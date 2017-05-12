Valeant: More Debt Than Enterprise Value

Its enterprise value is much less than its net debt of $27B.

A loss of exclusivity has hurt Salix. I value Salix at $5.9B - much less than the $9.3B Takeda supposedly offered months ago.

Valeant CEO Joe Papa

In Q1 Valeant (NYSE:VRX) reduced debt by over $1 billion and increased its guidance for 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to $3.60 - 3.75 billion from $3.55 - 3.70 billion. Otherwise, its Q1 2017 results were a disaster. The company missed on revenue by $50 million. Total revenue and EBITDA were down Q/Q by 12% and 23%, respectively. VRX is up over 40% since the earnings call. In my opinion, the surge was likely due to short covering. The company's value continues to slide. I estimate its net debt of $27.3 billion exceeds its enterprise value by $5.0 billion.

Valeant's Sum-Of-The Parts Is Worthless

Management continues to tout the company's ability to pare debt. Total debt of $28.5 billion at Q1 2017 represents a 5% decrease compared to the $29.8 billion debt load at Q4 2016. However, Valeant's EBITDA fell faster; EBITDA of $756 million was down 23% versus the $980 million reported in Q4 2016. The $980 million figure excludes $93 million of "other costs" that were included in my prior sum-of-the parts analysis; the previous analysis assumed quarterly EBITDA of $887 million.

Q1 2017 Revenue

Q1 2017 revenue illustrates revenue from each of Valeant's business segments. Certain of its skincare brands ("Skincare") were sold to L'Oreal for $1.3 billion. I understand that [i] Skincare generates full-year revenue and EBITDA of $160 million and $70 million, respectively and [ii] about two months of Skincare's operating activities were included Valeant's Q1 financial results. That would imply that Skincare revenue of $27 million and EBITDA of $12 million were included in Q1 results.

EBITDA

According to Valeant's Q1 2017 Financial Results Conference Call presentation, Bausch & Lomb, Branded Rx and U.S. Diversified Products' share of total EBITA was 43%, 43% and 35%, respectively. I assumed the difference (about 20%) represented corporate costs. I attributed the same percentage of Valeant's $756 million EBITDA to each segment. I carved out Salix from Branded Rx and assumed the same EBITDA margins for the entire segment.

Salix and Branded Rx (ex-Salix) each had $302 million of revenue. I assumed the same EBITDA margin for both. This is important since I valued Salix at a higher EBITDA multiple than other parts of Branded Rx.

Total EBITDA excluding two months of Skincare results would have been about $744 million.

EBITDA Multiple

The EBITDA multiple of 9.1x for Salix was derived from previous talks Valeant had with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF) (OTCPK:TKPYY) in November 2016. Spain's Intereconomia reported that Takeda was acquiring Salix for $9.3 billion, which equated to about 9.1x run-rate EBITDA at the time. I would consider this valuation as kind. I estimate Salix's Q1 revenue and EBITDA both fell by double-digits. A loss of exclusivity ("LOE") in certain of its products has punished Salix. I now value the unit at about $5.9 billion. This is consistent with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts who reportedly valued the unit from $5.4 - $7.0 billion.

The 10x multiple for Bausch & Lomb assumes a 13x multiple sans a 30% takeover premium.

I chose a 5x multiple for Branded Rx (ex-Salix) and U.S. Diversified. EBITDA for both segments has been falling by double-digits sequentially. U.S. Diversified actually appears to be in runoff and Valeant could be hard-pressed to fetch 5x EBITDA for the segment.

The blended EBITDA multiple is 7.5x. I also applied this multiple to the "Other" segment, which likely represents corporate overhead/allocations.

Equity Is Worthless

I estimate Valeant's enterprise value at $22.3 billion. Its net debt of $27.3 billion incorporates $1.2 billion of cash on hand. Net debt exceeds the company's enterprise value which means VRX is worthless.

Conclusion

Valeant is deep in trouble. Its net debt exceeds its enterprise value. Shocking The Street, an enhanced investment service in conjunction with Seeking Alpha, previously estimated Valeant was insolvent by $8 billion. The diminution in Salix brand (and other brands) implies Valeant's insolvency will likely worsen. Avoid VRX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.