Likely Pockets Of REIT Alpha

We are all pressed for time so it is ideal to optimize the allocative efficiency of our research hours. To this end, we have examined the REIT universe to ascertain where there is the most mispricing. For those really pressed for time, here is our conclusion.

A bottom up approach to analytics with a value tilt will find the most alpha in the current environment.

Here's how we got there

Marginal Efficacy of Research

Fundamental analytics are generally labeled as either top down or bottom up referring to the starting point of the analysis. Each type is a legitimate form of analysis and can reliably add to alpha when performed well, but the marginal value of each depends on where the mispricing is. These techniques are not mutually exclusive so one can always do both, but it is helpful to know where to focus your research hours. Our study of the REIT space concludes that bottom up fundamental analytics will give the greatest bang for the buck on research hours in the present environment.

If there is substantial mispricing at a sector level, top down macro analysis can find the alpha while bottom up analytics are better at finding mispricing within sectors. Therefore, the more effective research method will depend on where there is the most mispricing.

To determine the likely areas of mispricing we analyzed the kurtosis of the REIT universe as shown below.

This is the most platykurtic environment I have seen in REITs in the last 2 years, meaning that there is a broad plateau of FFO multiples that show up with high frequency. Specifically, 8x 2017 FFO through 21X 2017 FFO are all commonplace. Such an environment favors value as the marginal cost of quality is high. In other words, upgrading from the 30th percentile in quality to the 70th percentile is far more expensive than it normally is.

Since the environment is so unusually platykurtic, we dug a bit deeper to ascertain why. It seems there has been a divergence between REIT sectors that has caused the odd pricing. The low multiple end is dominated by hotels and retail while the high end is mostly industrial and multifamily.

Healthcare, Office and self-storage mostly occupy the middle. This ordering is roughly in-line with what we view as the current relative fundamental strengths of the sectors indicating that there is less mispricing at a sector level than there normally is.

Digging yet one layer deeper, we looked at the valuation ranges and standard deviation within each major REIT sector.

Sector Standard deviation of multiple Range of multiples intrasector Industrial 3.85 15.3 - 27.9 Multifamily 4.05 10.3 - 24.7 Self-storage 3.52 13.6 - 24.9 Office 4.78 9.3 - 30.0 Healthcare 3.29 8.2 - 19.8 Shopping centers 4.55 6.5 - 22.4 Malls 5.07 3.6 - 16.4 Hotels 2.55 4.1 - 15.1

Source: Excel with FFO data from SNL Financial

The ranges are very broad with high standard deviation in most sectors which suggests there is likely to be mispricing within sectors.

Overall, this data suggests the bottom up style of analytics is presently the ideal way to find mispricing and that one should consider favoring a value approach. Properly priced macro factors dissuade the use of top down analytics and the high marginal cost of quality deters growthier styles of investing.

Putting the data into practice

We suggested that there might be intrasector mispricing at the value end of the spectrum and a further look confirmed. Specifically, there are REITs that have fallen through the cracks trading at multiples that do not match their fundamental prospects. Here are some quick picks matching this theme.

Office - City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is mispriced as it trades at steep discount to peers despite well-located properties in growth submarkets.

Shopping Centers - Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) has phenomenal submarket demographics that are causing its stores to outperform in this challenging retail environment, yet it trades among the lowest multiples.

Hotels - Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) just reported a huge beat in 1Q17 along with a dividend raise and we believe their 2017 guidance is a clear sandbag.

Healthcare - Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has put together an excellent track record of non-stop FFO/share growth yet it trades at a bottom of the barrel multiple. I will get yelled at for saying this, but I think MPW's management is unmatched in the healthcare space and that includes Ventas.

Apartments - Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSEMKT:APTS) has a unique capital structure that should propel outperformance. I just wrote a full feature on APTS here.

Disclosure: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long CIO, WSR, SOHO, MPW and APTS. I am personally long CIO, WSR, SOHO, MPW and APTS. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.