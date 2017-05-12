Trade Petition May Impact Solar Industry Players In A Material Way

US residential solar could be hard hit and will fight this petition with all its political might.

First Solar is likely the biggest beneficiary - due to the possibility of windfall profits, it is dangerous to be short First Solar.

Recently, Suniva, a bankrupt US solar module manufacturer, has filed a petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission calling for tariffs on solar cells and minimum prices for solar modules imported from anywhere in the world.

Suniva is asking for a tariff of 40 cents per watt on cells and a minimum import price of 78 cents per watt on modules during the first year. For cells, the proposed tariff reduces to $0.37 per watt during the second year, to $0.34 watt per year during the third year, and to $0.33 per watt during the fourth year. Similarly, for modules, the proposed MIP changes to $0.72 per watt during the second year, $0.69/watt per module during the third year, and $0.68 per watt during the fourth year.

From a process perspective, Suniva is seeking a process that is very different from the anti-dumping and countervailing duty process the industry has worked with in the prior years. Instead, Suniva filed for relief under Section 201 petition of the 1974 Trade Act. This act, after a 120-day review period from the US International Trade Commission, allows for the president to impose requested sanctions if "serious injury" is proven. This has been used by other industries successfully in the past.

At the outset, the request appears laughable as the prices being asked are about twice the current prices and would lead to windfall profits for module manufacturers who can sell product into the US market.

However, there are reasons to believe that some kind of sanctions are not only possible but likely. The reasons for the above 50% likelihood are:

- Trump's campaign specifically called out Section 201 on the campaign trail as a way to address trade inequities.

- Sanctions that save domestic jobs is a narrative that fits the Trump agenda.

- Two of the beneficiaries of the proposal are from the Midwest, which was instrumental in getting Trump to presidency. Suniva is from Michigan and has laid off employees. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has operations in Ohio and has recently laid off about a thousand employees. Saving Midwest jobs is a narrative that Trump may not be able to resist.

- The move also benefits Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) because of its Buffalo fab. Given Mr. Musk has Trump's ear, there is a good chance that he will be supporting this effort.

- There are precedents to similar action in the automotive and steel industries - where, due to the imposition of tariffs, several international manufacturers have moved to the US.

- The administration has been having a rough time governing and an administrative action such as this can show Trump in good light. Since this can be done without Congress's involvement, there is little coming in Trump's way should he choose to go down this path.

On the opposing side, there are several interests that will be fighting this battle. They are:

- It does not help that ShunFeng is a majority owner of Suniva. That will make the case for tariffs more complicated.

- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has already indicated that Suniva cannot be considered a representative US solar manufacturer.

- Consideration must also be given to the entire solar industry supply chain. The entire solar installation industry would see price increases as a demand killer and would be opposed to this move.

- China may threaten a trade war.

- Significant increase in the price of solar panels may not sit well with many citizens.

The net of the various factors discussed above favors action. It appears that some kind of action is likely. The question then becomes what would be the size, scope, and timing of the tariffs.

An aspect that is unclear now is if this action supersedes the earlier AD/CVD tariffs. The fate of those tariffs can change the industry dynamics.

In terms of scope, the Chinese have already proven that imposing tariffs on China alone will not work. The last time the US tried that path with antidumping and countervailing duties, it took Chinese manufacturers less than two years to circumvent the duties with production facilities in Southeast Asia.

However, banning Southeast Asia creates problems for players such as First Solar as the Company has its main manufacturing facility in Malaysia. Nevertheless. First Solar may still benefit as it has a facility in Ohio that is currently being converted to manufacture the upcoming Series 6 modules. First Solar may also try to get an exemption as a US company.

While it is difficult to predict the exact scope, we will assume that the tariffs will apply to all products manufactured outside of the US.

In terms of the size of the tariff, we find the call for $0.40 premium, at about 100% premium, absurd. However, a penalty in the $0.10 to $0.20 may be possible and also consistent with the current Ad/CVD regime. For the sake of discussion, we assume a $0.20 per watt penalty for this discussion.

In terms of the timeline, it appears that Q4 2017 may the earliest when the tariffs can kick in. If all involved companies build a one-quarter stockpile ahead of the decision, the earliest impact of the tariffs will likely be not felt until Q1 2018.

Based on the above assumptions, here are the impacts we see for the industry and the key players in the industry.

US Utility Scale And Large Commercial Solar: This segment, which is highly cost sensitive, is likely to be the most impacted. Some developers with firm contracts with cancellation penalties could be in trouble. It would not be surprising if this segment drops precipitously into the 2 to 4 GW range depending on the amount of tariff free supply available.

