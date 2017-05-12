Schibsted ASA's (SBSNF) CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schibsted ASA (OTC:SBSNF) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Rolv Erik Ryssdal - CEO

Trond Berger - EVP and CFO

Gianpaolo Santorsola - EVP Emerging Markets

Markus Bjerke - Skandinaviska Enskilda

Henriette Trondsen - Arctic Securities

Preben Rasch-Olsen - Carnegie

Aksel Engebakken - ABG

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Welcome to this quarterly presentation from Schibsted for the Q1 Results. Of course, we published some important news for us late last night, and that was the news that we will acquire Storia Imoveis stakes in Brazil and in Chile, and we'll also sell our holdings in some Asian countries to them. Let me get back to that. That is, of course, the highlight of the presentation today.

We are increasing our exposure in OLX Brazil to 50%, and we're increasing our stake in Yapo in Chile to 100%. That will give us a new and even stronger position in exciting markets.

Apart from that, we have result where we see continued good revenue and EBITDA growth in online classifieds. We're continuing to invest in the investment side, that's particularly Shpock, let me get back to that a little bit later. Otherwise, I also like to point out that we have an improved result in publishing this quarter, both due to a good growth in the digital business, but also due to cost focus. Then Schibsted growth continues to do well.

This is the agenda and Trond and I will give the presentation and there are also other senior members of the management here ready to answer your questions. And of course, we’ll have the AGM right after this a little bit later this morning.

Okay. Let me start by OLX Brazil. We are increasing our stake there to 50%. That means we're taking over Telenor's 25%. And we'll then have a joint venture with the Naspers on a 50-50 basis going forward. At the same time, we're also taking full control of the market leader in Chile, Yapo. I think this will give us a good and streamlined portfolio in Latin America where we now have leading positions in five countries, covering big populations that are developing well.

What we're exiting now is Malaysia Vietnam and Myanmar. So Telenor will acquire those assets both from our holdings and will also acquire what Singapore Press holding has, so then that gives them a full control of 100%. The compensation for this swap of assets is that we will pay to Telenor total of $400 million.

Well, let me talk a little bit about Brazil, because Brazil is an exciting country where we're seeing that classifieds is working very well. So we started this site in 2011, then Telenor entered 2013 and we went into this joint venture with the Naspers by the end of 2014.

And this combination has been very successful. So it's been a tremendous growth in Brazil. I really like what I see there. It's a huge country, big population, but we are now reaching – have daily reach of 5% already. I think that is very good.

The traffic continues to grow and you can see also that this comes to a large degree from Mobile, to largely degree from apps. It's a very modern way of consuming classifieds ads to jumping kind of to this solution.

And as you know, we also started monetisation last year and you can see here that there was strong growth in revenues of 120% last year. I can tell you that this year has also started very well. It's good growth in monetization, very good growth in all the verticals. And we see - we expect that growth to continue going forward.

Its specially in the car position where, in addition to journalists, where OLX Brazil really has taken a very firm grip on the market, by far leading the other players in volume and you can see it is much, much stronger than the other players and that's why also the monetisation which was introduced last year has become successful.

In real estate, we're also the number one in traffic and is the clear leader in the private volumes, and it’s a challenger in the professional content. But what we see here in the development and the way it's moving like a people's movement makes me very positive to the future of this company. They have also launched their own their own real estate verticals, so that you can get listing on both those sites.

So Brazil is exciting I showed you this picture. I think also that Brazil is actually an exciting country developing and what we're seeing is that OLX is doing an important job in that society, because they are facilitating trading and using the use - of used goods, trading in marketplace that wasn't there previously. In addition to the environmental positive effects that are besides that, this also facilitates for a better life for many people when we create the meeting place, we can buy and sell goods, cars and even homes.

Right. Moving over to Chile. Chile is also, we had a positive development. As you may remember we have the joint venture there for some years with Telenor. This transaction means that we take over 100% of that site and this is the clear leader in journalists, very good vertical position in traffic. Also here we have a daily reach of around 5%. It's also the traffic leader in volume in cars and developing a good position in real estate. So we're seeing a positive development going forward there.

If you then turn over and look at our portfolio and in Latin America as a result of this, you can see that, I think this transaction is important for us. It allows us to streamline our portfolio and focus on some big important assets where we believe as owner with our confidence that we could truly add value.

