XLK: Diversified Exposure To The Bullish Tech Sector

The Technology Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) tracks the S&P Technology Select Sector Index. Within this sector are companies primarily involved in internet software and services, IT consulting, semiconductors, telecommunications, and computers/peripherals. Shown below are the top ten holdings in the fund as of 5/5/2017:

Symbol Company Name Index Weight AAPL Apple Inc. 15.19% MSFT Microsoft Corp 10.37% FB Facebook Inc A 6.88% GOOGL Alphabet Inc A 5.49% GOOG Alphabet Inc C 5.33% T AT&T Inc 4.60% INTC Intel Corp 3.40% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 3.36% V Visa Inc A 3.34% VZ Verizon Communications Inc 3.06%

Year-to-date, XLK has almost doubled the return of the S&P 500 and more than doubled the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Combined with a low expense ratio of 0.14% makes XLK an attractive play verses an S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average index fund such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) or the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA).

XLK Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Notable omissions in the fund are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), so you won't get full FAANG exposure with this one. However, these two stocks have projected 2017 P/E ratios of 136.27 and 150.58 respectively. Although these stocks are surging along with the rest of the technology sector, the high valuations compared to EPS indicate the long term growth of these two companies could be limited compared to others. Apple on the other hand, which is the highest weighted stock in the fund, comes in with a projected 2017 P/E ratio of 16.61. The overall average P/E ratio of the XLK fund is 22.5. In general, for technology stocks, I look for P/E ratios below 25. I use this threshold because technology stocks tend to tolerate higher valuations better than other sectors in my opinion.

Of all the sectors in the S&P 500, the technology sector is the best performing year-to-date. By using XLK, you are able to capture the overall tech sector, in which market strength has been favorably spread across the all industries.

Looking at the returns, you may be tempted to cash in on the semiconductor industry by investing in a semiconductor industry etf, such as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD). However, volatility comes into play (as shown by the recent huge drop in (NASDAQ:AMD)), and for long term investors, XLK is the better option.

XSD Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Going forward, consumer spending in the tech sector shows little sign of slowing down. Apple will release the new iPhone 8 later this year, while Microsoft will release the surface laptop to take on the Google chromebook. These releases by the two largest holdings in XLK should boost the already strong consumer spending seen recently which has grown on average over 10% (real, quarterly annualized rate). Longer term, new technologies in robotics, 3d printing, and internet-of-things will keep the sector strong and outperforming.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.