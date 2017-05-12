Mattersight's (MATR) CEO Kelly Conway on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ:MATR)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

David Mullen - CFO

Kelly Conway - CEO and President

Dave Gustafson - COO

Analysts

George Sutton -

Matthew Spencer -

Bruce Goldfarb -

Michael Martin -

Patrick Lin -

Jon Schwartz -

Neal Goldman -

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Kelly Conway. Please go ahead.

Kelly Conway

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to our Q1 2017 earnings webinar. Joining me on the call today is Dave Mullen, our CFO; and Dave Gustafson, COO. Before we get into the call, I'd now like to have Dave Mullen review our safe harbor language. Dave?

David Mullen

Thanks, Kelly. During today's call, we'll be making both historical and forward-looking statements in order to help you better understand our business. These forward-looking statements include references to our plans, intentions, expectations, beliefs, strategies and objectives. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties associated with our business are highlighted in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our earnings press release issued earlier today. Mattersight Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this call. Also be advised that this call is being recorded and is copyrighted by our company.

Kelly Conway

Thanks, Dave. Let's talk about the discussion topics.

We will do an overview of Q1, some highlights. I'll then turn it over to Dave to talk about our financial results. I'll talk about our deal commentary and close with the discussion of our outlook. Let's talk about Q1 overview. Q1 started off slightly slower than we had planned, primarily due to the restructuring of one contract. Dave is going to talk about the restructuring of this contract a little bit further in the financial section.

However, other than that one contract which we restructured and had a revenue impact in Q1, there were numerous positives at a number of our mega accounts, and let me highlight some of those.

At a large healthcare company, we doubled our ACV footprint in Q1 from $2 million to $4 million. In addition, this has opened up a number of new opportunities and we're beginning to actively pursue opportunities at 10,000 additional seats at that account, and we expect and anticipate that account could grow into one of our largest accounts over the next 12 months to 24 months.

At a large cable company, we converted our first pilot at that cable company, which put 600 seats in an sales and retention area. We are also standing up two additional pilots to that account and we are also very optimistic about the size of that account. It has in excess of 25,000 seats across the enterprise and we're just getting started there.

At a large PBM, a PBM which has been a customer of ours for some time, we are pursuing numerous opportunities at that account. We expect to have a good bookings quarter there in the second quarter. And currently, the forecast that we've collaborated on with our client with that account is that we expect over the next three years, we'll do over $30 million of revenues at that account.

I would also like to comment just anecdotally our CSAT is as strong or stronger than it's ever been. We are very, very pleased with this progress. In addition, as we go forward, we see a number of very positive drivers for the remainder of the year. The $14.5 million of ACV backlog is expected to flow into revenues over the next 4 quarters, which will obviously have a very positive impact on our revenue trajectory.

Our pipeline as we enter Q2 is very strong and our expenses are well managed and expected to stay roughly flat for the course of the year. All that being said, our outlook for this year looks a little bit similar to last year, with a weaker front half of the year, with a strong growth in the back half of the year and significant or very significant operating leverage in the back half of the year from the P&L standpoint.

I'd now like to talk about some more specific highlights in Q1. In Q1, our total revenues were $11 million, a 9% year-over-year increase. Our subscription revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $10.3 million and we had bookings of $3.5 million in ACV in the first quarter. We had an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million. And as you know, we completed $14.9 million equity raise during the quarter.

With that, I'd now like to turn it over to Dave to talk about more financial highlights. Dave?

David Mullen

Thanks, Kelly. I'll try to add a little color to some of the numbers that you mentioned.

First revenue. Q1 revenue was short of our internal plan by about $700,000. As Kelly mentioned, this was attributable to 1 potentially very large customer, whose rollout was going much more slowly than planned and they barked at paying the contractual seat minimums. Rather than enforce the contract and risk losing the client, we elected to renegotiate the minimums in exchange for commitments to expand 2 additional sites later in the year.

Beyond that one item, our revenue results were in line with our expectations, including the expected impact of seasonality. There were no significant go-lives in the quarter, so other revenue which consist primarily of deployment and consulting revenue was about half of what it was in Q4 of 2016.

