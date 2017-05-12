How To Use Market Maker Hedging-Derived Price Forecasts

Finally, a confirmation is presented of the progress of top-ranked daily selections managed under a consistent, clearly-defined, and simple hindsight-proof discipline, live as events unfold.

Then those outcomes are compared to the outcomes of over 2,000 other stock and ETF outcomes specific to this day’s well-informed professional expectations.

It proceeds from a fundamental analysis that is already compacted into explicit price expectations of likely upside and downside price change limits.

We will illustrate with a high (not top) ranked stock

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) - previously a.k.a. Computer Discount Warehouse - will be used as an example subject here. It is used because it ranks high on many parts of the information resulting from our behavioral analysis of the self-protective actions of volume Market-Makers as they help big-money investment manager clients adjust billion-dollar portfolio holdings.

Figure 1

The ordinary fundamental analysis seen in Figure 1, plus manifold additional information is subsumed in the value decisions of the market-makers [MMs] as they "facilitate" multi-million-dollar transactions in CDW initiated by their clients. The facilitation involves putting MM firm capital temporarily at risk to balance buyers with sellers so that the holdings adjustment desired by the client can be accomplished in one "block" trade, at a single price, at one point in time (usually as immediately as possible).

MMs maintain extensive world-wide 24x7 information gathering systems, well-staffed with experienced analysts and observers, continually communicating with the MM's traders. Hedging transactions in derivatives markets provide the MMs with protection against unwanted price changes until their exposure can be traded off in "regular way" transactions on the exchange.

What must be paid for that protection is negotiated between buyers and sellers of the derivatives, so both bull and bear perspectives for the underlier are represented as likely possible/probable upside and downside price limits seen at that point in time. As events ensue, the limits migrate to reflect changes in perceptions, and changes in the transaction "order flow" of the players in the game having the money muscle to move prices.

Figure 2 shows in its daily vertical lines how those implied forecasts have trended for CDW over the past 6 months. The heavy dot in each is the closing market price on the day of the forecast.

Figure 2

There is helpful data downstream from the implied price limit forecasts

Each forecast is specific to perceptions about the stock at the time. So what happens subsequent to each forecast forms an actuarial record that can be useful in making comparisons with the subject's past, and in making comparisons with other investment candidates' own similar characteristics.

The row of data in Figure 2 between the two blue pictures contains much of the useful information.

The first three items are the forecast range limits and the closing price they relate to. The next item is the upside percentage price change seen possible/probable between the forecast range high and the current price. The rest of the data items have particular connections to the Range Index [RI] item.

The Range Index measures what proportion of the whole (high to low) forecast range lies below the current price. Here that amount is 11: {(59.48-58.82)/(64.82-58.82)} x 100

RIs are sort of a "price-tag" on the expectations for a stock's coming prices. A low RI offers relatively large upside prospects, and a high (above 50) warns of more downside than upside. CDW's current 11 is low in comparison to the general forecast population, which at this point averages 29. The market-proxy ETF of SPDR S&P500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is at 43, close to its historic average and modal (most frequent) point.

But when thinking about specific securities' prospects, it is important to reflect on a stock's own RI in comparison with its history of several recent past years. That is because, as stock groups develop different P/E norms, so do stocks develop their own RI characteristics. So we provide the small blue thumbnail picture of each stock's past 5-year frequency of RIs.

Here CDW demonstrates a wide array of historical prospect evaluations. In contrast, stocks with little controversy or price dynamism tend to have RIs that cluster, sometimes rather tightly, around a norm. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), AT&T (NYSE:T), and SPY come to mind, among others. MM price range expectations information offers more frequent opportunities for timely selections in stocks like CDW than where the norm is a limited range.

But on occasion the appearance of a RI well out of a stock's usual distribution can be an important warning. In general RIs to the left (cheaper) side of a stock's RI distribution tend to be attractive, while those to the right may be a caution of coming price weakness.

For this general reason, we look to the actual market price experiences subsequent to the prior appearances of RIs which were like that of the current forecast. For them to be reasonably reliable there must be enough of them to offer statistical significance. We arbitrarily choose 20 priors as a threshold, so in that row of data between the two blue pictures of Figure 2, if the current RI has fewer than 20 priors in the past 5 years (out of 1261 market days) we flag the sample section in red as a caution.

Other data items in the row are based on the prior RI sample. The price drawdowns are an average of the prior RI sample experiences' worst-cases. The Win Odds tell what proportions of the sample recover from those drawdowns to reach their sell targets, or at least be above their entry cost price when they run out of holding period time under the 3-month TERMD limit.

Days held is a count of the average number of market days that the sample prior RI positions were required to be held under TERMD. Annual rate of return is the CAGR of all prior RI sample position %Payoffs, including the losses.

The Cred. Ratio is a credibility measure of the upside prospect potential of the current day's forecast. It pits the % reach for the Sell Target against the %Payoffs actually reached by like prior RIs of the sample.

The essence of valuation is comparison

Once the price prospects of an investment candidate are understood, a productive capital commitment contest needs their comparison with other eligible competitors. Investment policy issues may also urge consideration of the overall market condition. To that end we usually provide the following Figure 3 review in our Seeking Alpha articles and as a regular part of our top20 Market-Maker Intelligence Lists:

Figure 3

Two items of data in Figure 3 are not present in Figure 2. They are the (14) Reward~Risk Ratio and a (15) overall measure Figure of Merit [FOM] used to rank the subject stocks attractiveness to a presumed investor in search of wealth-building opportunity. (14) Uses the elements in (5) and (6). (15) Weights the (5) and (6) elements using (8) and its complement, plus some less important factors.

CDW is not now in the 20 Best issues of today's MM Intelligence List, partly because of slightly smaller upside prospects (5) and less frequent opportunity (12) despite its superior Win Odds (8) and higher CAGR (9) of the top 20. You may put different levels of importance to some of those dimensions than did the ranking process.

The great advantage of this manner of attractiveness comparison is that the use of price range forecasts as the base of expectations puts everything in terms of coming prices which are directly comparable between stocks of all varieties. The relationship of today's expectations to similar prior expectations of the same company then makes comparisons of those qualitative dimensions relevant on a direct basis between companies.

Having the secondary qualitative dimensions (of odds for profit, price drawdowns, forecast credibility, and basis points per day of capital gains) accessible to be contemplated allows each investor to flexibly limit or weight each aspect to suit his/her specific preferences. After all, it is the investor who lives with the outcomes.

Conclusion

For those not intent on seeking nirvana, the (15) FOM does a quite passable job of providing quick discriminations between eligible alternative investments for the wealth-building investor willing to shuck off the many misguidances of last century's fixation with the buy&hold strategy and adopt the active investment strategy offered by TERMD.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

