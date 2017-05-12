ST Engineering's (SGGKF) CEO Vincent Chong on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ST Engineering (OTCPK:SGGKF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 11:00 PM ET

Executives

Vincent Chong - CEO

Eleana Tan - CFO

Lim Serh Ghee - President, ST Aerospace

NG Sing Chan - President, ST Marine

Ravinder Singh - President, ST Electronics

Analysts

Joshua Lee - Deutsche Securities Asia Ltd

K Ajith - UOB-Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd

Lim Siew Khee - CIMB Securities Pte. Ltd

Cheryl Lee - UBS Securities Pte Ltd

Rachael Tan - UBS Securities Pte Ltd

Operator

Without further delay, I'll hand over to Eleana. Eleana, please.

Eleana Tan

Thank you, welcome to ST Engineering Group 1Q 2017 Results Release. The group came in with comparable revenue in PBT in 1Q, 2017. As the group, the revenue $1.539 billion is about $88 million or 5% lower compared to 1Q, 2016 that's comparable. However, EBIT interest 20% despite lower revenue by about $19.5 million to $116.7 million. Unfortunately we have found unfavorable variance on the other income, later I'll give the details, $10 million lower shortfall of 47% and the finance cost positive $6 million that brings us to the PBT of $137 million representing $6.6 million higher, 5% growth that's comfortable.

I would like to explain the PAT level, why despite higher PBT at $6 million higher we have lower $6.8 million lower PAT. Two reasons, first the effective tax rate of the Group in 1Q, 2017 is much higher compared to 1Q, 2016 is 20% relative compared to 15% a year ago lastly because we have profit coming from BU's overseas of higher tax regime compared to losses in some of our BU's particularly China, Specialty Vehicles a year ago.

The other reason is lastly because the share of non-controlling interest of profits of the Group has gone up in this quarter 2017, a positive contribution largely from our Germany operations in Aerospace sector plus losses particularly in China, ST operations in Land systems sector. So I've explained the swing from the positive growth of 5% PBT to a negative 6% drop at PAT.

The commercial sales of the Group remains steady at about two-third 68% that's about $1 billion and quarter ended with strong order book $13.3 billion of which we're guiding $3 billion will be delivered in the remaining nine months of this year. Group order books, we also collected more customer balances. The cash and cash equivalents improving our funds under management is $1.7 billion plus higher compared to last year end about $0.3 billion. The EBITDA and the EBIT of the Group both grew at 10% and 20% respectively.

I'll move on to the Group revenue by the sector. But before that I'd like to highlight that at the beginning of this year Land System has actually integrated synthesis, it's a BU that engage in logistic business, so we have integrated and provided now one stop shop service for all logistics services to our customer. So for that purpose you see 1Q, 2016 the synthesis sales revenue and the respective P&L line in terms are now classified from others to Land System, so that you will have 1Q, 2017 features on a comparative basis.

Okay, the Group. $1.539 billion and you can see from here three factors or all factors in fact. Electronics came in lower revenue, the details we'll come later. In the case of others it's largely due to slightly lower revenue from Utah, in US with lower revenue coming from the commercial and also the military airborne products.

The Group revenue the profile of the customers by geography remains pretty steady. Asia customers contribute about 62% and EFW in Europe contributed about largely 10% revenue for the Group. EBIT for the Group by sectors, you have all the sectors effect on Land Systems showing improvements in the EBIT higher $19.5 million or 20% growth. Okay, other income of the group dropped by about $10.4 million and that is pretty high for the 7% change. Largely because of the fact that the Singapore Government core funding of which increased, is it because the 40% point is now reduced to 20% and that actually affected the Group with lower income of about $11 million and you can see the break down largely big figure in the electronics, that kind of explains also later that the PBT growth of electronics is not as good compared to the top line growth of revenue.

Okay and move on PBT by sector. You have generally three sectors that show PBT growth: 4% in Aerospace, Electronics 5%, Marine good 165% the details will come later. Land Systems is down and so is Others. So $6.6 million growth 5% comparable. Profit margin by sectors, EFW in Germany we have acquired subsidiaries that we had last year contributed to the profit margin growth in aerospace, now 14%, 2% point improvement and in the case of Marine largely due to better performance of our ship building from both the US as well as local Singapore project. So 9% average for the group compared to 8% a year ago.

