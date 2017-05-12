Plug Power - Q1 Takeaways - Abysmal Quarter Puts Full Year Targets At Substantial Risk

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Plug Power released its first quarter 2017 results on May 9 and, as usual, the numbers missed analysts' and investors' expectations by a wide margin on both the top and bottom line. In addition, contrary to statements made in conjunction with the announcement of the recent Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) transaction, management disappointingly decided to stick to previously provided FY2017 guidance, again falling well short of analysts' recently increased projections.

Even worse, the company's cash burn reached new quarterly records as Plug Power reported a whopping $23.9 million of cash used in operating activities and additional $10.6 million in cash outflows from investing and financing activities with the latter mostly related to the ongoing construction of equipment subsequently to be leased to its largest customer, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Management was quick to hint to the impending amendment of the Wal-Mart transaction terms which is expected to enable the company to finally obtain better refinancing conditions and moreover improve Plug Power's initial cash flows from the transactions.

"As a result of these discussions, we deferred financing of the two sites delivered in Q1 to get better terms. This deferral had an impact on cash in the quarter of approximately $9 million."

On the conference call, management pointed to potentially structuring future Wal-Mart transactions in a way allowing for renewed upfront revenue recognition in addition to substantially lowering the initial leasing rates paid by Plug Power to the financer.

While any improvement to the currently unsustainable Wal-Mart transaction and refinancing terms would still be a major positive, it is now clear that Wal-Mart will neither change its long standing strategy to demand leases from Plug Power, nor will the already existing leases be refinanced at more favorable terms. The company will have to rely on third-party refinancing for the Wal-Mart deployments for the foreseeable future, hopefully at substantially improved terms very soon as the current financing costs are turning each new Wal-Mart deployment into a major loss for the company.

Staying with Wal-Mart, basically the entire GenDrive and hydrogen infrastructure product revenues recorded in the first quarter were derived from this particular customer and, all of a sudden, product margins turned from 33.2% in the previous quarter (and 25.3% in the year ago first quarter) to negative 4.1% in Q1. While a good chunk of the severe quarter over quarter and year over year gross margin decline can be attributed to the loss of leverage on fixed costs given the low unit shipments, the poor margin number provides even more evidence for the ugly Wal-Mart deal terms. Even in Q1/2015, at substantially lower revenue levels, the company's consolidated product gross margin was at least slightly above break-even levels.

That said, the company kept FY2017 overall gross margin guidance intact for now. There's little doubt that with the return of scale into the business in coming quarters and a decrease of Wal-Mart related revenues in the mix, gross margins should pick up materially going forward. On the flip side, the company has invariably failed to achieve its initial full year margin guidance in the past and given the very poor start to the year, FY2017 margin targets seem already at risk again.

Same thing for the company's unchanged guidance for cash usage of $25-35 million from operating and investing activities. In fact, the company is already bumping against the upper end of its range after just one quarter and Q2 might very well see further, substantial cash consumption given the required working capital investments for not less than 16 sites currently anticipated to be deployed during Q2 (4 sites) and Q3 (12 sites).

As the amended Wal-Mart transaction terms have not yet been finalized, it seems highly unlikely that Plug Power would be able to refinance any additional Wal-Mart deployments at the intended favorable terms during Q2. In combination with the planned deployment of a whopping 12 new sites during Q3, investors better prepare for Q2 being another quarter of material cash usage.

On a related note, management is currently targeting to deploy new GenKey sites on a weekly basis on average during Q3 which would amount to a multiple of the company's deployment rate achieved in previous quarters. For comparison, Plug Power installed 18 GenKey sites over the entire fiscal year 2016. The vastly increased number of scheduled GenKey deployments for Q3 will almost certainly cause the company to incur substantial additional costs due to required headcount additions.

Moreover, according to recent management statements, it took Plug Power two months to deploy the first Amazon site during Q3/2016, so even with the findings derived from this pilot installation, the company's Q3/2017 rollout schedule looks quite ambitious, to say the very least. Furthermore, the severe time pressure might very well cause another round of material cost overruns like already experienced by the company in Q2/2016.

That said, let's now take a look at the company's other business segments:

Note:

All numbers have been adjusted for the effects of the "accrual for loss contracts related to service" taken in Q4/2015 to provide a clean comparison.

Margins in the company's GenCare service business returned to levels recorded over the most part of FY2016. Unfortunately, the material quarter over quarter improvement is solely due to substantially decreased levels of faulty stack exchanges as the company has mostly worked through its installed base now, as expected. The company has now fully exhausted the accrual for loss contracts related to service originally established at the end of Q4/2015, so any costs associated with further faulty stack exchange requirements will become immediately visible in the company's Selected Financial Data overview table going forward.

