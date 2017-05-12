Snap: Here Comes Another Lesson

And know what does and doesn't limit your risk when stocks gap down like this.

We look at a few lessons from this. For starters, know what you're up against.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the Snapchat flower crown on a Crying Michael Jordan meme said plenty about Snap's awful first quarterly report as a public company.

"Hey, Professor!" Charles turns around to see a very short, very wide man stamping and scraping his feet on the cinders. His blunt, wide head is lowered beneath his mountainous shoulders, and a massive nose ring loops between his snorting nostrils. "Who are you? asks Charles. "I'm a real angel," says the man. "Then where are your wings?" "Don't be stupid! That's just a cliche." Even before these words are out of his mouth, the man has begun running toward Charles, ramming his blunt forehead into Charles's solar plexus and knocking him onto his bewinged back. It is a moment before Charles can catch his breath. He sits up and asks, "What did you do that for?" "To teach you a lesson." "What kind of lesson is that?" "What other kind of lesson is there?"

- Stephen O'Connor, "Here Comes Another Lesson"

Man must suffer to be wise.

- Aeschylus, "Agamemnon"

Finding The Right Filter

Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), the parent of the social network Snapchat, is famous for such innovative image filters as the vomit rainbow (pictured above), and the flower crown. After Snap missed on pretty much everything Wednesday, perhaps the most fitting image shared on social media was this Crying Michael Jordan with a Snapchat flower crown:

Now that the dust has settled, let's consider three lessons. Two of these, relating to big gaps down, are similar to other recent tech stocks we've looked at, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) (Twilio's Tumble) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) (Crash Protection Kicks In); the first, though, is unique to Snap.

Three Lessons From SNAP's Slide

1. Know What You're Up Against

Snap longs were up against Mark Zuckerberg, the greatest entrepreneur of his generation, and, as CEO of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), the head of one half of the Internet advertising duopoly. It's probably not news to any reader that Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and Facebook dominate Internet advertising, but the extent to which they do may be surprising to some. As Jason Kint of Digital Content Next pointed out at the end of last year, an astonishing 99% of the growth in ad revenues year over year from 3Q 2015 to 3Q 2016 was captured by Facebook and Google.

But wait - it gets worse. Year over year in Q4, Google and Facebook captured 115% of all the growth in ad revenues:

While it's possible that Snapchat can eventually innovate its way into a profitable piece of the Internet ad space, it's got to contend with Facebook copying its ideas.

Maybe the best case for Snap would be if Facebook and Google decided to leave a little of the Internet advertising business on the table for it (and perhaps Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) - to effectively prop up enough competition to stave off the antitrust sentiment we mentioned in a previous article about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN):

In our view, the two main risks for Amazon shareholders are a broad market correction (or worse) that would suck down Amazon along with other stocks, and political risk. We have no indication either is an immediate risk, but when the New York Times is recycling anti-monopoly cartoons from the trust-busting era in an article about Amazon and the other FANGs, it's something to bear in mind.

In any case, owning a stock like Snap is especially risky. Let's look at how two approaches to limiting risk would have worked this week, stop orders and hedging.

2. Stop Orders Don't Protect You When A Stock Gaps Down

As with the Twilio miss last week, and the Yelp fiasco earlier this week, the 5-day chart of Snap below offers yet another dramatic example of a gap down after a bad quarter.

If you had a stop order or a limit sell order to sell your SNAP shares at, say, $20, you wouldn't have gotten out at $20 on Thursday, because the stock never traded at that price then. You would have been down ~21%.

2. Hedging Still Limits Your Risk When Stocks Gap Down

Here's an example with an optimal collar hedge on SNAP as of Tuesday's close.

The May 10th Optimal Collar Hedge:

As of May 10th's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of SNAP against a greater than 16% drop by late October while not capping an investor's upside at less than 11% by the end of that time period (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected $200 when opening it (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls). This was the highest-cap hedge available with negative or zero cost over that time frame on Wednesday.

The point of this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 16%, but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held since.

How The May 10th Collar Responded To SNAP's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Thursday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Snapped Snap's Slide

SNAP closed at $22.98 on Wednesday, May 10th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $22,980 in SNAP shares plus $1,850 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $2,050 to do that. So, his net position value on May 10th was ($22,980 + $1,850) - $2,050 = $22,780.

SNAP closed at $18.05 on Thursday, May 11th, down about 21% from its closing price on May 10th. The investor's shares were worth $18,050 as of 5/11, his put options were worth $3,700, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $550, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So ($18,050 + $3,700) - $550 = $21,200. $21,200 represents a 6.9% drop from $18,050.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although SNAP had dropped by about 21% at the time of the calculations above, and the hedge was designed to limit an investor to a loss of no more than 16%, he would actually have been down 6.9% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is another example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