As a result of that, subscription revenue, which grew 12% year-over-year, reached 94% of total revenue, which was the highest percent of total revenue in our history. As you can see, we also experienced a modest improvement in gross margin over the prior year.

Our EBITDA loss of $1.9 million was about $1.2 million worse than our own plan with the revenue shortfall that I mentioned earlier being the primary culprit. Of our $400,000 in cash expenses, which were over planned, about half of that was timing differences that will turnaround later in the year. I should also mention that Q1 expenses included a little over $140,000 in severance costs.

EBITDA was $800,000 better than in Q1 of '16, but I want to point out that EBITDA comparability to the prior year is impacted by the fact that our incentive bonus expense in 2016 did not hit EBITDA, because our intent at the time was to pay it in stock, which we had done over the course of the last three years to conserve cash. The same is not true in 2017. We have assumed payment of any management bonus in cash, which means that the expense is included within our EBITDA calculation this year.

This amount was $600,000 in Q1, which does affect year-over-year comparability of that statistic. On an apples-to-apples basis, EBITDA improvement over Q1 was actually $1.4 million, which if I point out is substantially greater than the $900,000 year-over-year growth in revenue. And I think that's a reflection of our efforts to bend our expense curve downward over the past year and maintain tight expense control going forward.

Turning to the next slide, which is our revenue chart. The only things I'll point out here are the reduced other revenue, which is the amount you see in red at the top of each bar and the fact that the graph reflects the typical seasonality that we've seen from our business in past years.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Kelly to wrap up or to make comment on deals.

Kelly Conway

Great. Thanks, Dave.

As I mentioned earlier and just let me underscore we had a couple of very significant deals in Q1 both as they impacted Q1 and as they highlight very significant future prospects. The first is doubling our ACV from $2 million to $4 million at a major health insurance payor. And they have - we now have about 3,000 seats at PBR in analytics that are under contract there. And as I mentioned, we will be - we are pursuing a number of other opportunities across the enterprise and that account is looking very, very promising.

The second significant deal was conversion at a cable company of the initial 600 seats PBR pilot. And as I mentioned, we had two additional pilots being stood up as we speak. And we think that the opportunities at this account are in the many millions of dollars a year. So both of those were significant wins for us in Q1 and as they bode for the future.

Our pipeline continued to grow in the first quarter. Although in the first quarter we did see several deals slip that we thought would close. I don't think that there was anything unusual in that. As you know and as we pointed out, we are dealing with very large deals. Typically, in the procurement cycles at large companies are sometimes difficult to predict and manage.

Our deals are typically non-competitive. We rarely are in a competitive or an RFP situation. And we continue to see very strong interest across all of our product lines, including both PBR, most notably as we enter accounts and analytics as we sell add-ons.

I'd like to close now with kind of reinforcing our business outlook. We really feel like we are positioned to have a very strong back half of the year and cross the next chasm if you will. The drivers of this are the $14.5 million of ACV backlog which is expected to flow into revenues over the next four quarters. On top of that we have a strong 2Q pipeline and expect to have a good quarter of bookings.

And our operating expenses, as Dave mentioned, are well managed at this point and will continue to be flat over the course of the year. And as I said, with that we expect to see a very positive back half of the year with strong growth and significant operating leverage.

And with that now we would like to turn operator, the call open to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of George Sutton.

George Sutton

Thank you. Guys, you focused a lot of the commentary on the back half of the year more so than per se Q2. So I'm just curious if you could distinguish between Q2 and the back half of the year. And then relative to the deal slipping from Q1 to Q2, can you give us a perspective of, if those deals hadn't flipped perhaps what Q1 might have looked like? I mean, I'm obviously referring to the probable to defined deals.

Kelly Conway

Yes, George, I think that - what we talked about is that the seasonality in our business is a headwind in Q2. So we will start to get a number of things deployed in Q2. So a number of the projects we sold late last year will start to come into revenue, but you do find despite a headwind of seasonality.

And I think - so when we look at that and we look at Q3 and Q4, we have two factors that are positively impacting our outlook. One is the laddering on of revenues from sold projects and two the fact that the seasonality turns around in Q3 and Q4 and both of those, I think will be springs, those springs will load in a similar way as they did last year for a very positive back half of the year.