I'd like to move on now to the sectors analysis. Aerospace $549 million, $73 million or 12% lower, largely coming from the aircraft maintenance and modifications business group. Due to absence of three redeliveries of PTF 757 as you know the program ended and also lower revenue in the components and repair business, offset by higher revenue from the EMS and EMS increased largely from EFW.

So here the EBIT growth largely because of favorable gross margin sales mix. And in the sector, aerospace is a provided for some ageing doubtful debt compared to a write-back a year ago. So PBT level $2.9 million or 4% just in line with the EBIT growth. Electronics sector, revenue EBIT both growth at 14% and 20% respectively. The higher revenue coming from all three business group in the sector. And offset by the lower wage credit income, the PBT growth is 5%, $2 million to $41.7 million.

Land Systems at $273 million, it represents $43 million or 14% drop largely also due to the fact that we have sold off and divested the China Specialty Vehicle business and lower project deliveries in the munitions and weapons and automotives business group. EBIT as a result dropped but fortunately with the absence of the revenue from the China SV, we also see the absence of costs incurred for those facility. So PBT $2 million down.

Marine revenue at $179 million, 16% down coming largely from ship repair, engineering business group. The ship building gross margin improved so is the ship repair but unfortunately we do have some allowance of doubtful debts and despite debt you can see the improvement of EBIT of $7 million. PBT is $5.6 million improvement.

Now I'll move on to the cash flow of the Group. With the significant order book increased we also collected more customer balances for the operating activities $400 million compared to about $121 million a year ago. And second sectors is largely due to favorable, the working capital from reduction of trade receivables. So the end of the quarter, $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalent with close of $500 million with funds under management.

Balance sheet for the Group, nothing major effect to highlight that the net asset has improved largely because of profit, $100 million for the quarter. I do want to highlight that there is reclassification of $101 million of current assets to non-current assets in the nine investment largely because we have renewed funds mandate to the fund manager for three years, so the reclass from the current assets to non-current.

Okay, the quarter in review. We see Aerospace high order book $1.11 billion largely due to renewal of multi-year contracts. These factors associate tractions in our capacity expansion, so you know our Guangzhou facility first hangar start operation in 2014, this is the second hangar and with it, it will bring another 500,000 of revenue man-hour and billing the total to close to $1 million at steady state. The same time in EFW, we started construction of the second composite panel production facility. The sector's capability enhancements includes our aircraft seats and we have received the certifications and are ready to launch marketing sales for this particular new aircraft seat.

Electronic sector, continue to gain traction in gaining new orders. At the same time, significant inroads in field area of focus. Cyber security both locally and overseas. We're proud to say that we've won a consultancy contract for the design of National Cyber Security Operation Center awarded by Sri Lanka Government and local side, we signed MOU with SAF and Nanyang Poly to further enhance cyber defense training.

In the satellite communication focus area. We partnered the French Government Agency basically to leverage on our TeLEOS-1 the imagery business for their maritime security and also at the same time we've DSTA to develop second satellite and that is with the Synthetic Aperture Radar capable of providing all weather imagery 24x7.

On Land Systems sectors, contracts wins include the next-generation Armored Fighting Vehicle for our local army MINDEF and also we gained traction in success contracts 40mm munitions contracts from the Asian and Middle East customer and project deliveries to input the three-door double deck bus to LTA on the road trial.

In the Marine sector, we're one of the five recipients working on a one-year contract awarded by US Coast Guard, this is what we call design and analysis contract on Heavy Polar Icebreaker and the solutions substitutely [ph] will be included in our [indiscernible] latter part of the year.

Okay, I'll move on to the outlook. Outlook for first half 2017 at the Group, we continue to pull in efforts in [indiscernible]. Firstly, synergies for growth we will be looking at other investment opportunities and working on the various expertise and capabilities in the group including cyber security, autonomous, robotic solution.

In case of the aerospace, we're looking to launch pursue launch customer for on A320 Passenger-to-Freighter conversion and also the economy-class seater I mentioned earlier. At the same time for the A330, hope to secure more new contracts for the A330 Passenger-to-Freighter conversion. VIPs completions program.

Okay from Electronics. We completed on 2 May, 2017 the acquisitions of SP Tel 51% and with it, we have now access to extensive network of fiber optic back-haul infrastructure so that the factors will leverage to book on more enterprise ICT solutions. And of course ongoing projects electronics will continue to work on, include MRT projects in both Singapore and Thailand.

