FXI: China Has Too Much Debt, Or Not?

China is often criticized for its high debt-burden.

Too much debt?

China is often criticized because the country's debt-burden is deemed too high, which would make equity-investments too risky. Mark Mobius calls the fear that the country's total debt is much greater than officially reported a misconception, similar to the fears regarding shadow financing activity. Although the corporate sector may be sitting on high debt levels, the leverage in the government and household sectors is still rather low compared with some other developed countries. For example, China's household debt-to-GDP ratio was just over 40% last year, while the same reading in the United States was at about 80%. According to Mobius estimated the G20's Financial Stability Board 2015 Global Shadow Banking Monitor that China's shadow financing was about 26% of GDP in 2014, which was much lower than the 59% average for 26 other major countries.

A wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Graph 1: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries China has to face:

financial sector woes,

increasing protectionism,

trade wars,

a global recession,

geopolitical tensions, etc.

When we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Graph 2: Recession Probability Estimate

Since Trump was elected, there has been a lot of talk about protectionism and so on. But in reality, it just has been that: words. Nothing more.

Economic environment

Also the economic figures in China confirm that there are no economic troubles in sight.

Graph 3: China Manufacturing PMI

Graph 4: China Services PMI

Graph 5: China Composite PMI

Sectors

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA: FXI) is quite heavily exposed to Financials. To quote Mark Mobius:

The growth in financial services is just one area representing the boom in consumer-oriented products and services we expect to continue in China.

Graph 6: iShares China Large-Cap ETF sector-exposure

Valuation

As you can see in Table 1, the valuation of China has room to grow.

Table 1: Valuation

We believe the undervaluation is undeserved and expect China to get a valuation more in line with the rest of the world.

Price momentum

On the graph of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Conclusion

We would label investors in China "bargain hunters" using the terminology of graph 1.

The combination of:

an economic tailwind,

improving earnings forecasts,

positive price momentum and

a cheap valuation

should reward investors: BUY the iShares China Large-Cap ETF!

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Table 2: Performance earlier recommendations

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like these articles and want to stay informed of any updates.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.