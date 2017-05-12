Schneider National Beats Analyst Estimates, Looks Towards 'Bullish' Second Half Of 2017

Overall, the combination of Schneider's Quest technology platform and disciplined approach to managing assets, positions the company well for near-term market dynamics.

The first quarter of 2017 was the company's initial quarterly report since the IPO.

Source: Google Images

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) provided investors and analysts with the company's initial quarterly report since the company went public earlier in the year. Schneider is a best-of-class truckload carrier providing transport services for truckload, intermodal and logistics.

The company provides both truckload for-hire and dedicated services for standard and specialty customer needs. Schneider considers itself the second largest truckload carrier in the U.S., and the third largest intermodal capacity provider (second by profitability). The company has a long-standing successful history of its operations through its founder, Al Schneider.

As of 2016, Schneider generated over $4 billion in operating revenue. Over the previous three years, operating revenues have only increased by 11 percent, but diluted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) and net earnings have both increased by an average of greater than 17 percent.

For the first quarter of 2017, Schneider generated over $1 billion in operating revenues (beating estimates by $10 million), and generated adjusted diluted EPS of $0.15 (beating estimates by $0.02 per share).

Schneider is estimated to grow operating revenues to $4.7 billion by 2018, and to increase diluted EPS by 10 percent to $1.10 per share. Net earnings are projected to increase by over 21 percent though; share dilution from the IPO process will weigh on adjusted diluted EPS performance in the short-term.

The good news is that Schneider is off to a great start by beating analyst estimates for the first quarter, which will lead to moderate increases in the company's estimates for both 2017 and 2018. Coverage has already been initiated by nine analysts with an average one-year target price at over $22 per share.

I have Schneider fairly valued at $21.35 per share based upon 2017 estimates, and $24.20 per share based upon 2018 estimates, offering nearly 30 percent upside from today's price at around $19 per share.

In the event the economic growth cycle were to increase, and/or the trucking industry witnessed increasing demand, and Schneider could be poised for a multiple expansion even driving its valuation higher.

To this point, management's standpoint for the first quarter was that there was a combination of soft and strong performance, somewhat atypical of historical trends. Looking to the remainder of 2017, management stated that they felt bearish for the second quarter, and bullish for the second half of the year.

The bearish sentiment is not to be taken literally in the sense of how markets tend to perceive this word. But rather, the second quarter is viewed by Schneider management as a continuation of lumpy performance, for lack of a better word, from the first quarter. During the second half of the year, expectations are brighter resulting from what Schneider has been hearing related to the upcoming electronic logging device (NYSEARCA:ELD) mandate, as well as positive optimism for improving demand trends.

Schneider's management has the tools in place to scale the business as needed based upon market dynamics. The team made the statement that ramping up labor and capital is much easier than removing labor and capital. To this point, the company's Quest technology has been an important component of driving business performance.

Schneider's Quest platform is a quote-to-cash technology platform serving as the company's backbone system, integrating all of its business lines and functions. As an example of its utility, the platform provides real-time data analytics to optimize network density and equipment utilization across the network, improving customer service, operational efficiency and load optimization.

On the call, management provided an example of how the Quest platform led to improved operations. Intermodal was used an example, where Schneider was able to improve efficiencies with less capacity via the Quest platform, by increasing orders by six percent and work productivity by 10 percent across dray drivers. Maximizing the efficiency of driver time for value has been successful via the Quest platform.

The value of the Quest platform is a tangible consideration for Schneider's future potential. Last month, JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced the launch of its Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360TM. This new product is meant to provide a supply chain solution for shippers and carriers with a single e-commerce platform. JB Hunt is investing $500 million over the next five years into the platform, and doubling its engineering and technology talent. The connection to Quest is clear as Marketplace is expected to use real-time data and artificial intelligence to match freight with capacity.

The other side to the early success equation has been Schneider management's approach to the market. Schneider stated that they walked away from large customer accounts, due to the pricing negotiations being too low. The company was able to add more business from existing customers, while still witnessing increasing revenue per tractor per week. Excluding fuel surcharges, revenue per tractor per week increased by three percent from last year.

Overall for the truckload segment, operating revenues excluding fuel surcharges increased by over six percent, to $522 million. Intermodal revenues were moderately lower due to decreased revenue per load. Management's focus has been on shorter West and East coast lanes, rather than the Trans-Continental, which had a stronger impact on product mix. The company's logistics segment witnessed revenue growth, greater than 10 percent.

Schneider has also taken an interest in the e-commerce driven business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets via its recent acquisition of Watkins & Shepard, and Lodeso. This is an area that XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) has capitalized on rapidly; the company claims to be the number one last-mile delivery provider for these shipment orders. With the growing demand for e-commerce orders, this is a strategic market to invest in.

On the side of caution, investors should recognize that Schneider's income from operations, net earnings and adjusted EBITDA all declined from last year. Upper guidance does allow for improved results from 2016, any pick-up in demand would also lead to potentially stronger results. The rally in the stock price was a direct result from the company beating initial estimates.

The other point worth noting is that Schneider has reduced its capex expectations for the year. This is based on the previous statement regarding labor and capital deployment. The company did make it clear that in the event demand increased, capex could quickly follow.

The trucking industry has remained challenged due to the market dynamics of soft demand and loose capacity. Schneider's stance is that capacity is poised to tighten during the second half of 2017 from both seasonality and shipper reactions to the ELD mandate. This is expected to improve pricing dynamics for both the truckload and intermodal markets.

Schneider's explanations and expectations from 2016 to the balance of 2017 were in concert with what many other trucking carriers have said. Even with the nearly 3.5 percent increase yesterday, Schneider still remains discounted based on average price targets over the next year. As I have been stating recently, I expect the strongest peers in the industry to come out ahead when/if prospects improve in the near-term, as well as longer-term. Schneider is a solid company to own in this industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT, SNDR, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.