And as I said, where we feel very positive about the business, I think the major thing that impacted us was this one restructuring of a contract which we think at the - in the long run will turn out to be a really significant positive. It is the account that we converted this pilot in and where we had these two other seats pilots going. So we don't think that that's actually will be a negative but all over the long run, we actually think that will be a positive, although it was a little bit painful in the short run. So that's how we see that.

As it relates to the bookings, I don't really want to speculate on that because I think what we found is our bookings tend to be lumpy because of the - we don't have a lot of deals. And they tend to be large in size and with very large companies, so it's hard to predict those procurement cycles. As we look out over the course of this year, we are - we remain very optimistic about our pipeline and our total bookings, although it's very hard to predict exactly which quarter are these deals are going to come into.

Our outlook for Q2 and the remainder of the year for bookings, we are quite optimistic about that George. Although, I just - I don't think it - I don't think it's - I don't think it gives relevant information for us to say, if x, y and z deal that closed in Q2 - in Q1, what Q1 would have been like. I think it will be better to look at it over the remainder of the - over this year and look at the kind of the average of the bookings over the course of the year, which we think will be quite good.

George Sutton

Let me ask the question a different way, perhaps a better way. So you are unique in that you are not typically in an RFP process, you are not typically competing with anyone. So whether someone signs in Q1 or Q2, really doesn't make a lot of difference. I assume you don't provide tremendous incentives to try to get someone to sign in a specific quarter early in the year. Is that a reasonable assumption?

Kelly Conway

We do not - we are not in a business where - I would say it's rare that we would give a customer an end of quarter incentive to say get this deal signed or in that instead of being material in anyway. Where it does affect us is, obviously we want the deal signed sooner so that we can get them to stood up and deployed into revenue.

Obviously that's material, but frankly, in many cases it's just really hard to move a procurement organization of a Fortune 50 company to move at the pace that we would like them to. I mean, that is really the reality that we're dealing with is that we can frequently we will get agreement with our business sponsors and they're very excited about deploying our stuff and the business value it's going to create, but even in these large companies, a business sponsor only has so much power and influence and the procurement function has to execute its job. And sometimes that's just very hard to manage and even harder to influence frankly.

So no, we don't give incentives. We have significant incentives, we don't want to get into that game where we are discounting our products and undermine the value of our pricing trying to get deals done at the end of the quarter.

George Sutton

One other question if I could. You discussed a number of scenarios where your existing customers are broadening their footprint. Can you talk about new logos and sort of opportunities for new logos as you see it this year?

Kelly Conway

I mean, we've got a couple of significant ones and we closed a small one in Q1. And we've got a couple of significant ones in Q2, one that's in the procurement cycle that's very significant and a couple of smaller ones. I will point out the expansion in our existing accounts. That account went live with PBR in September of last year. The results were so compelling that they - six months later doubled their footprint.

And very easily could double their footprint again throughout the course of the year, which shows I think how powerful that is as a lead offering to go from zero to $2 million and then from $2 million to $4 million over a six-month period of time is really, really a quite significant testimony to the value that our products provide in the way that they are delivered. And we look to replicate that at several other large accounts this quarter, George.

George Sutton

Great. Thanks guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Pat Walravens.

Mathew Spencer

Hi, this is Matt Spencer on for Pat. Thank you for taking my question. If you wouldn't mind in terms of guidance, how should we think about 2017? On the last call you provided some helpful commentary on seasonality. I guess, not as Q1 in the books. How does that look?

David Mullen

I think seasonality came in about the way we expected it in Q1. Q2 is typically our lowest quarter in terms of seasonality and the seasonality really emanates from our healthcare business, which now is a little north of 50% of our total business.

So it still has a significant impact. Hopefully as our client base diversifies over future years, that seasonality will become more pronounced. But let me just comment on the larger question. The first thing I am going to say is, we're not updating our annual guidance at this time. I will say that we feel like we have a good handle on our expenses. So revenue becomes the determining factor in accomplishing our financial goals for the year.

And obviously when your revenue is below your plan in Q1, there is an inference that you need to make up for that later in the year. And whether we're able to do that depends in large part on 2 second quarter activities. The first is our success in turning the many large opportunities that Kelly alluded to that we're currently pursuing into contract bookings in Q2, which means that they would contribute revenue in 2017 or have the opportunity to.

