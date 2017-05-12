U.S. Inflation Increased 0.2% In April, Below Expectations

These numbers ease pressure on the Federal Reserve. Rate increases coming? Probably, but no surprises.

Headline inflation was 2.2% over the last 12 months, down from 2.7% in February.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% in April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 2.2%.

The April number was below the consensus estimate of 0.3% and follows the March number, when inflation dropped 0.3%. Year-over-year inflation has dipped from a high of 2.7% in February to 2.2% in April.

The April numbers were a remarkably mixed bag. Gasoline prices rose 1.2% in the month and are up 14.3% in a year. Also rising were prices for food (up 0.2%) and shelter (0.3%). But prices declined in several major categories, including apparel (down 0.3%), medical care commodities (0.8%) and used vehicles (0.5%).

Been watching the cell-phone company wars? All that competition has had a deflationary effect: The index for wireless telephone services continued to fall, decreasing 1.7% in April after a 7.0% decline in March.

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, was up 0.1% for the month and 1.9% over the last 12 months. This was the first 12-month increase below 2.0 percent since the period ending October 2015. Core inflation had been running between 2.1% and 2.3% for more than a year. Here is the one-year trend for core and headline inflation:

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds. Holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds.

The April inflation index was set at 244.524, a 0.30% increase over the March number. This means that principal balances on TIPS will increase 0.3% in June. Here are the new June inflation indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds, the April number is the first of a six-month period that will determine the I Bond's new variable rate, which go into effect on November 1, 2017. Here is the trend over the last 7 months:

What this means for the markets. The April number came in under consensus and core inflation broke below 2.0% year over year. These numbers should soothe any fears of runaway inflation and take pressure off the Federal Reserve, which is planning to raise short-term interest rates twice this year. While these numbers probably won't change the Fed's course, they help rule out any surprises in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.