappoint but I think we are close to the capitulation point (or past it already) when it comes to near-term expectations. Valeant's efforts to drive the growth of its GI franchise are encouraging but we are yet to see the results of these efforts. Progenics is in good financial shape with $126 million in cash and equivalents and the near-term risks include Relistor underperforming in the following quarters, delayed NDA submission for Azedra and a potential CRL - though I think it is unlikely since the company has a SPA with the FDA (a separate article discussing the phase 2b results is available to Growth Stock Forum Subscribers). Other than Relistor sales, near/medium-term catalysts include:

Azedra's NDA submission in mid-2017.

Azedra's final data set release in August.

Potential partnerships - Azedra and imaging products.

Author Note: Growth Stock Forum subscribers had an early look at this article, and have access to regular exclusive updates on every stock I am covering. Readers are invited to take a two-week free trial in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.