Investors continue to debate management superior to passive management or vice versa. Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist, TD Wealth, talks to Kim Parlee about the importance of using both active and passive management styles alongside less traditional asset allocation strategies.
Investment Strategies: The Case For Active And Passive Management
by: TD Wealth
Summary
How can an investor use active and passive investment strategies?
Is there less risk when investing in an index fund?
What should investors know about asset allocation?