And the second is, hitting a couple of significant go-live dates in accordance with our schedule and the way we see that now if there isn't slippage in that, we'll be happy campers.

Mathew Spencer

And then I know you don't want to comment on a quarter-to-quarter basis but how should we think about ACV growth and sales productivity in 2017?

Kelly Conway

Matt, can you be more specific. I'm not sure I know what metric you're probing on.

Mathew Spencer

In particular, the ACV bookings of $3.5 million in this quarter, which were down.

Kelly Conway

Yes, that's certainly lower than we had expected. There were several deals particularly at one account that that pushed into this quarter, which we had expected. But I'm going to just go back to the answer and the first question from George. We're not going to get into the game of, well, if we would have booked those in this quarter, this would have been our bookings. We are closing large deals. I mean in that account, I think there are 4 deals that comprise about $2.7 million.

So there's four large transactions that are kind of moving through the process. That's typical. And those types of deals, you just run into timing issues getting final funding approval. Once you get the final funding approval, then there is the mechanics of the budget to make sure the cost quotes have been set up and the funds have been allocated from to those cost quotes and in these large companies those are laborious, sometimes slow processes that take place. I am just going to reiterate, we are pleased with our outlook and prospects for a very strong bookings here this year, I think relative to how we did last year in our historical performance and the size of our sales force.

We currently have 11 quota carriers. And I think that we're set up to have a good year with that group of people and it would be extremely productive for that size of sales force. So, Matt, that's what I would comment on that and we have not - as you know, we have not generally given specific guidance about ACV bookings. And we definitely would not do that on a quarterly basis just given - if at the end of the quarter you're chasing a $2 million deal at the end of the quarter, there is really no way to know whether that's going to come in on the 28th, the 31st or the 5th of the next month, it's just impossible to know.

So I would reiterate our outlook at several new accounts is really positive. The healthcare account could drive millions and millions of dollars of incremental bookings this year. The account where we restructured the contract and converted our first pilot could also drive millions of dollars of new bookings this year. The major new logo that we are, is working its way through procurement, could be quickly become one of our largest accounts. So we have a number of really, really great opportunities that we're expanding at and that we're starting to get on the ground out.

So all of those things combined with the fact, I'm just going to reiterate our technical delivery and our CSAT while not perfect and not up to the standards that we want to be ultimately is the best it's ever been and I think in general have extremely satisfied customer base. So all of those things make us extremely positive about the outlook for the remainder of the year and the long-term growth viability and success of the company.

Mathew Spencer

That’s very helpful. Thank you very much guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Bruce Goldfarb.

Bruce Goldfarb

Thank you. Guys, congrats on all the great progress. I got a question, in terms of accounts receivables, do you think in '17, they're going to be kind of like they were in '16? You had some concentration with UnitedHealthcare and CVS.

David Mullen

They're still 10% plus customers. So the answer to that is, yes, we will have concentration.

Bruce Goldfarb

And then I think you kind of answered that you're not updating your current guidance. So we should still be thinking about for FY17 greater than $50 million and then EBITDA positive?

David Mullen

That was a guidance we gave at the start of the year.

Bruce Goldfarb

Great. Thank you. That’s all I had.

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Martin.

Michael Martin

Thanks for taking my question. Given your current expectations, do you have a sense of when you'll be cash flow positive and additionally what might be the additional financing in the meantime?

David Mullen

I would say generally we expect to be cash flow positive somewhere in 2018 - mid-2018, something like that. And I think right now we believe that our resources are sufficient to get us there assuming that we execute the way we think we're going to execute.

Kelly Conway

Yes, Michael, one of the things I would add, since Dave has come onboard and just strengthening our finance function, I think the variability around the forecasting continues to get smaller and smaller. I think that if we take aside this issue with the decision to restructure this 1 contract as opposed to enforcing it, which instead of chosen to enforce that contract and I think we would have been hit our plan in the first quarter, but we would have shot ourselves in the foot or so to speak, cutting our noses off despite our face in that account. I think our forecasting accurately and understanding of the levers and the knobs that move the business perhaps improved dramatically over the last year.