Land Systems continue to go on the key difference and commercial programs and the focus is to drive development on the autonomous vehicles for urban mobility and we will lead and campaign [ph] together with the government agencies as well as several higher institution of learning to develop what we call the AV standards for testing as well as to accelerate applications on adoptions of the AV technologies in Singapore. We have also partnered the Local Transport Authority to deploy buses for trial and develop for mobility-on-demand vehicle for pilot public trials in Sentosa.

In the case of Marine, we look to keel the number of sixth of Littoral Mission Vessel.

For the group outlook revenue PBT for first half 2017 expected to be comparable to first half 2016. Barring unforeseen circumstances the Group expect the full year revenue to be comparable and PBT to be higher and that is the same outlook given in February when we released the full year 2016 results.

Okay, I'll leave you with the President, CEO message from Vincent Chong. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you Eleana. Can I invite the management team on stage for Q&A session please?

Let me do a quick introduction of the team. For your left Mr. Lim Serh Ghee, President, ST Aerospace; Mr. NG Sing Chan, President, ST Marine; Mr. Vincent Chong, President and CEO of ST Engineering; Mr. Ravinder Singh, President of ST Electronics; Dr. LEE Shiang Long, President of ST Kinetics and Ms. Eleana Tan.

With that I'll hand over to Mr. Vincent Chong. Mr. Chong. Please.

Vincent Chong

Good morning. Well thank you for weathering the rain to come join us this morning. As Eleana has presented we posted comparable revenue and PBT for first quarter 2017 against the same period last year. The first quarter performance is really last year in line with our expectations. Order book has hit $13.3 billion driven by several multi-year contract renewals in Aerospace sector, we also have a steady contract momentum in the electronics sector. We've also secured Min Def contract for the new generation armored fighting vehicles as you all have read from the media too, in last month. While we're pleased with our strong order book this quarter as I've mentioned before, we remain focused on longer term fundamentals beyond our quarterly order book or results.

Now we anticipate some of the firm projects may have a longer timelines than original plans albeit that these contracts have been locked in and secured, so we're pleased with that. As global uncertainties remain we're adopting a cautious position at this time and maintain the outlook, which expects that the full year 2017 revenue to be comparable and PBT to be higher than that of last year in 2016.

Now we've streamlined reporting format to focus on the Group as all of you would have already noticed I just want to share a few key points regarding the revised quarterly reporting format. We now have two documents the ST Engineering SGX net posting or report as well as the enhanced Group results presentation deck. We have retained key sector information in these two documents for example you'll find relevant sector information in the Group PowerPoint presentation material which has been expanded to include key sector information at the end.

We have discontinued the practice of posting separate reports on SGX net for the four business sector and along with this, the individual prospect statements of the sectors. Whilst the Group has grown over the years and we will get more integrated going forward, the time is really right for us to streamline the reporting format, so the focus is on the Group and not on the sectors near term performance our outlook.

We will continue to issue Group prospect statement in addition, we also discussed general business outlook of sectors where relevant in addition to the Group prospect statement within the year as we've been doing all this while. We certainly would like you to focus on a long-term growth prospects of the Group instead of the short-term performance of the sectors.

First quarter developments really shows at our past investments have gained momentum showing some results. In the first quarter, we opened our second hangar in Guangzhou. In steady state, this facility can contribute to an annual total capacity of 1 million man-hours, we still have some land in Guangzhou so to speak and we're looking at other opportunities to grow in that space. Our aerospace business is in a good position in China; having established itself in top tier airports in Shanghai and Guangzhou, with good customer base and track record.

Now this is especially so for our Guangzhou facility which became operational only in 2014 and we have already recorded profits last year and that's I think very encouraging result for our aerospace facility there. We have in place facilities resources and expertise to capture the upswing, when the aviation industry in China grows as forecasted.

In Europe, EFW broke ground for a new facility for composite panels products in Kodersdorf, Saxony as Eleana mentioned just now. This facility will be responsible for the production of lightweight component mainly comprising of floor panels and cargo linings for single IO [ph] Airbus aircraft and this is an important investment for EFW because the additional capacity will meet the needs of increasing Airbus production rates as it's quietly anticipated.

Moving onto the Electronic sector, we achieved a significant milestone for our cyber security business which Eleana mentioned. We secured an overseas contract providing consultancy to Sri Lanka's design of the National Cyber Security Operation Center. Now this speaks of the level of trust that government agencies place in our competency. In Singapore, we still signed an MOU of the headquarter signals and command systems which includes the SAF Training Institute for cyber defense as well as Nanyang Polytechnic to strengthen the SAF's cyber defense training.