On the flip side, negative margins of (27.5)% in the company's day to day service business remained at elevated Q4 levels and far worse than last year's number of (9.7)%.

During the last earnings call, management pointed to increased usage levels at many of the company's customers during a usually busy fourth quarter causing more system failures than in previous quarters. I already scrutinized the explanation in my review of the company's Q4/2016 results as Q4/2015 was actually the company's, by far, best quarter from a service margin perspective in FY2015.

This time, Plug Power is blaming "ramp up and commercialization costs incurred that are associated with the launch of new configurations in 2016" according to statements made in the company's 10-Q filing with the SEC. Analysts, as usual, failed to grill management on the issue but, obviously, the "launch of new configurations in 2016" is associated with the deployment of the company's own stacks over the course of the year.

Investors will have to closely monitor the company's service margins as the year progresses to get an early read about potentially material issues in conjunction with the company's own stacks, as already suspected by me last quarter. Unfortunately, the costs for faulty legacy stack exchanges and for addressing potential issues with the company's own stacks will be mixed up going forward as the accrual for loss contracts related to service has been fully exhausted during Q1/2017, as discussed above.

Moreover, the company has actually been incurring material additional service costs in its Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) segment (this is basically the Wal-Mart business). The service costs for the units leased to Wal-Mart including the additional costs "associated with the launch of new configurations" were stated as a whopping $2.2 million for the quarter causing the negative gross margin performance to almost double quarter over quarter to (53.4)%. Suffice to say, the company's service margins would look much worse if the units leased to Wal-Mart would have been included in the calculation above. On the flip side, profitability of the Power Purchase Agreements segment was weighed down heavily in Q1 by a combined $3.5 million in service costs and required depreciation expense.

In short:

The company's service business is actually performing much worse than reported by the company while the PPA segment is not as bad as it seems.

Let's now discuss the quarter's sole bright spot as the company surprisingly showed remarkable improvement in its Fuel delivered to customers segment, cutting losses almost in half quarter over quarter "due to improved system efficiencies and better pricing initiatives" according to statements made in the 10-Q.

This is an important development as the company's growing base of customers procuring subsidized hydrogen from Plug Power previously lead to seemingly ever increasing losses in this segment over the course of fiscal year 2016. With the gross margin performance now up to its best levels over the past six quarters, the company might be able to turn the corner in this segment in future quarters. Investors should continue to closely monitor the developments in this business segment as hydrogen sales are expected to become a larger and larger part of the company's revenue mix going forward due to the growing number of customer sites under contract.

Moving over to the company's liquidity position:

The company's unrestricted cash balance was down by almost $35 million quarter over quarter to a meager $11.8 million at quarter end. But thanks to the announcement of the Amazon transaction at the beginning of April, the company has subsequently raised a combined $36.6 million from the exercise of warrants originally issued in conjunction with previous equity financings and the utilization of the recently established At Market Issuance Sales Agreement ("the ATM agreement") with FBR Capital Markets & Co. (NYSE:FBR), more than offsetting the Q1 cash outflows and most likely sufficient to stem the expected additional cash usage during Q2. After that, the company should be able to refinance the Wal-Mart leases at improved conditions while also receiving substantial payments from Amazon after successful completion of scheduled site deployments. While I do expect the company to opportunistically make use of the existing ATM agreement with FBR going forward, I do not foresee the company announcing another surprise secondary offering like the one in December anytime soon.

Unfortunately, the 10-Q, again, holds some unpleasant surprises for investors in conjunction with the company's past and present financing efforts:

On April 12, 2017, the Company and Tech Opportunities LLC ("Tech Opps") entered into an agreement, pursuant to which Tech Opps exercised in full its warrants to purchase an aggregate of 10,501,500 shares of Common Stock, at an exercise price of $1.50 per share, and the Company issued to Tech Opps warrants to acquire up to 5,250,750 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $2.69 per share.

As a reminder:

Tech Opportunities LLC is a subsidiary of Hudson Bay Capital Management and has been the sole investor behind the company's surprise equity offering at the end of Q4/2016. Based on the respective documents filed by the company with the SEC, I wasn't able to identify an obligation for Plug Power to issue additional warrants to Tech Opportunities LLC in conjunction with the exercise of the existing warrants. Still, the company issued another 5.25 million of free warrants to the investor with the potential to dilute shareholders by another 2.5% going forward.