And so I think when Dave talks about the outlook, well obviously that's subject to, you've got to book new business, you've got get it deployed, you've got to maintain your high subscription renewal rates. I think we have a much better handle on when those lines cross and how much capital is needed.

And I think absent some exogenous shock, we are much more confident in being able to predict when we're going to hit the next EBITDA leverage point, the cash flow positive leverage points. Just have a much better understanding and I give credit to David Gustafson and Dave Mullen for getting a handle on that. Again I think absent some exogenous shock, I think Dave's description is we're very confident in that.

Michael Martin

Excellent. Very helpful. Thanks so much.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Lin.

Patrick Lin

Hi, good afternoon, and congrats on the progress. Kelly, I have a question for you and then maybe Dave can follow up. We've been on this conference call many times and I wanted to ask you, you seem very confident in terms of we're getting that much closer to the inflection point. So I was wondering if you could kind of characterize what are the things you're looking at and what you think is causing this to be closer to that inflection point both internal and external and then I have a quick follow up?

Kelly Conway

Thanks, Patrick and thanks for your continued support. I think that from a qualitative standpoint the most important thing is the product, which - let's just say starts with routing and includes advanced analytics, it works and drives tremendous value.

Our healthcare client, when we doubled our footprint, we were - ultimately our buyer was the President of a $40 billion division. We met, had a significant meeting with him, he signed off on our expansion and his direct reporter rents customer care, has been trumpeting throughout the organization, Mattersight is going to transform how they do customer care. And this large cable company where we are working, there really is in every one of their presentations, they talk about Mattersight as a key part of their strategy going forward.

So when you look at those kinds of things from a qualitative standpoint, you know you're in the right spot and furthermore that those opportunities are not competitive and you're driving a lot of value. That's the most reassuring thing. From a financial standpoint, obviously it's got a qualitative - if your feel good statements have to turn into qualitative numbers, we have line-of-sight to the strong back half of the year. The line-of-sight is driven first and most importantly by the subscription base that we have.

And the fact that we don't see a lot of - unless there's an exogenous shock that we don't see today, there's not much many contracts up for renewal over the next two to three quarters. So if you start with a strong subscription base and the fact that there are not a lot of contracts renewing, that subscription base should renew and stay stable as your baseline. We have $14.5 million of annual contract value of bookings, we scrub that number.

We believe that, that number accurately reflects the best estimates of the contracts and how they're going to roll out. We believe that that $14.5 million, the vast, vast, vast majority of it will flow into revenues over the next three quarters. And certainly even more over the next four quarters.

So that adds roughly $3.5 million of incremental revenues on a quarterly basis that you're adding on top of the subscription base that you have. And then in addition, we are pursuing a number of significant opportunities in the second quarter that we believe that those have the opportunity to impact to some extent Q3 but to a greater extent Q4.

So I think Patrick - and then I would, we expect to control our expenses tightly. So when you put all those of things together, just from a financial, mechanic and modeling standpoint, it gives us the line-of-sight in the back half of the year that makes us quite confident. That is again strong subscription base, not a lot of contracts up for renewal in the next couple of quarters, so there should not - unless there is something exogenous happens, there should not be lot of revenue risk to that.

The fact that we've got $14.5 million, the annual contract value that is going to start flowing into revenue over the next few quarters and a significant pipeline combined with tight expense control gives us a line-of-sight to cross that next chasm Patrick and that's what I see. I wish we were one quarter further along, we would be closer, but you can see the line-of-sight of those things all coming together now in the back half of the year.

So hopefully that was - gave you kind of specifics on what the qualitative feedback that we get from our customers and then kind of how all of these dials play together so that our financial mechanics should enable us to cross the next chasm in the back half of the year.

Patrick Lin

That was very helpful. I love hearing what you look at as far as the dashboard, so that's helpful. And Dave, I am appreciative of the fact that you came out of retirement for this. I'm wondering now that you are there for a little while, what were some of the things that you were particularly impressed with looking from the inside now in terms of the potential that Mattersight has to achieve its full potential?

David Mullen

Observations, what am I, four months in, plus seven years on the board. The first I would say is where I look at resources, I have never worked with such an intelligent group of employees. I mean, we have some incredibly bright people in this company, data scientists and behavioral scientists who are innovating every day in terms of creating new algorithms that improve the performance of our products, improve the ROI, et cetera.