Residential and DG Solar: This segment, while not as cost sensitive as utility solar, could also see a big falloff from the forecasted 5 GW to about 3 GW.

First Solar: First Solar is likely the single largest beneficiary of tariffs as it can quickly ramp several GW of the next generation Series 6 production for 2018. It could possibly ramp significantly more production in 2019. At 4 GW, First Solar could increase pre-tax profitability by about $800M. It is dangerous to be short First Solar until the outcome of this petition is decided.

Tesla: Tesla, due to its agreement with Panasonic, will not be a direct beneficiary of the price increase but somewhat of an indirect beneficiary. Tesla will derive two benefits - the solar cells it gets will be significantly cheaper than what the competition will be able to get. However, since the Tesla/Panasonic process is expensive, the benefit could be closer to $0.10 per watt.

If Tesla can ramp its fab quickly to 1 GW in 2018, it could potentially have about $100M worth of competitive advantage. Tesla could potentially expand in 2019 to increase the size of the benefit. The second indirect benefit is that if Tesla's SolarCity operation fails, it would have a much less harder time disposing off the Buffalo facility.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR): SunPower has most of its manufacturing operations in the Philippines although it has been undergoing some operational changes to move some production to Mexico. However, recent PR indicates that SunPower is planning on sourcing cells for the newer P-Series modules from China. If so, it would be tough for SunPower to benefit from the tariff regime. At first blush, it appears that SunPower could be hurt. However, SunPower could possibly change its procurement logistics to benefit. Due to the complexities involved, the prognosis in the case of SunPower is unclear.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS): Due to its rapid growth in the US market, JinkoSolar will probably take the biggest hit in terms of shipments. However, what the company loses in volume could be made up by increased margin dollars. For example, let's say JinkoSolar is shooting for 2 GW shipments in the US market for 2018 at a margin of $0.05 per watt. The margin dollars JinkoSolar would have gotten from the business would be $100M. However, let's say, JinkoSolar can only ship 500 MW of products to the US under the new regime but at $0.25 per watt margin.

This would imply a margin of $125M! In other words, the Company could get a higher return at a lower volume. However, Chinese companies are typically very mindful of long-term market share and will likely move to deploy manufacturing facilities as quickly as possible. JinkoSolar is one of the companies with the resources to go this route. If there is a new tariff regime, we expect that JinkoSolar would be one of the first companies to establish a North American solar manufacturing operation in late 2019.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ): Canadian Solar has a dynamic similar to that of JinkoSolar except for the fact that the Company has several US utility scale projects it is contracted to build. Canadian would need access to US module supply earlier than JinkoSolar for this reason. Luckily, for Canadian Solar, it already has a 500 MW module manufacturing operation in Canada. While the Company has recently wound down manufacturing operations at this facility, US tariff action could bring this manufacturing facility back into action quickly.

REC Silicon (OTCPK:RNWEF): REC Silicon could be a big winner to the extent that cell and module manufacturing moves to the US. Currently, the Company is unable to compete in China due to Chinese polysilicon tariffs and would welcome US-based operations. However, REC Silicon will not be able to charge high prices for its polysilicon since the tariffs offer no protection at the polysilicon level.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and other China-based poly vendors: To the extant cell/module manufacturing moves out of China is detrimental to the interest of these companies. However, given that the US is an increasingly smaller part of the world market, the impact may not be significant.

Sunrun and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR): Residential installers, who are already struggling with competition issues, will likely be hard hit with a new tariff regime.

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Enphase (ENPH): The residential/DG slowdown will have a direct impact on these players. With higher proportion of sales in the US, Enphase will likely be affected much more than SolarEdge. Sales for SolarEdge could drop by about 10% on a global basis whereas Enphase sales could drop by around 20%. Enphase could be particularly hard hit since its financial story is still unsettled

Summary:

If tariffs were to occur from Suniva action, the biggest beneficiary will be First Solar. REC Silicon is also likely to gain significantly. Shorts on First Solar will get creamed if this petition, or even a milder version, gets approved.

While JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar may take some initial hit due to sentiment issues, they are likely to do well regardless of the tariff regime.

While the utility segment will be hard hit, we expect that companies such as First Solar will likely allocate capacity first to utility projects before allocating to the residential market. Consequently, the biggest loser, unfortunately, is likely to be residential solar. The hardest hit players in this segment are likely to be Sunrun and Vivint Solar although Enphase and SolarEdge will take smaller hits. We can expect the residential solar industry to fight this petition aggressively.

