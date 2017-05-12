Enphase Energy: Dismal Quarter Indicates A Steep Fall Ahead

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) missed the already low Q1 guidance. The Company's revenues came in at $54.8M compared to guidance of $60 to $65M. Gross margin of about 13% came well below the 16% to 20% guidance.

What makes this miss particularly ugly is that the Q1 guidance was given two months into the quarter and it was already well below expectations with management blaming rains in California as the main reason for the low guidance. With that backdrop, the miss of over 10% at the mid-point was exceptionally bad.

Dubiously, management continues to spin rains in California as the reason for the shortfall. For example, CEO Nahi stated that only 21 of 55 working days in Q1 were suitable for installations in California. We find this claim to be misleading. Firstly, these numbers do not seem to include weekends and holidays when many of the smaller installers do not hesitate to work (especially if the work week gets washed out).

Secondly, even the installers who do not work weekends are likely to increase hours during weekdays to catch up. Thirdly, rain was already given as the reason for the original low guidance and the rains in California subsided dramatically after that guidance was given. And, finally, California is just one state although it does constitute a big part of the business.

The bottom line is that management commentary continues to be not credible. Regardless of whether Mr. Nahi is smoking his own exhaust or getting dizzy with all the stories he is spinning, we find the constant underperformance and unconvincing explanations unacceptable and would not be surprised if a leadership change is on the way.

We have written in the past that residential solar business is slowing down and that the Enphase management is misreading the market. We have predicted that Q2 guidance would have to be soft for these same reasons. We have also pointed out that inventory buildup is likely and that the IQ6 ramp was overly ambitious. In the earnings call, it became clear that all of these risks have materialized.

With this back drop, it is hard to take the management's $72M to $80M revenue guidance at face value - even though the top end of the guidance is below Q2 2016 revenue of $79.2M.

With that introduction out of the way, we will discuss the positive and negative takeaways from the call.

Positives:

- The Company's cost cutting moves have brought down the opex substantially and the Company is guiding toward $18M in opex for Q2. Coupled with the capital raises in Q4 and Q1, the Company has a bit of a runway to get to positive cash flow.

- The Company seems to be on track to introduce the much-needed IQ6 AC module product line with JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), SolarWorld, and LG. The chances of success for this product line appear bright.

- The Company's following generation product, IQ7, is slated for release in Q1 2018 and provides some optimism.

- The market is moving more rapidly to higher wattage panels, which helps Enphase sell higher wattage inverters and make more revenue per attachment. This trend can somewhat help offset ASP declines.

- The market is also moving away from larger players like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)/SolarCity, Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) which is likely a net positive for Enphase compared to SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Negatives:

- We are skeptical that the opex reduction is sufficient and see the need to drop the opex by another $3M to $5M. More cuts will be necessary.

- The Company's AC module push may cause an inventory bubble in the channel and strain working capital as some of the customers who were previously using discrete microinverters move to AC modules.

- We have not trusted the management's AC battery narrative since its inception. The Company has finally confirmed our view that there is very little demand for this product even in the target Australian market. The Company, without referring Tesla, suggested that competition is entering the market at a lower cost level. Mr. Nahi commented that they will be working on cost reductions for the AC Battery product line. However, we believe this is a bad idea. We continue to believe that the Company's strategy of continuing with its AC Battery product is deeply flawed. Barring a strategic reset, we do not see a path to success for this product line.

- The soft guidance for Q2, which we are skeptical the Company can meet, indicates that the Company is continuing to underperform in the market. The Company is unlikely to survive unless it can reverse the trend.

- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) continues to ramp AC Modules and may expand its microinverter integration to its cheaper P-Series modules, which will further put pressure on Enphase. Enphase will not have much of a response until its AC module products become available from its partners in Q3.

- We expect the Company to push through inventory of the previous generation product in Q2 and not get much benefit from IQ6.

- While AC modules may be a positive development for the Company, it is unclear if the Company can make up for the lower ASP of the sales into these modules with offsetting savings on SG&A. If not, then the AC module sales may reduce the Company's revenues and margins per attachment.

- Enphase's primary competitor, SolarEdge, is planning about a 10 to 15% ASP reduction in 2017 which means that Enphase IQ6 margins could be worse than what the management may be anticipating. Depending on the timing, the impact of these ASP reductions could be particularly harsher in the transitional Q2 and Q3 quarters.

Unknowns:

- While we can be certain that AC modules will have lower ASPs than discrete modules, it is unclear what ASP and margin structure the AC modules can support.

- We expect the low-end P-Series modules from SunPower to make an appearance in the channel in 2017. These products are likely to reduce the TAM for Enphase-powered AC modules. The unknown here is the timing and ramp of the P-Series modules.

Balance Sheet:

With revenues below expectations, we expect that the Company's balance sheet (image below) will be stretched in the coming quarters.

While there appears to be ample cash for the time being, we are concerned that underperformance in Q2, which is likely, will wipe out the equity in the company and could result in exchange-listing problems as well as problems with covenants on its liabilities. If so, the Company may be forced to do another equity raise within the next quarter or two.

From a valuation perspective, we continue to see no reason to value this Company at anything higher than its tangible asset value. Based on the balance sheet above and considering the approximately 76M shares outstanding, we assess the value of the company to be about $0.04

All things considered, after a series of capital raises, the future continues to look quite bleak for Enphase.

Our View: Sell Short