On the Space run, as Eleana mentioned we have steadily advanced our foray [ph] into the global market forming major collaborations with local and overseas governments and in the past quarter, we announced the development of TeLEOS-2, the next-generation Earth observation satellite, a more capable one, in partnership with Defense Science and Technology Agency to support the satellite imagery needs of Singapore government agencies.

The Land sector had a good quarter in terms of new wins especially for the new generation armored fighting vehicles which we'll start deliver in 2019. We also delivered to LTA, a three-door double decker bus which we designed for public trial. The six months trials will enable us and LTA to study the impact of commuter flow in boarding and alighting. And this development really shows the strategic role that we play in contributing to our customers value chain and in this case customizing our product and solution to meet the evolving requirements of the commuters.

At the Marine sector, we're still operating in a challenged environment but profits as you would have noticed improved because of our US operations which performed better this quarter versus same time last year, but partly offset by provision of doubtful debt of close to well about $13.5 million with this provision. Our net exposure to the oil and gas sector is no longer significant as we anticipate while recovery efforts will continue notwithstanding the provisions.

We continue to focus our investments going forward for the rest of 2017. We continue invest in technology innovation to better differentiate ourselves and in the industries that we operate in, while making good progress on that front, gaining momentum with several developments which I'll recap, we made progress on the autonomous vehicle segment taking a lead role to develop solutions that would transform urban transportation, connectivity for Singapore. The autonomous vehicle segment is one of the higher growth areas which we've identified along with robotics and cyber security where we can play to our strength, leveraging, our domain expertise and engineering capabilities.

In April, we launched the Singapore Autonomous Vehicle Consortium in partnership with major technological institutions in Singapore including A Star [ph]. The facility has strengthened collaboration between industry partners and institute of higher learnings to develop autonomous vehicle standards as well as to accelerate the application and adoption of AV Technologies in Singapore. We also signed agreements with Ministry of Land Transport Authority and Sentosa [ph] corporation [ph] to develop autonomous bus and Mobility On Demand Vehicles or MODV for short. So why, autonomous bus and not driverless cars?

We have taken a strategic view to focus on the development of autonomous buses, as a mode of mass transportation to complement the train system. The core of Singapore's public transport system. This will help address the unique challenges which Singapore faces land and labor constraints. It also supports Singapore's vision for carless future and a public transport system that will provide high level of connectivity, speed and comfort. Now we do this with the intent of scaling up and exporting our solutions eventually beyond the shores of Singapore.

I'll leave my colleague Dr. Lee Shiang Long to elaborate more during the Q&A session. Increasingly there are more opportunities for us to transfer our knowhow and capabilities from one industry to another widening the potential for new market segments and partnerships. In the case of ST Kinetics, it has entered into a strategic partnership with SBS Transit to support its real operations. Now not known to many ST Kinetics has been in the business of providing one stop depot level repair for army platforms and components including electronic components and we see an opportunity for us to leverage and transfer our capability to real electronics completing our real electronics business, which ST Electronics is already involved in.

The MOU also covers collaboration in the use of automation and robotics solution to improve real operational productivity and efficiency as well as data analytics amongst others to further improve their resilience of the supervisory control and data acquisition infrastructure, SCADA infrastructure.

Now we have also other examples of moving into adjacent verticals because of our capabilities of wide applications. Now recently ST Electronics signed an MOU with the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore, the advanced Maritime Technology R&D to enhance port and shipping operations as well as developed technology standards with industry partners. This is made possible because of the comprehensive set of technical competencies in advance electronics and ICT including the development of intelligent traffic management system and data analytics capabilities to detect anomalies and trends and patterns.

Now, we earlier on Eleana talked about TeLEOS-2, this more advanced satellite which we have announced the development of and we expect this to bring us to a higher level of competency and capability going forward in expanding our satellite business. On M&A, we completed 51% acquisition of SP Telecommunications at a purchase price of $55 million. This acquisition is strategic to our ICT business as it strengthens our ICT products and service offerings. The acquisition gives us access to an extensive network of fiber optic back-haul infrastructure and facilities which will enable us to move beyond our traditional strength and solution and system integration up to the and allowing us to climb the ICT value chain to provide connectivity and other bundle of ICT services.

The JV business will largely we sent it on a provision of connectivity services in support of Singapore's critical information infrastructure for both government as well as enterprise customers. Our key value proposition on that front will be fiber diversity as we'll be having an entirely alternate fiber network from the incumbent [ph] and through the bundling with our core capabilities in ICT and cyber security, we'll be able to add value to Singapore's Smart Nation drive.