I think that my joining has enabled David Gustafson, instead of we're in two halves to just we're one and he's been able to focus his attention on the operations which does two things for us. It's improved the quality of our deployment and delivery functions and we've gotten much more reliable on that stuff, and our product quality is much, much better. And it's also freed up Kelly to focus 85% or 90% of his time when being in front of customers, that's where he's spending almost all of his time.

So I think that increases his confidence level in the receptivity of the market to our solutions. So that's sort of my subjective view of what's going on. I haven't been disappointed in anything that I've seen. I am sometimes frustrated by the fact that our clients don't live and breathe our product the way we do. And what I mean by that is, when I think about the things that get in the way of our plans, it's a - customer calling up one day, says I know we're supposed to go live next week, but we have another IT project that just came up, so we are going to put if off for two weeks.

Nothing to do with us, but it's incredibly frustrating that we're not the only priority that they have, even though they are the only priority that we have. That can be frustrating and the process of navigating the procurement processes of Fortune 500 companies can be frustrating. But beyond that I remain as enthusiastic about the future of the business as I did the first day I came to work.

Patrick Lin

Terrific. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Jon Schwartz.

Jon Schwartz

Hi guys, thanks for taking the questions. Just following-up a couple prior questions. Actually, you had said you were not updating annual revenue guidance of $50 million plus. Just to clarify, are you rarity in that guidance?

David Mullen

We are not. Our policy - we give our annual guidance once a year. It represents our best estimate of what we're going to at that point in time. And so we're not updating it and we're not reinforcing it.

Kelly Conway

I think Jon, will be in a better position also after Q2. I think that there are material events, which are important to us to get done as Dave outlined which relate to getting projects that have already sold, deployed consistent with the schedule that we have. And then getting bookings done this quarter that - and getting them dropped into our deployment schedule in the back half of the year.

So I think at this point, if we execute against those, that would put us in a positive position relative to that guidance. If there are delays or shortfalls in that, then we may have to revisit our guidance. But it's - I think that at this point, I agree with Dave. And I think also, just as a matter of practice, we're still a young company here and we don't want to get into the business of the quarterly revenue gain because it's just not that kind of a business yet, we're not big enough, we don't have enough scale to really manage it that way. But I'm going to reiterate what I've said all along, particularly as we look out for the back half of the year, we are very optimistic about the trajectory of the business, we really are.

Jon Schwartz

And it sounds like maybe you will be in a position to update that guidance after your second quarter report hopefully. My last question is just on cash flow, obviously you had raised some capital this quarter in Q1. And you had mentioned earlier expecting to reach cash flow positive in mid '18. Can you just walk me through what your outlook is for currently for cash flow between now and mid-2018 and financial needed to raise more capital?

Kelly Conway

I don't think that's something that we've shared publicly but what I would tell you is, you know what our EBITDA guidance is. We have an expectation that 2018 we'll be EBITDA positive for the full-year 2018. 2017, we already have said what we expect to be. So what I will describe to you is the items that aren't in EBITDA that affect our cash flow and those are really three-fold. One is the debt service on our debt interest and principal repayment.

The second is capital expenditures that are, which is primarily the equipment needed to support our products when we sell them and the third tends to be working capital to fund the growth in accounts receivable as our business grows. And those three things, we're hopeful that by mid-2018, our EBITDA will be sufficiently positive to cover those expenses. That's how we envisioned getting to cash flow breakeven.

Jon Schwartz

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of [Jeff Hamilton].

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, I was wondering if you could comment on any new developments with regard to leveraging your technology into other industries. I saw Andrew Traba, one of your VPs in Data Science area was discussing about potentially leveraging and to using it for the artificial intelligence home units like the Amazon Alexa. So I was wondering if you could give us any sort of color on any progress that's been made in that regard?

Kelly Conway

Yes, it's a good question. I'm going to let David Gustafson who overseas our product management areas, talk about that. I'll give one color commentary is we got to make sure what we're doing now well and cross this next chasm. That's important to us. There is huge optionality we believe important and exciting optionality.