But there's more bad news in terms of dilution as the company negotiated another warrant exercise deal subsequent to the end of the quarter:

During April 2017, the 4,000,000 warrants issued in January 2014 as part of an underwritten public offering with Heights Capital Management Inc., were exercised in full to purchase an aggregate of 4,000,000 shares of Common Stock, at an exercise price negotiated to be $0.65 per share.

Investors should note that the original warrant exercise price was set at $4.00 at the time of transaction, so why did management agree to lower the exercise price by almost 85% to allow the investor to realize a $6 million gain and dilute shareholders by another 2%? Obviously some smart guy at Height Capital Management took notice of the company's most recent equity offering in December and remembered the original warrant purchase agreement from January 2014 which actually contained some applicable anti-dilution clauses.

That said, Plug Power shareholders should be pretty much used to major dilution anyway as the share count has ballooned from 76.4 million at the time of the January 2014 equity financing to 223.5 million as of May 9, 2017. There will be further substantial dilution from the future exercise of free warrants granted to Amazon in conjunction with the recently announced transaction and, most likely, ongoing share issuances under the existing ATM agreement.

Let's now move to the company's future plans as management provided some more color on these initiatives during the conference call:

1. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) range extender project

Implementation is actually performed by the company's partner under the original Department of Energy award, Workhorse. Obviously the unit hasn't been put into service yet and management expects another 12-18 months of test operations before any further decisions will be made.

2. China

Management estimated the revenue contribution from each ProGen engine sold to China to be in the range of $50,000-60,000 per engine. This would be very much on par with the recently reported sale of 200 FCveloCity engines from competitor Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) to its Chinese partner and largest shareholder, Broad-Ocean, for $11 million.

Apart from this, it, once again, became quite clear that management currently has no visibility into the plans of its Chinese partners but hopes to gather more information on "what's going on" in China in the months ahead. In fact, CEO Andy Marsh, admitted to having been "a little bit more hesitant (...) when it comes to negotiating these terms in some ways" as of late.

I have been a vocal skeptic with regard to the prospects of success for both Ballard Power and, particularly, Plug Power in China as I fully expect the companies' Chinese partners to be solely interested in the transfer of technology and manufacturing know-how in contrast to establishing a persistent, mutually beneficial business relationship.

Obviously management has started to share at least some of my concerns given this recent backpedaling.

In light of these issues, investors would be well served to temper their enthusiasm with regard to Plug Power's prospects in China for the time being.

Bottom line:

Plug Power delivers an absolutely abysmal quarter with all business segments recording negative gross margins and almost $35 million in cash used in operating and investing activities.

Moreover, contrary to statements made in conjunction with the recent Amazon transaction, management refrained from increasing the company's top line and unit deployment guidance for FY2017.

While product margins should recover with expected much higher unit shipments going forward, the company's ability to materially improve service margins looks more questionable than ever now after the company revealed new issues in its 10-Q filing with the SEC. In fact, the reported numbers in the company's Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure segment are still painting an overly optimistic picture of the company's service business as a meaningful amount of service costs are currently recorded in the company's Power Purchase Agreements segment. But on the flip side this also means that the PPA segment is performing significantly better than stated by the numbers.

That said, the Q1 report actually contained an important bright spot as the company surprisingly managed to cut losses in its Fuel delivered to customers segment by a meaningful amount due to a combination of improved system efficiencies and better pricing initiatives. Turning the corner in this growing part of the business is an absolute imperative for the company, so hopefully a beginning has now been made.

Moreover, the eagerly awaited amendment of the Wal-Mart transaction terms should be signed soon, finally paving the way for the company to obtain better refinancing conditions for future Wal-Mart deployments and improve cash flows. But given management's statements on the call, the amendment won't enable the company to refinance existing agreements and Plug Power will still be required to provide leases to Wal-Mart.

Regarding liquidity, the company managed to more than offset the Q1 cash outflows by proceeds from warrant exercises and equity issuances under its ATM agreement in April. Even with expected further material cash usage in Q2, it seems unlikely that the company will have to raise more equity in the way of another spot secondary offering like required in December 2016.

That said, the poor Q1 results clearly put the company's full year gross margin and cash flow guidance at substantial risk but, frankly speaking, I doubt that long standing Plug Power shareholders will be overly surprised by these prospects.

Lastly, investors should temper their expectations for the company's new business initiatives as the US range extender pilot unit has not even commenced service and management admitted to having shown some hesitation with regard to negotiating concrete terms with its Chinese partners as of late.

I will keep you updated on the company as the year progresses, so stay tuned.

