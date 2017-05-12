American International Group Plans To Name Duperreault As New CEO

AIG is still in need of repair, with a current strategy in place to cut costs and return capital to shareholders.

Mr. Duperreault is a good choice to lead the firm, given his long past tenure with AIG, his stellar reputation, and his credibility with investors and regulators.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brian Duperreault will get the nod to assume the CEO slot at AIG, with final details still being ironed out on an employment agreement.

Duperreault Will Reportedly Be Appointed as AIG's (NYSE:AIG) New CEO

While a number of names were previously rumored to be considered for the CEO post, the Wall Street Journal suggests that Brian Duperreault is to be anointed heir apparent to Peter Hancock. Mr. Hancock had agreed to stay on until a successor was named, after resigning from the CEO role following AIG's reported $3.04 billion fourth-quarter loss -- one of its worst results since the U.S. government bailed it out during the financial crisis. That fourth-quarter loss was due, in part, to reserves strengthening related to policies written on Mr. Hancock's watch, and included an adverse development reinsurance agreement with a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) subsidiary.

AIG's first quarter 2017 results were much improved from its 2016 fourth quarter loss, but its revenues remained soft, and its combined ratio and ROE were still worse than those of many of its peers. As such, there is plenty of work that lies ahead for the new leader.

A Solid Choice

Brian Duperreault, 70, has been a fixture in the insurance industry for decades. He clearly has the skills that will be needed to further improve AIG.

He worked closely with former CEO Hank Greenberg, to help build AIG into the powerhouse that it became. He left AIG in the mid-1990s to assume a role leading ACE Ltd., then a specialty insurance company in the Bermuda market. Following its merger last year with Chubb Corp., ACE Ltd. is currently a major player in the global insurance space operating as Chubb Ltd. But, it was under Mr. Duperreault's leadership that ACE Ltd. and the Bermuda insurance market were transformed from a Bermuda-focused market into an international insurance marketplace. That transformation was accomplished through ACE's 1999 acquisition of Cigna Corporation's international and domestic property and casualty business (formerly known as INA Corp). The acquisition provided ACE with a global presence, and a long history that belonged to the acquired business, giving it immediate credibility in the international marketplace.

Subsequent to turning ACE Ltd. into a growing global entity with underwriting focus, Mr. Duperreault joined Marsh & McLennan Cos. in January 2008, and he ran that firm until end of 2012. Marsh had been reporting several quarters of poor results before he joined, but Mr. Duperreault was able to restore the firm's reputation, build a strong executive team, significantly improve the company's operating results, and establish a long-term strategy that laid the foundation for its success. He clearly helped turn Marsh into a much stronger company than it was before he joined.

Mr. Duperreault is currently co-founder and CEO of Hamilton Insurance Group, another Bermuda-based insurance entity that was established along with principals of hedge fund Two Sigma Securities. Last year, Hamilton formed a joint venture with AIG and Two Sigma to sell insurance online to small businesses, using advanced data analytics.

Future Challenges

AIG is currently operating under a 2-year strategic plan outlined in January 2016. The strategy was developed following pressure to improve results after activist Carl Icahn assumed a position in the stock. The strategy includes cutting costs and returning $25 billion to investors, through dividends and share buybacks. While no immediate change to that strategy is expected over the short term, Mr. Duperreault may have other ideas about how to improve underwriting performance and achieve faster growth. As a strong leader, Mr. Duperreault is expected to be able to "stand up" to Mr. Icahn and restore confidence in the firm.

The insurance industry remains highly competitive, with continued downward pressure on rates. In addition, inroads are being made by new technologies and players that stand to dramatically change the insurance business. Mr. Duperreault will likely apply his magic to AIG and try to turn it around to the satisfaction of shareholders. But he will most certainly be challenged.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.