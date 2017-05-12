Oops! They Did It Again

Traders must accept they will be wrong from time to time. In fact, many are right only 50-60% of the time, and rely on the winners being 2-3x the size of the losers.

This leads us to seek an edge in all types of ways. I sometimes try and think what 'average Joe' will be doing and then take the opposite trade. It can be quite effective, but there is a lot of a lot of second guessing about what Joe would do.

Thankfully, we can find real life 'average Joes'.

Dennis Gartman is a particularly good fade, leaving one trader to comment he is only wrong on days that end in 'Y'. I don't know what his actual performance is like, but he has an uncanny knack for making directional calls for the media at the worst possible time, as Zerohedge points out here and here.

The only problem is we never know where or when Gartman will pop up with his next gem.

In his absence I like to see what Deutsche Bank are up to, and fortunately I receive their emails most mornings;

This is their latest.

Just in case you can't see the screen-grab, Deutsche Bank were recommending to buy the NZD on 10th May. Here is what happened a few hours later.

It's not just a bad call, it's completely reckless to make assumptions about central bank policy and then advise readers to act on them in front of the interest rate meeting.

And as I have talked about before, they are regularly wrong at major turning points, allowing sentiment and price to sway their calls. In case you don't want to read the linked article, here is a summary of their memorable calls on USDJPY (NYSEARCA:FXY).

These calls may not be enough of a reason to initiate a trade in the opposite direction, but they do add conviction to existing ideas we may have. For example, I was preparing to buy USDJPY the day before the low on April 17th and said this in my weekend update: 'a lower low early next week, which recovers back over 108.6 could be a decent buy.' The next day USDJPY made a lower low and recovered, just as Deutsche Bank told bulls to 'lay low'.

Another problem common among analysts is they focus on the news or topic of the day without trying to piece it into the bigger picture. Unicredit were bearish on the dollar on the day of the low because of the failure of the healthcare bill.

It was music to my ears as I was looking to buy.

And yes, each one of their three trades against the dollar were stopped out. Here are the specifics if you want to check for yourself.

Enter (33%) long EUR-USD at 1.0854 with a target of 1.1350 and a stoploss below 1.0610 Enter (33%) short USD-JPY at 110.33 with a target of 104 and a stoploss above 113.5 Enter (33%) long AUD-USD at 0.7630 with a target of 0.81 and a stoploss below 0.7420

Emotional Traders

Some of the best contra signals come from those who clearly let the market affect their emotions and analysis. They are invariably bullish at the highs. bearish at the lows, and feel the urge to voice strong opinions whenever the market makes a large or fast move.

I follow a trader on Twitter who regularly tweets his excitement at market moves. These are nearly always fast moves on headlines or events and he typically says something like, 'WOOHOO, DOLLAH HOLLA' when the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) spikes up. It nearly always marks the top of that particular move.

The market pushes our emotional buttons all the time. If one person is emotionally inclined to do victory laps on Twitter, many others probably feel the same way, even if they don't all feel the urge to tweet about it. On the flip-side, those on the wrong side of the trade are likely scared and capitulating. Fear and greed are playing out right in front of our eyes and alerting us of a potential reversal.

This is nothing new. Twitter has long been a source of information for algorithms, as this CNBC article explains,

At least since 2010, Bloomberg has been monitoring Twitter feeds and can send alerts to its customers when it detects that a lot of people are tweeting about an event or a company. An outfit called Lexalytics has developed algorithms that it says can read Twitter "sentiment."

But we don't need algorithms, or Bloomberg, just a few reliable follows.

Again, the presence of a tweet from some trader you don't know isn't really enough to jump into a trade. But if your existing trading plan is to fade a move, and you spot a few excited tweets, it certainly helps. The best trade is often the most difficult one.

Who (or what) is your favorite contrarian signal?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.