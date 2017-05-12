Garbage In - Garbage Out

However, you should not extrapolate this trend to the near-term future.

How to predict the short-term future? Maybe, it's going to be just like the most recent past.

Well, in trading this is known as trend extrapolation, and leads to a most widely used strategy - trend following.

In practice, a sophisticated trader builds a quantitative model to predict the near-term trend using the historical data inputs. So, it's essentially an input-output prediction model.

Specifically, the sophisticated traders use these two key variables to predict the future risk - or standard deviation of returns: 1) historical risk, or daily standard deviations, heavily weighted to the more recent observations; and 2) historical daily rates of returns, also heavily weighted to the more recent observations.

So, currently, what do these models tell us about the near term future? Well, let's look at the recent past. Without going into the econometrics, we know that the recent volatility has been historically low - this has been widely reported.

Thus, the sophisticated traders input this recent extremely low volatility into their quantitative models and get what - extremely low volatility in the near-term future.

Well, this is reflected in the VIX Index (NYSEARCA:VXX), which implies the expected near term volatility, and this measure has recently approached the new all time low.

What does the historically low VIX mean to for the near future?

The historically low VIX is completely irrelevant, and should be ignored. The historically low value tells us that the recent volatility has been extremely low, but it has not predictive power for the near term future. In fact, extrapolating the recently low volatility into the future can lead to an irrational complacency, which could lead to a major trading losses.

In fact, the empirical evidence shows that volatility shows some positive autocorrelation in the short-term, but also negative autocorrelation over the medium/longer term - or simply mean reversion.

Thus, the periods of extreme low volatility are more likely to be followed by a major spike in volatility. Yet, the quantitative models are unable to predict the spike in volatility because - they are based on recent historical data.

More importantly, the historical data inputs don't really revel the source of risk. If the VIX simply reflects low intercorrelations, it might not be efficiently pricing the true systematic risk.

Thus, the quantitative models with the recent historical data inputs could be GIGO, or Garbage In - Garbage Out modeling.

So, ignore the VIX and actively hedge your stock portfolios (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NYSEARCA:IWM). Alternatively, a more aggressive traders should position to a volatility spike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.