As I mentioned before, the Group continues to leverage Group's energy for growth and strengthened core operations and we've also been actively evaluating investment opportunities across the various sectors and I just want to recap our prospects for 2017 to given the global uncertainties we're now currently taking a cautious position and will maintain our outlook, which expects 2017 revenue to be comparable and PBT to be higher than last year. As the year is relatively young we will continue to monitor the developments and we will provide an update at mid-year.

So that's the end of my prepared remarks. I'll open the floor up for Q&A. so with that please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Joshua Lee

Thank you for opportunity. This is Joshua from Deutsche Bank. I've two questions. First question relates to SP Tel. just want to understand more about the business, is it similar to NetLink Trust? and how does it compete and or even complete that Link Trust is a - is it fair to say that Link Trust will focus more residential, SP Tel focuses more on commercial and industrial areas. So that will be the first question.

Second question relates to the aerospace or the wins [ph], is it possible to get a geographical breakdown and what will be the average tenure? Thank you.

Vincent Chong

The aerospace one, can you ask that again?

Joshua Lee

I'd like to understand what is the average tenure of the contracts as well as the geographic breakdown?

Vincent Chong

Okay. I'll let Ravi answer the first question, SP Tel, it's a good question.

Ravinder Singh

Thank you for the question on SP Tel. So SP Tel essentially is a JV that we have reaching power and the main asset that this JV has is the back-haul fiber optic network which in Singapore today with the SP Tel JV would have a completely independent fiber network in Singapore and our intent really is to focus on the enterprise customers. And as you're aware ST Engineering, ST Electronics we provide ICT solution to many enterprise and government agencies including in the transport area, in the security area and we have noticed that the key part of the Smart Nation drive is actually to have a network that's able to support the census and the systems deployed all in wide.

So the SP Tel JV will be able to provide the backbone and also provide alternative fiber connectivity including to critical infrastructure like data centers. So our focus really is the enterprise market, we're not going into consumer and household. We believe that there is a significant opportunity there to provide there a liable, robust and also high bandwidth in Singapore especially as you move towards building Smart Nation systems in Singapore.

So in terms of the fiber back-haul, it is similar and the network really is one that will provide high bandwidth connectivity backbone for Singapore.

Vincent Chong

And we like to couple that with our ICT knowhow to package our solutions in, as I mentioned earlier on - we really be I think putting us in a position to add value to Singapore's drive for Smart Nation. So maybe before I hand over to Serh Ghee to answer the aerospace question. We verify that some of the contracts that were secured are renewals of existing contracts and so that we're on the same page, now Serh Ghee.

Serh Ghee Lim

I was keeping my finger crossed that this question will not be raised. In fact you raised, you could see some idea in Vincent mind that I got secure similar size contract this quarter. So no, thanks for raising this question. On a serious note, the contract actually compares both military and commercial contracts. Couple of this multi-year contracts and also [indiscernible] contribute a certain portion of that contract. I would not be able to give you the geographical breakdown because it includes military contract. As for the tenure, for those multi-year contract it's about five years

Vincent Chong

All right, thank you for your question. Joshua. Any others?

K Ajith

Ajith from UOB Kay Hian. Question specifically for you regarding the size of the order book and specifically I'd like to know whether in this quarter did you recognize any contracts from Min Def relating to the next-gen?

Vincent Chong

As I mentioned earlier on, obviously we're pleased with the order book, right. It's at a very healthy level. It speaks volume of the confidence that our customers have of us, but we don't look at order book on a quarterly basis because this is a long-term business. The tenure of the order book stretches on a few years I can't tell you specifically how we are recognized for one project over the another. AFV, armored fighting vehicle project will start to deliver in 2019, so that's kind of indicative of the kind of timeline.

K Ajith

So the answer is, it's not gone into the order book, yet.

Vincent Chong

No it's part of the order book, but your question is whether we've recognized it or?

K Ajith

Not recognize, is that has gone into the order book?

Vincent Chong

Yes.

K Ajith

Has already gone into it. Okay. All right. Next question to Serh Ghee. This is regarding the Guangzhou facilities, so it was mentioned earlier that capacity addition will approximate 1 million man-hours.

Serh Ghee Lim

At a steady state.

K Ajith

Sorry?

Serh Ghee Lim

At a steady state.