So Brazil is of course the big sites, the OLX sites where we now have a 50 joint venture with Naspers. Then in addition, we also have the player that is number two or shared number two in jobs where we control 76%. And then you can see in the other Latin American countries we actually control a 100%.

Chile, I've talked about. Mexico, exciting market, big market, developing so much slower than Brazil, but still good leader. Colombia is where we're making a good and healthy profit there for a while, we’re the market leader in Colombia and then the smaller sites in the Dominican Republic.

So that is about the transaction we announced, I think it’s a very good transaction for all owners actually and I think it's a good thing for Schibsted to streamline the portfolio and work better - even better with these exciting assets that are in very good growth phase.

Right. Let me them move over to the - to our existing businesses and the online classifieds. It has been a good quarter for the classifieds sites. You can see that France is doing well, as well as Spain and Norway, so almost more flattish development in Sweden.

For the investment phase, the revenues are going up and then the result is staying at approximately the same level. This has to do with the investments that we're doing in Shpock. Let me get back to that relatively soon.

If we start in France. Leboncoin continues to do well. It's a great site, very popular among the French population, as you can see that most of the presidential candidates had visited the Leboncoin, either last year or this year, certainly, the presidents-elect. And we're seeing a positive development continuing in the motor and in real estate.

And the one that is growing fast is now, but it's also the most of course is jobs. We launched that as you may remember last year and what we're seeing are the development so far is positive. The growth is good in Leboncoin, this is also been supported to a minor degree by the acquisition of MB Diffusion that we acquired last year as you might remember.

Then we said that the marketing will vary from quarter-to-quarter and we have the marketing much more marketing this quarter than at the same time last year and that affects the margin. And of course, we have been hiring some people in sales and customer report, in order to take opportunity there and exploit the good market positions we're having in real estate and also cars.

So that’s for Leboncoin. Also I would say for Leboncoin there is a continued positive development in the product road map. So they are ready to roll out new products to car dealers and real estate brokers for the next six to 12 months.

In Spain, well, we said some mixed development that's because some verticals are doing better than other. What has been going very well is the acquisition in Habitaclia. We said that Fotocasa has been -- have somewhat slower growth on the revenues, they are doing well on traffic and then product development somewhat slower in revenue hat opened for Fotocasa because we have a situation with a strong competitor, where also price has become a weapon. But Habitaclia is doing well and also what we're seeing is the jobs in the auto verticals are really doing well. I think the jobs is growing by approximately 20%, I think that's also a good sign for the Spanish economy.

Then back to Norway, I think it's extremely strong quarter for Finn. You can see that there's a growth there 20%. Now that's partly supported by the personal finance Lendo, which is part of this and also MittAnbud, the marketplace for our service people and handymen. But the important thing is also that Finn itself is actually growing well and growing on all verticals. They are growing on traffic, they are growing on jobs which is a good sign for the Russian economy, but also on cars and real estate.

They are doing a tremendous job in Finn, I like to honour them out and they delivered extremely strong quarter. Let me also point out that there is a Easter effect for Finn, because this year as you know the Easter was in April, last year it was in March that affects Finn's figures. So the growth will not be at the same level in April I, all right. So this effects and helps the figure of the Finn. But anyway a very solid performance and good growth.

Turning to blocket, a more flattish development there and you can see that the blocket actually itself has an online growth of 3%. And of course, the revenue is there on the real estate verticals are lower. Cars is doing well, but there's been a softer development in display advertisements.

We're also seeing that growth is working, either that jobs is growing well and they are working with product development across the verticals in blocket in order to be able to offer new products to their professional customers.

Let me move on to the other markets, in other developed markets. You see the portfolio here, you see that the growth is developing. It's growing on top line and also has a more positive development on the bottom line.

What we're seeing is that Austria is growing extremely well, growing in the different verticals. Italy has also had a good quarter compared to last year, where it's been so much slower in Ireland. That has to do with the housing market in Ireland that has been slower this quarter than what we saw last year.

All right. For the investment phase, you see there is a good and solid growth for the - on the revenue side. And of course OLX Brazil is part of that. And then for the EBITDA that is actually at the high level down last year and we split it out, so we can see that it's actually Shpock that contributes with that and we are not investing in Shpock in five countries, in addition to UK and Germany. We're also having Shpock in Italy, Sweden and Norway.

