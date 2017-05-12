The Sweet Synergy Of Growth And Dividend Payments With Lam Research

There's a prevalent misconception in the investing space that you have to pick one or the other between growth and dividends. As you study the typical life span of public companies, you'll see that the explosive growth at a company's infancy eventually saturates. As business results become less volatile, earnings consistency become sturdier, and growth slows, companies tend to start paying a dividend. This can be justified for two different reasons: either the company is trying to entice more investor capital and so it pays a dividend to compensate for sub-par earnings, or it has so much excess cash from profits that it might as well reward investors. The typical stock may not be limited to one of the other, and in fact there's probably truth to both.

This typical life span leads many investors to believe that a dividend payment signals a new stage of a business, one where growth is less of a priority (or reality). While this may be true in many cases, there are also plenty other opportunities where you can have your cake and eat it too.

Which brings me to Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). This is a unique technology stock in that it used to trade at very low valuations considering the industry it is in. Back in April of 2015, I recommended LRCX to the subscribers of my eLetter. At the time it had everything a value investor could want-excellent recent earnings and sales growth, a fantastic valuation considering all 3 financial statements, and a newly minted dividend payment. Well it didn't take long for the market to figure this out as well. Since the purchase, I'm up 115% including dividends and intend to ride this wave up as long as I can. Looking at its financial results since my purchase, my optimism has only increased.

There's a noticeable drop in the P/E ratio in August of 2016 which reflects the increase in earnings from $655 million in 2015 to $914 million in 2016. If you look at the stock price part of the chart, you'll see that this was really the turning point for the stock's performance to date. All throughout 2015 and the first part of 2016 the stock traded at very low valuations, making it a bargain to prospecting value investors. But as is typical with these types of situations, the price can fluctuate and drop lower or hover around a support point for quite some time. Investors commonly get disappointed with such a situation, especially if the business's performance isn't being rewarded by the market.

Interestingly, I almost sold out of this position because I have a 25% trailing stop attached to this stock. You can't win them all, but I was lucky to have been on the right side for this one. The beauty of the trailing stop was that it followed LRCX all the way up, not once trying to time the exit and resulting in a premature sell. The fear of regret can sometimes be just as great as the fear of missing out.

This big picture chart explains much of why the stock has gone straight up lately. The earnings picture from a 10 year standpoint isn't as great as the price has made it out to be. Sure the past 5 years have been fantastic, but that 2011 peak makes the recent earnings results seem trivial. It was a case of back pedaling and then finally catching back up.

But while long term earnings haven't been completely optimal, the company has efficiently grown the business and shown a very healthy business model. The first way is obvious on the chart, which is the growth in shareholder's equity (book value). As I talked about with my SA article about dividend fortress potential Parker-Hannifin, growth in shareholder's equity can often lead to a subsequent growth in earnings and share price in the coming years. We do see about a one year lag from 2013's explosion in book value to the earnings recovery and linear growth, but it is especially evident in the net cash (or cash at end of the year).

Net cash is an interesting measure of company health because it's not widely covered in most cash flow valuation equations, and it serves a different purpose than other cash flow metrics (such as change in cash and cash equivalents). While many parts of the cash flow statement attempt to predict or evaluate a company's growth, the net cash act more like an emergency fund for the company. Essentially, cash at the end of the year gives a cushion to a business, allowing them to continue mostly unaffected through a rough season of earnings without having to accumulate much debt. So for LRCX, the recent trend has been growth in all 3 chart metrics, with outstanding growth in income-producing assets (book value), and a now extremely improved cash balance.

I will continue to hold LRCX confidently. Of course, because this position isn't a part of my dividend fortress section, I will still keep the 25% trailing stop. At current valuations, the stock is a bit too high for where I like to find an entry point. This is to be expected when a stock has more than doubled. However, the fact that this stock is still close to a valuation where I'd even consider buying more shows you just how undervalued the stock was in 2015. Moving forward, I will be monitoring the debt to equity ratio, as this has been steadily increasing for the past 3 years. At 1.08 I'm not concerned at all yet. But it's prudent to monitor everything, and with the next 10-k filing in August of this year that's exactly what we should do. In the meantime if you're long this position, it hasn't shown any reason to slow down yet.