But before we can talk about that optionality, I do want to reinforce the point that we've got, we have great products, people buy them, they work, they drive value, we need to pound that rock first. But having said, I'll turn it over to David to talk about, I think, the very interesting and exciting optionality that we have.

David Mullen

Yes, I was going to reiterate Kelly's point as well. We have 1% roughly or less of the US call center market and the global call market is 2.5x that size, so there is a huge amount of growth potential and just continuing to execute in the past that we have right now. We can get 5% of the US call center market and be $300 million a year recurring revenue company that has very meaningful cash flow and EBITDA.

So that is our primary focus. Having said that, the Analytics that we've built, the algorithms that we've built, the data that we have, a lot of the patents that we've filed and the models that we own, are extensible in a wide variety of applications. The fact that pairing people based off of the personality data we have in a phone call to make a phone call 15% shorter with significantly higher sales rate and retention rate and satisfaction rate, that is not an application that only works in a phone call or in a call center environment. It's an application that works because of the power of personality and how much pairing humans together based off today that we have significantly improved interaction. So assuming we continue to execute down the path, we're executing the call center space.

Our grand vision for the company is to really change the way that the world interacts with each other based off the data and the power of personality. We have filed some - we are not doing spending a lot of time or money or energy in other areas right now. It's not prudent given our capital structure and our current cash flow.

Having said that, we are continuing to file some patents to protect the future areas of applications of the data and insights that we have and we are doing research projects and some small levels of effort in the areas that you discussed, as well as a variety of other areas for applying our applications that when the time comes for us to expand into other areas, we can do that thoughtfully and intelligently in a place to appropriately allocate our capital to expand beyond the true call center interaction.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you think once if you hit your targets and become cash flow positive in 2018, that would be around the time that you'd be considering entering into those more aggressively or would it be even further down the line?

Kelly Conway

Yes, I think that there is one area that we might approach opportunistic, if we can get a clientele partner with us and that's around the hiring space. Every large client that we talk about routing and they see the variability by personality, virtually all of them think about who should I hire or who should they hire and how do we use better data about personalities to hire people. And I think that's a really interesting expansion and very concentric to what we do.

And so I think that opportunistically we might partner with a large client, let's say, somebody who's got 5,000 or 10,000 seats up and running, somebody who has 10,000 seats is probably hiring 3,000 people a year. And they might be interviewing 30,000 people a year to get 3,000. So they have a very significant problem and getting a little bit better makes a difference. And we see that request or that question very frequently about, could you help us with hiring, could we use this data for hiring, we see the power of preparing why don't we just hire better people and it is an obvious conclusion.

So that might be one are we would go after opportunistically. But I think in general, it is imperative that we get to cash flow positive by the middle of '18 as David mentioned. And that we certainly have the customers and the products to go do that and frankly I don't even think we need to expand our sales force very much to do that. I think with the size of sales force that we have, roughly speaking, we can expect our business to go do that. That is by no means taking advantage of the opportunity that's in front of us.

There's a much bigger opportunity, but it is clear to the management team we need to get to cash flow positive and be self-sustaining before we go chase any other opportunities. And I think we have everything in place to do that. We have the customers, we have the products and frankly even though our sales force is small, it's highly productive and we just need to go execute that at this point.

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from the line of Neal Goldman.

Neal Goldman

Hi guys, I was assuming after you did the equity financing that you would replace the debt instrument that you have out there with some other sort of a line of credit, where do we stand on that?

Kelly Conway

Neal, we are continually looking at ways to improve our capital structure and lower our cost of capital. At the present time, there is nothing significant to report on that front beyond the equity raise that we completed in Q1.

And there are no further questions at this time.

Kelly Conway

Well, I appreciate everyone's questions and comments and interest and again our line-of-sight to getting across this next chasm is quite good with the business that we have already booked and is in subscription. The fact that we don't have a lot of contracts coming up for renewal over the next several quarters, the fact that we have $14.5 million of solid backlog on an annual contract value basis that should be pulling in the revenue over the next three to four quarters, and our pipeline for Q2 is strong. That combined with good expense control gives us very good line-of-sight to the back half of the year and getting across that next chasm.

So we remain very enthusiastic about where we sit and we appreciate your support and we look forward to talk to you soon. Bye-bye.

