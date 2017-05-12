Asta Funding, Inc: Management Is Focused On Increasing Shareholder Value

Rare is the opportunity to invest in a company that experiences a 32% drop in share value (from $10.25 on February 9, 2017 to $7.00 on May 11, 2017) after a nearly 45% decrease in its share count (in a single reporting period), but Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) is just such a company. Despite completion of a settlement to tender shares of one of the company's then largest shareholders, The Mangrove Partner Master Fund Ltd, the stock has been in an inexplicable tailspin. Given the absence of negative news, only impatience and a lack of liquidity (resulting from the reduced share count) seems to explain the company's drastic market value decline. For this reason, ASFI is a textbook example of an undervalued company.

Based in Inglewood, California, executive officers and directors own 67.4 percent of the 6.56M shares of common stock outstanding on April 10, 2017. The company has four segments. CBC Settlement Funding, LLC which purchases periodic settlement payments and annuities from individuals who are willing to accept a discounted lump sum payment. The consumer receivable servicing segment purchases distressed consumer receivables at a substantial discount for future collection. The company's personal injury funding segment purchases interests in personal injury claims from claimants who are a party to personal injury litigation. It advances to each claimant funds on a non-recourse basis at an agreed upon interest rate, in anticipation of a future settlement. Finally, GAR Disability Advocates helps people secure their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the Social Security Administration.

For the year ended September 30, 2016, revenues were up 29 percent over the prior year, while general and administrative expenses increased by only 13 percent. This success during 2016 further perpetuated the growing rift among shareholders, Mangrove Partner and the Stern family (majority owners of ASFI). Presumably, as a result of irreconcilable differences, the company made several changes during the first quarter of 2017 which significantly impacted its results. Most notably was the settlement agreement with Mangrove Partners. According to the company's quarterly filing, professional fees attributed to the settlement transaction costs $1.7M in the first quarter of 2017. The Agreement required the company to purchase no less than 5.3M shares at $10.35, costing the company nearly $55M. The company ended the quarter with cash and available for sale securities of $71.1M, $72M debt, and $180M equity. Whether or how much debt was used for the purchase is unknown.

Also during the first quarter of 2017, in November, the company formed Simia Capital, LLC with a new management team to fund future personal injury settlement claims. Simia, however, was not to start such funding until the second quarter of 2017. Pegasus Funding LLC, whose contract expired December 31, 2016, will continue collecting its current portfolio of advances on behalf of ASFI. It's doubtful, however, that Pegasus entered new contracts for funding such claims once it was apparent that the contract would not be renewed. This would explain the 21 percent (or $.8M) decrease in revenue generated from that segment in the first quarter of 2017 compared to that of 2016.

Due to the aforementioned changes along with a $1M increase to bad debt expense associated with the company's consumer receivable's segment, the company reported a loss of $657,000 during the first quarter of 2017. Second quarter results should be announced within the next week or two. It will be the first quarter to reflect the reduced share count and increased book value. At $7.10 per share, the company's current market value based on the reduced share count is only about $47M. That's about $75M (or 62 percent) less than it was on February 9, 2017 when the company announced its first quarter 2017 results. That's preposterous. The company earned $7.9M last year; that would give it a current market value/net income ratio of only 6. Given that the drama of the settlement is behind it, I believe management has returned its focus to the company's operations to increase shareholder value. That renewed focus, I trust, will be reflected in the next few quarters. It should result in a share price more than double its current value, one that exceeds $15.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been buying and selling shares in this company since December 3, 2013.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.