Video: CEO Glenn Sanford Discusses EXP Realty's Future Growth Initiatives

Summary

Management from eXp World Holdings presented to institutional investors at The MicroCap Conference in New York City on April 4th, 2017.

Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings, reviewed the company's business model and value proposition, which has driven strong growth to date.

Sanford also provides an overview of the scope of the market opportunity as well as future growth initiatives that eXp World Holdings will pursue to drive future growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp World Holdings, beneficially owns approximately 41% of the company's outstanding common stock as of March 15, 2017.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

