Savaria: 5 Reasons To Buy

Savaria is a small cap Canadian company that has seen its share price nearly double over the last 12 months.

Savaria (OTC:SISXF) is a Canadian company that most Americans (and Canadians as well for that matter) have never heard of. The stock has been a strong performer (up 90% over the last year) and the company recently announced a significant acquisition. In this article, I outline five reasons why Savaria became the most recent addition to my portfolio.

(Savaria trades with reasonable liquidity on the Toronto Stock Exchange [symbol is SIS]. As this company reports in Canadian dollars, that currency is used throughout the article).

First off, a quick overview of what the company does:

Savaria Corporation is one of North America's leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged to increase their mobility and independence. The diversity of its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, as well as elevators for home and commercial use. In addition, it converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. It also operates a network of franchisees and corporate stores through which new and recycled accessibility equipment is sold and, in certain locations, vehicle conversions are performed. Savaria operates a plant located in Huizhou (China) which increases its competitive edge. Savaria records close to 60% of its revenue outside Canada, primarily in the United States.

Its performance over the past five years has been sensational:

Savaria recently announced the acquisition of Span-America Medical Systems (NASDAQ:SPAN) for $29 USD per share and an equity financing to help pay for the transaction. While this purchase seems like a positive for Savaria and is of a reasonable size ($110 million CAD - large enough to be meaningful but likely not overwhelming), it is not one of the key reasons I decided to become a shareholder of the company.

Savaria has a market cap of nearly $600 million and pays a dividend of $0.065 per quarter (equal to a current dividend yield of approximately 1.7%). Despite an elevated valuation (30x projected 2017 earnings), I believe that Savaria has the potential to continue delivering exceptional returns for the following reasons:

1. Demographics

I will start with the easiest tailwind for Savaria: we are getting older. Of course, you and I and everyone else is constantly getting older, but North America society is also gradually aging. Below is the median age of the population of the United States from 1960 to 2015:

Source: Statista.com

Furthermore, the number of senior citizens around the world (those that require the type of accessibility products Savaria manufactures) is growing at an incredible pace. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects that the population of "older Americans" will more than double between today and 2060:

Source: Administration for Community Living

With men and women in the United States and around the world continuing to live longer and longer, it is nearly impossible to argue that demographic trends do not favor providers of accessibility and mobility equipment.

2. Improving Margins

Back in 2008, during the midst of the financial crisis, Savaria was a mildly profitable business ($0.06 per share in earnings) with a reasonably strong gross margin of 23% but a compressed net margin of only 3%.

Fast forward to 2013 and the company had improved its gross margin to nearly 30% and more than doubled its net margin to 7%.

In its most recent full fiscal year (2016), Savaria's margins continued to expand. Its gross margin hit nearly 34% and its net margin surpassed 10%.

Savaria recently announced 2017 Q1 results and the trend of rising margins continued once again (34.8% gross margin, 10.7% net margin). Based on the management's 2017 full year revenue and EBITDA guidance, the company should approach a 36% gross margin this fiscal year. It should be noted that the above guidance does not factor in Span-America; however, that company's trailing 12 month gross margin also happens to be 36%.

3. Earnings Growth

This reason for optimism is relatively straightforward. Demographic trends (plus the pending acquisition) should translate into long-term sales growth. Add that to the expanding margins I highlighted above and the result is accelerating earnings growth.

Analysts expect Savaria to earn the following on a per share basis going forward (as per Thomson One estimates):

2017 - $0.49

2018 - $0.62

2019 - $0.84

2020 - $1.24

I view analyst forecasts with plenty of skepticism, especially when they are looking ahead several years. One key risk with Savaria (something I touch on later in this article) is the stock's current elevated valuation. However, the type of annual earnings growth that Savaria could reasonably achieve in the coming years (25-40%) makes the current multiple seem very reasonable indeed.

4. Capital Efficiency

One key factor I look at when analyzing any company is its historical capital efficiency. The easiest metrics to use are Return on Assets [ROA], Return on Equity [ROE] and Return on Invested Capital [ROIC]. Generally, I like to see ROA above 10% (Savaria sits at 11.1% over the last 12 months), ROE above 20% (18.6%) and ROIC above 15% (15.2%).

As Savaria's margins have improved, so have its efficiency ratios. The main reason Savaria's ROE has fallen below 20% is that the company reduced leverage in 2013 and 2014. However, it initiated a $110 million revolving credit facility as part of the Span-America purchase, which will lift its ROE back up without increasing debt to an uncomfortable level.

5. Insider Ownership

Out of the nearly 38 million Savaria shares currently outstanding, the private company Les Elevateurs Savaria owns over 13 million (approximately 35% of the company). Les Elevateurs Savaria is owned by Marcel Bourassa (Savaria's President & CEO who purchased the company in 1989 and took it public in 2002) and Jean-Marie Bourassa (Savaria's CFO).

I'm always encouraged when senior management owns a significant stake in the business they operate and the Bourassas combine to own nearly 40% of the entire business (they also own shares directly). In addition, the Bourassas are purchasing 10% of the newly issued equity as part of the Span-America acquisition.

While this means that their proportional ownership of the company will decline slightly after the Span-America transaction settles, it demonstrates that they remain committed to the business and believe that it remains attractively valued.

Risks

No investment is without risk. As mentioned above, Savaria's share price has risen dramatically in recent years and the stock now trades at a fairly hefty valuation. However, I have found over time that my best investments in the Canadian market [such as Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF), Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF) and Boyd Group (BYD.CA)] were all high quality companies trading at relatively premium valuations. However, strong operating performance and earnings growth over time has allowed these stocks to post significant gains and I believe Savaria could certainly follow a similar path.

The second risk is integrating Span-America Medical Systems into the existing company. Historically, Savaria has not made many acquisitions, so the company may face challenges integrating this new business into its existing operations. This is certainly something to watch for during the remainder of 2017, assuming the transaction closes as scheduled in the current quarter.

Conclusion

Savaria is a company I have been watching since the shares were trading around the $10 level. Yes, my cautious approach has already caused me to miss out on significant gains. However, looking at the company moving forward, I believe the share price will continue to move higher in the coming years for the five reasons discussed above.

Demographic trends are favorable, margins are strong and expanding, earnings growth is accelerating and management appears fully aligned with shareholders. Within 12 months time, I would not at all be surprised to see Savaria surpass the $1 billion market cap threshold. Maybe then more investors will start to pay attention to this Canadian gem.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SISXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.