And the development of Shpock, if you look at it is very good. That's why we have been investing because we are seeing positive results from the investments that we're having. And well you following the UK and the German market, where I can tell you also some people have asked how is it going in Norway? Well, Shpock is been doing well and there is only one classifieds that is doing better in terms of downloads and that is Finn, except for that Shpock number two part. And you can see in total number listings it's going in a very positive direction. That was the classifieds. I am sure you have questions, so I'll get back to that.

Let me then turn your attention to the media houses and what I can tell you is that not surprisingly the print circulation and print advertising is going down somewhat. And that's of course the trend all over the market's, still we manage to deliver a positive development in terms of results and margin and that is due to digital development, digital growth and also very good cost control in this quarter.

And I think you know. I'd like to honour our media houses. I think good journalism is more important than ever before, the climates we're living in. There's a lot of good and great journalism being produced in the Schibsted system.

And today I like to highlight VG who's had a tremendous run this year and also last year and they won -this is from the investigative journalism and prize award that was over a few months or a few weeks back.

And then this week there was this annual award ceremony in Bergen, by [indiscernible] and VG won most of the big prizes among them for best newspapers and best daily new sites. So I think VG has had a great run the last year. And you can also see actually on the results VG is showing very impressive development where they have been able to increase their market share in terms of digital ads and show a strong growth this quarter. So very well done.



All right. Few words Schibsted’s the growth. Here are what I can tell you is that we talked normally about a few sites, but we actually have a quite interesting portfolio diversified and Lendo, you are aware of Compricer is a marketplace also for financial services amended for insurance this deal collaborative consumption.

TV.nu has been doing well for a long time. It's online TV Guide. KUNDKRAFT collaborative consumption and buying of electricity. bynk is where we have a small start-up where we have a 20% which is mobile bank about to be launched. Prisjakt is doing well. So and clear market leader and Norway and Sweden also being launched in some of our strongest markets, such as Italy and France.

So interesting and good portfolio we have there in total. KickBack is – as I mentioned KickBack is – that’s a KickBack scheme for people shopping online and then each new company that has been developing well.

So in total there is an accelerated momentum and growth in personal finance is the biggest part of it. But around 58% that is the one that's been growing most rapidly and notably then Lendo which is having a very positive development both in Norway and Sweden. These are the Swedish numbers. So we're encouraged by what we're seeing in Schibsted growth. I think that portfolio will continue to develop well.

All right. That was about the businesses and I'll leave it to you Trond to talk about the finances.

Trond Berger

Thank you, Rolv Erik. If you look at the Q1 income statement, we have an underlying growth in the operating revenues of 7%. And we – if you go then to the gross EBITDA you see an improvement compared with the first quarter of ‘16.

Looking then at the line of depreciation that has a slight increase due to some depreciation of then Habitaclia and MB Diffusion small numbers though and also some increase in profit before tax, but small numbers.

Then we have taken a right down in Bangladesh a little bit more than $30 million, which is included in the loss of the JVs. And this - then in the P&L there is no big deviations that we need to explain as such coming back to the tax rate, but we are happy with what we are seeing in the underlying development in our core operations.

If you look at the breakdown in between the quarters, you see it continued good growth in all areas. Of course, the classified is hampered somewhat by an increased marketing push in some of our main classified operations, like in Leboncoin and Finn that Rolv Erik explained that will really be big positions and then excellent performance of VG in Norway and also Media House Sweden is doing well.

So if you look at our core assets, first of all in the classifieds you see that we have a growth rate of 20% both in France and Norway and Spain. So I think that this strong underlying development and it is good to see that we are getting good traction also in some segments in Spain that has been slowing down over the last two quarters.

And Sweden of course, there is little bit more flattish development, but also underlying good development. I would say that it is right to say that the verticals is doing very well. We have some slowdown in the display market, in some of our core markets, so that has in a ways some bearing on the growth rate, right to say.

If we should give some guidance, going forward we restate - reiterate the 50% to 20% top line growth for the online classified operations over the next three to five years. And we do have an aim to come up with stronger operational leverage as a result of the investments that we do in the – our classifieds business.