K Ajith

At a steady state. Okay, how does this compare with the US facility and the overall man-hour capacity of ST Aerospace?

Serh Ghee Lim

We clock about 12 million a year. the whole group. Our largest facilities is actually in Singapore sometime clocking about 2.5 to 2.8 million. Our US facility that two combined will be probably about 3 sometime 3.5 million. So our Guangzhou facility actually there are two hangar. This is second hangar that we're starting up. So we always wanted all our facilities to cross more than a 1 million man-hours and that's where you can actually derive skills and efficiency.

K Ajith

Okay, next question is regarding the EFW. So I noticed that the EMS division, the revenue was 88% while the PBT was 80%, so it seems like the entire portion of the revenue flow through the PBT level. So, is this based on a percentage completion basis or are you recognizing some sort of IP for the period.

Serh Ghee Lim

I will say, based on completion, it's a percentage completion. So if you want a little bit more clarity on EFW it's part under EMS, okay so you compare to 1Q, 2016. EFW performed better the for panel sales, robust as you know that the narrow body aircraft delivery is still very, very strong. In fact it's we're building up production with our second is to meet the Airbus narrow body production target rate of about 60 per month. Okay, so we're seeing year-on-year of 10% increase in the front panel production. Besides that, we also have actually build up the maintenance and modification capability in EFW and 1Q, 2016 if you were to remember we have contract that's not really performing, - for one customer. This year we've actually restructured the contract and we have sort of do away with the so called underperforming contract, so that's another reason why it is the profitability of EFW is much better this quarter compared to last year.

Besides that, EMS there are also other BU's and is that, the sales mix, the profitability this quarter is better than last year.

K Ajith

Okay. Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Perhaps may I just build on what Serh Ghee has said? Now remember in China, we have facilities in both airports in Shanghai, Pudong, Hongqiao. We also have facilities in Guangzhou but that puts us in a very nice position to participate in the growth of the aerospace sector in China because these are top tier airport in China and because of our earlier foothold that we have established. It gives us certain advantage at this point going forward, but of course we've continued to evaluate the investment opportunities working hand-in-hand with our partners, but so far it's been we've been quite pleased with the results.

K Ajith

Lower than the US, primarily, business?

Serh Ghee Lim

I mean the cost structure in China is lower than US, but in terms of maintenance, labor cost important components. But also is very important is the efficiency, the productivity and so there is definitely room for us to move the efficiency and profitability in China because it's just as far as the Guangzhou facility is concerned.

Vincent Chong

And although it's early in this operation we'll manage to secure business from international airlines that speaks volumes on the product quality and the level of service that we've been providing to our customers.

Serh Ghee Lim

And to add to that, is any facility is always good to have more than one anchor customer actually for this particular facility we've actually have three anchor customers.

K Ajith

Okay, China [indiscernible] there?

Serh Ghee Lim

No, in fact it's quite rare that an oversee facility what be able to induct western aircraft in the first week of operation and that is how we've done because of our footprint, our relationship with our customer. In fact, the three anchor customers are all outside China.

K Ajith

Another follow-up question, this is regarding the DHL's A330 PTF revenue recognition. So can you just clarify how many aircrafts are expected to be recognized in 2017? Is it just one or?

Serh Ghee Lim

Okay, though we keep - we secure contract of four A330 that's 300 from DHL. I think Vincent had mentioned in last quarter or earlier quarter. It's a blue chip freight customer and people look at it and so it's good for A330 program. So far this year, we are targeting to complete and redeliver one aircraft was end of this year. But we have actually induct, we're going to induct another aircraft actually into our Singapore facility next month because DHL has requested us to restrict [ph] the production.

We have moved this aircraft in here because you have to remember also that before the DHL contract we have actually secured A330 that's 200 from Egypt Air and that aircraft is going in next month. So that's why I think if our geographical footprint actually give a lot values to our customers, if they achieve - want us, flex the production rate and we are able to do it.

K Ajith

Okay, thanks a lot. I just have a one final question. This is on the Wage Credit Scheme the $11 million difference in this quarter compared to the previous year. can we expect that to continue for the rest of the quarter?

Vincent Chong

Well I think Wage Credit Scheme is a government scheme and usually, we get paid in the quarter for the last one year so that's kind of lump sum, that we do.

K Ajith

So it's just for one quarter. Okay. All right. Thank you, that's it.

Siew Khee

Siew Khee from CIMB. Got some questions on Marine. The provisions that you recognized is it, from ship repair segment?