And if you look at the online classified investments, we - as you have seen of the figures, we have some high investments in Q1 this year, first of all, as a result of the Shpock rollout. For us it has been important to take a position in our home markets like Norway, Sweden, Italy which has been doing very well and also strong uptake in UK and Germany.

If you look at the full year investments, we are saying that it will go down compared to 2016. It has although been somewhat higher in Q1 this year and down quarter-by-quarter going forward.

When it comes to the guidance on product & tech, that is actually unchanged that there is some increase there, so nothing new and at the same also on the guidance on CapEx just repeating that to give the sort of picture.

If you look at the key financial figures, we have a fairly stable situation which is than as before on CapEx cash flow and also net interest bearing debt is at healthy level and coming back to the Silver acquisition.

The underlying tax rate in our operations is around 30% and is right to say also that we are prudent in our accounting when it comes to not recognizing tax losses in investments in the classifieds that we're doing in several countries and that of course has a bearing on the tax rates as such.

We have the very interesting structural deal with Telenor greasing of our presence first of all in good countries, in interesting countries in LatAm and that will financed by that. If you look at our ratio, if you had included the acquisition of Chile and Brazil we will have a ratio of 2.3 at end of Q1 this year if the transaction was in in place. And we have capacity, financial covenants. So everything is in place and we will as a result of our stronger earnings that we foresee going forward, we will have a target of course to bring down the leverage to a more normalized level of 1 to 2 going forward.

So I think that concludes the finance part Rolv Erika and you can go on the highlights.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Yes. Thank you. You just remain up here because I think I've been through the highlights. Very happy about the deal with done with Telenor, where we’re seeing progress wholly, I think the assets in Latin America, OLX Brazil is the biggest, also the Habitaclia are very good and exciting assets for us to continue to develop.

So I think that's the most important takeaway. Otherwise we are continuing to develop our online activities and in Europe most of them is on a very healthy path. And I'm happy to see also that the publishing delivered a good quarter and a lot of good activity on the product development for new products being rolling out on the publishing side.

So I think I'll leave it there. And then I think we're ready to take questions, if there are any. Also let me also remind you that there is an investor conference call this afternoon at 2’o clock Norwegian time Yes. And there also Gianpaolo Santorsola, who is the senior member of my team and responsible for Latin emerging markets, Latin America and Asia. He will also participate there. So if you have more detail questions, we'll be able to answer those. Yes?

Q - Markus Bjerke

Markus Bjerke, Skandinaviska Enskilda. I was wondering which part initiated the swap between you and Telenor?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

I don’t have any comments to that. What I can say is that we've had a very good collaboration now over a number of years for four years with Telenor and I think when we did the joint ventures everyone knew that it was not going to be perpetual, that at some stage they would be dissolved.

And I think that is a natural thing and I think all three owners, if I include Singapore Press Holdings have contributed to develop these assets in a good manner. So they're much stronger now than when it started the joint ventures. So I think this is a natural development and good for all parties.

Henriette Trondsen

And Henriette Trondsen, Arctic Securities. And first and for Leboncoin, can you say something about the organic growth excluding the division and also the organic growth in Spain excluding Habitaclia?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Well, what we said is the majority of the growth is from the - is the organic growth and minor purchase in France from MB Diffusion and we don't split without any more exact in exact percentage numbers, that's right...

Henriette Trondsen

And also in Spain well, about launch of cars. Does impacts the card vertical now?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

It has not impacted our current car vertical or car revenues. Cars is one of the factors where we’re seeing the best development in Spain with the combination that we're having of Milanuncios, Coches and Bilbao. That’s going very well for us.

Henriette Trondsen

And the last question if I may, and the JVs or associated line, you had one-off costs. Approximately how much that was and also could give and figure about your results from Brazil this quarter?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Well, when it comes to Brazil I mean, we are not giving EBITDA figures for that. What we are saying on Brazil is that we have the – we have the revenue growth that was 15 to 16 Q1 120 and we have said that it's somewhat higher. That's only what you’re saying the top-line. So we will come back to Brazil and of course disclose more information on that going forward, but not at this stage.

Henriette Trondsen

Yes. Thank you.