Sing Chan NG

Yes, it is.

Siew Khee

Did you do any provision for the arbitration that you announced in February that you're in?

Sing Chan NG

From?

Siew Khee

In ship building.

Sing Chan NG

Ship building.

Siew Khee

So you?

Sing Chan NG

But that was last year.

Siew Khee

Also you have already provided that last year, that you announced in February you already done.

Vincent Chong

Yes, some but of course the arbitration is ongoing, so we can't really discuss too much now. We will give updates at appropriate junctures, if there are material developments. We also as you saw in our announcement we also have a counter claim, we'll let the arbitration pan out.

Sing Chan NG

The reason for providing last year is simply because the incident arose last year.

Siew Khee

Another margin question on CSG margin only at 3%, can you share that what kind of products did you deliver or do this quarter?

Unidentified Company Representative

As you're aware, so CSG includes our satellite business iDirect. So iDirect typically the first quarter is a slow quarter, so that has significantly affected the margins in CSG.

Siew Khee

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Glen from DBS. Just on the guidance for first half '17, you implied that it'll be comparable to first half '16 so that implies second quarter we'll see a jump in PBT. I'm referring PBT, from about $130 million this quarter $160 million next quarter. I'm wondering you can share some, looking at key drivers that would drive the PBT higher in second quarter.

Vincent Chong

I think some of our business are also has certain quarterly patterns, but we won't go into too much details it's pretty much high level guidance at this time, that it will be comparable and of course when come to mid-year, will give you more flavor. But as of now, that's what our expectations are in terms of our revenue and PBT performance for the first half of this year to be quite comparable with last year. And we did slightly better, I mean we can't say that's higher from a PBT standpoint because it's still within 5%, but we are, we did slightly better than what we did last year first quarter.

Cheryl Lee

Cheryl from UBS. Just a couple of questions on Land systems I think there was doubtful debts obsolesce as well, what was the reason for that? And then also on the margins for the M&W division was close to zero, could you elaborate also what was the reason?

Unidentified Company Representative

The write back is it.

Eleana Tan

The write back.

Unidentified Company Representative

The write back of the obsolesce stock, okay we managed to use some of the stock and also we managed to sell some of those stock. That was the reason for the write back. Okay your second question again.

Cheryl Lee

The M&W division, the margins actually quite low this quarter.

Unidentified Company Representative

M&W, yes?

Cheryl Lee

The margin is quite low.

Unidentified Company Representative

Margin, right. So M&W the margin is basically because of the timing for the project delivery so there's both local and overseas sales impact, so it is really depending on the timing.

Cheryl Lee

So could you elaborate as in why the timing caused low margins, as in what aspect? Why does the timing?

Unidentified Company Representative

Depending on how we recognize it. So there is lower in terms of the revenue and the timing were - I mean depending on how we recognize it.

Cheryl Lee

Okay.

Rachael Tan

This is Rachael from UBS. I've a question about Marine. For this quarters ship repair revenue was about $16 million, do we expect similar run rate for the rest of the year or do we expect ship repair earnings to improve? Thank you.

Sing Chan NG

You're probably comparing the difference between 1Q '17 and 1Q '16. 1Q' 16 we've major projects which we classify as conversion. So we didn't see that 2017 but on the outlook I think for both the operations US as well as Singapore the performance is going to be steady and so - the difference will come about as I mentioned a couple of times is really in conversion, we're chasing a couple of projects, if they materialize then you'll see an uptick in the numbers but otherwise I would think, the number would be probably consistent with what we've seen in 2016.

Cheryl Lee

Sorry, I've got two follow-up questions. One for Marine. Vincent, you mentioned that after the provision for doubtful debts, you didn't take Marine your exposure to oil and gas is quite insignificant. Are you expecting to just exit from this segment or you feel, looking at how it goes going follow?

Vincent Chong

We'll let Sing Chan elaborate. I think we're very judicious in selecting our customers given obviously the industry environment and obviously we're not immune to it, we're not exiting but we'll be very, very careful and obviously we've been shifting our business kind of away from the higher exposure sectors so to speak, it's all about risk we want - equation maybe I'll let Sing Chan explain a little bit more.