Preben Rasch-Olsen

Preben Rasch-Olsen, Carnegie. A question on the cost development, for two quarters you said that the investment spend will go down significantly in ‘17 over ‘16. First quarter in ‘17 it's actually up. So I'm very tempted to ask do you really know and how should we - how should we know that the investments Shpock really will come down. What has happened in Q1 that you get this kind of number?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Well, I think it is first of all due to as you see from the figures, it is due to Shpock. I think that we decided that we really should take a strong position in this generalist segment in Norway, Sweden, Italy and that we have done and we have seen really good uptake. I think that secures really that position. And also you have noticed some initiatives and quite strong marketing from Let's Go that we really have tackle which has been good for us. So it has to be in the right position to step up the investment in Shpock in Q1 this year.

But it’s also right to say that this was initiated post when we gave the guidance last time so actually some operational actions that are taken that we believe is really the right thing to do for the future to build positions. And then we continue to do it because we are doing it really great then you get generally, so that we really believe that is the right thing to do.

Trond Berger

So we’re living in a dynamic world where there is not always you know, exact linear development on everything. So we are taking advantage of opportunities and also hitting back on competitors where we see that is necessary.

And what I'm happy about it as we doing this with success. I mean, Let's Go is nowhere in Norway and g Sweden compared to other downloads we're having ourselves now and we’re also doing well in the other markets. So we're – the important thing for me is we're doing well. And then we have a plan that I outline for how it will develop for this year.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

So just to comment on that because I get a lot of questions on the investment. Just to restate what I said is that we expect the total spending to go down compared with ‘16 and then it also sequentially going down quarter-by-quarter and then it's always a question about what's the significance of that reduction because we said significant earlier.

Preben Rasch-Olsen

Yes. So the follow up is the reason for not losing significantly? Certainly I know what they are doing, I'm not so certain if they know how they communicate with the market because last time they said significantly down, you're not seeing significant now is that due to the Q1 miss or do you really have to spend more now than what you thought three months ago?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

No, I think it's the main reason is that we have decided to step up really in Q1 and we may also do some in Q2. But the plan is really to take it down. But of course, we need to monitor the market the uptake and what is really the KPIs going forward. So the underlying situation is quite strong for Shpock. So we are doing the right thing and that has some bearing on the financial investments - investments in this area, yes.

Preben Rasch-Olsen

Last from me. Could you give us some color on how you've been thinking on the value of the different assets. There's a lot of transactions you're paying Telenor US$400 million which is a significant amount. So any color on this at all?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Yes. We think we can give that because if you look at it, it is roughly than a value of the assets in a several hundred million then its value in roughly around the $500 million. So that's the figures, so the net overall 400 that, yes.

Aksel Engebakken

Yes, Aksel Engebakken from ABG. So I have one question on classifieds in Sweden and the impact from Servicefinder, because it has been heavily impacted the performance in the last two quarters. And I understand that you have taken initiatives to improve the performance in Servicefinder. Can you elaborate on how that is going and how you see Servicefinder impacting the Sweden classifieds in the next quarter's coming?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

I think that as you saw the blocket had an online growth the 3%, but due to Servicefinder it was nil. There is no doubt that we've had some problems in the Servicefinder. There is new management in place and we hope that will help correct the situation. I think it will take some time before they back on the same track as they were on the very high level a bit more than a year ago. Next year

Aksel Engebakken

Next year, okay. And one question on Shpock just, you are now in five markets, but are there any initiatives currently on the table to roll it out in new markets or are you happy with the 5 you’re in currently?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

We're happy with the 5 markets that we’re in for Shpock. Right. Here's the question there.

Unidentified Analyst

I think most of the questions from the web currently have been covered. There's one additional here with regards to investments phase, does the new wording on the guidance there include your increased holdings in OLX as you will now get 50% instead of with 25% of the losses there?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Yes, it does. And also right to say that Chile operations is not too far away from our breakeven situation, the Brazil likewise. So although it may be some slight increase over in the short period it's included, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And the last one for now at least. Can you elaborate on all access relative position within the real estate compared to main competitor?

Rolv Erik Ryssdal

Well OLX is doing well in the real estate and has a strong growth momentum. They are the number one in total traffic. They are number one in private homes, but there is another player called ZAP, who is the market leader in professional content and revenue, as we are growing very well.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, okay. That was last question from the web. Any more questions here?

Trond Berger

Well if not, then thanks for coming and for shareholders, I remind you that the AGM starts here at 10:30. Thank you very much.