Sing Chan NG

Vincent is right, that couple years ago when the dark clouds there, we have actually consciously shifted the focus of our ship repair activities, which is why you see as a percentage contribution from oil and gas has been reduced. It's unfortunate that during that we still were exposed and we made the necessary provision in 1Q, 2017 well we move away from this set mind. The answer is no, we just got to be a bit more prudent in our credit review process. I'm not offering any excuse but whoever we're exposed to at this point of time that's really, really unfortunate I think for part of market, didn't expect that to happen. All right, but reiterate we'll continue to play in this segment. As I said we'll be more prudent in our approach at a group level, we certainly recognize this and given the more challenging environment going forward the group is going to tighten its credit review policy just to mention, as an example.

Vincent Chong

It remains a sector over the long haul it's going to recover at some point of time, so we're just very judicious in how we select in terms of customers, in terms of accounts but we're in this business for the long haul. Every sector eventually will be important to us is about how we select the accounts and how do we manage our exposure and how do we manage our risk. And as Sing Chan said, notwithstanding the rigor of our selection process, we're not immune sometimes we have to accept that. But again we're still committed to that sector in the long haul.

Cheryl Lee

Okay thanks for military under the line, are there new distributor at [indiscernible]. It's in slide last, is it - has it improved versus 1Q last year and secondly is - use to targeting to breakeven. I'm sure that division breakeven and how you're going to do that?

Vincent Chong

Well certainly new top in a way that's no different than how we look at any SBU and some of the programs from the customers have moved to the right. We have accumulated some order book that will pan out for the rest of the year and we watch that very carefully in terms of nursing it back to health. so certainly keeping a watchful look on it, so you're right. First quarter wasn't a great quarter to Military [ph] largely because the orders actually that we expected moved to the right, we have to watch this.

Unidentified Analyst

Follow-up question on the marine business for Sing Chan. Why was the provisions provided for first quarter and not last quarters, say fourth quarter? And is it due to the deterioration in the business or is it a strategic change or policy change at your level? Thank you.

Sing Chan NG

We constantly review our portfolio, we constantly review our receivables and why we did not do it in 2016 because there was no need to. So, one; to is part of provision as exposed in entity which came in surprise. The other part, the remaining provision applies to an entity whereby we looked at it, we said we rather be prudent and as I said, not offering any reasons but just dilute it. Yes, notwithstanding [indiscernible] entity has strip out for those [indiscernible] industries strip out the [indiscernible] almost 100%.

Vincent Chong

I think to your specific question, we've not changed our policy it's just assessment of the situation and we think that is the right thing to do, to make provisions in the first quarter. But it doesn't affect our recovery effects, as I mentioned. But the conditions are such that it will be necessary for us based on our own internal guidelines to make provisions.

Any other questions? Anything from the people who [indiscernible] in.

Rachael Tan

This is Rachael again. I've a question on aerospace, so for the engine repair segment do you see increased competition from the OEMs in Asia?

Serh Ghee Lim

I've speak - couple of times before I mean, the engine segment is one of the segment that the OEM really coming very strongly, it compete very strongly. You see them but this part of world or in US or we competed against them in North America and [indiscernible]. So there will always be competition nice and normal, but what is important is to, we are seeing more activity. I mean, you said [indiscernible] going to come. We're seeing sign of it picking up and to allow [indiscernible] coming up we just have to put in a good proposal.

Vincent Chong

Thank you for the question. Any others? There is none. Well maybe we can continue discussion for those of you who have some more questions later on at lunch, I wish. I hope that you all join us for lunch, but before I end. Let's just perhaps point to some key observations again. We continue to invest in higher growth areas, you see we're investing in fiber optic back-haul infrastructure to support Smart City, Smart Nation, ICT solution. Autonomous vehicles and you'll continue to see more and more I guess from our side investing in the higher growth areas that we've identified as a Group, going forward. So on that note I would call.

Next week is Index which is the Maritime and Naval Expedition. We obviously welcome you to your visit and of course it's the largest Index exhibition ever, more than around 30 warships 20 countries will be hovering, will be coming to Singapore some of them already here. It's going to be exciting, of course it coincides with Singapore Navy's 50th Anniversary, we congratulate them for that. So a lot of exciting things coming up in our marine sector.

Okay, this is our 50th Anniversary as you know and we've lined up a series of very interesting activities starting from January. We had a kick-off, we're going to have our second major activity which is Charity Golf towards on 26th, May. For those of you who are interested in golf and have passion for helping people in need. All the proceeds will go to charity and then of course at the end of the year. But we are sponsoring our boys to men platform five. And the story goes that, the boys have finished their food time [indiscernible]. Now work for us and we'll talk a little bit about what they do. I mean this is really a celebration. No anyway, this is. Okay.

