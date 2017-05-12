Risk Arbitrage Today: Straight Path Up, Straight Path Down

Straight Path Communications

Nothing lasts forever. The bidding war between AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) for Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) came to an abrupt halt on Thursday when AT&T declined to match Verizon's latest offer. Straight Path's stock, which had been on a straight path to the moon, came back to earth a bit, dropping more than $45.

Verizon's offer of $184 in stock was enough to seal the deal for the spectrum holder. That works out to a nifty, 404% premium to STRP's closing price on April 7, the day prior to AT&T's merger agreement. Verizon either wanted STRP badly or didn't want AT&T to have the company. It was Verizon's third bid. Originally, AT&T offered $95.63 per share of its stock, so the agreed upon price Verizon is paying is almost double that number. And, that's after AT&T had agreed to pay a 160% premium.

The bidding war was all about a 5G network. Spectrum is crucial for the 5G broadband services that would enable the wireless companies to compete with cable companies.

Straight Path holders will receive $184 in Verizon shares, subject to a five-day volume-weighted average. The companies expect the deal to close by mid-February. In addition to paying an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion, Verizon will pay a break fee of $38 million to AT&T. The transaction will be reviewed by the FCC and needs HSR approval as well as approval from Straight Path's stockholders.

While STRP's stock traded in a narrow range on Thursday, STRP's options were a bit volatile. Even with the deal sealed, the out-of-the-money call options have kept a bid. For instance, the August 190 calls traded between 15 cents and $1.20 with a closing bid/ask of $1.00-1.50.

STRP data by YCharts

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) may be running out of patience with Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY). After reviewing Akzo Nobel's latest response to PPG's $29.5 billion proposal, PPG hinted of walking away.

PPG remains willing to meet with AkzoNobel to engage in meaningful discussions, but without productive engagement, PPG will assess and decide whether or not to pursue an offer for AkzoNobel - PPG statement

PPG's offer is worth 96.75 euros per Akzo share, comprised of 61.50 euros in cash, 0.357 shares of PPG stock, and dividends worth 7.78 euros.

PPG said that it continues to believe that its proposal is vastly superior in shareholder value creation compared to AkzoNobel's new standalone plan and that a combination of the two companies is in the best interests of all stakeholders.

West Corporation

Private equity firm, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is buying communication and network infrastructure services provider, West Corporation (NASDAQ:WSTC) for $23.50 per share in cash.

The company began exploring strategic alternatives more than six months ago.

West is the leader in global conferencing and collaboration services, and is well-positioned to capitalize on customer migration to cloud-based solutions and continue to grow its Safety Services, Interactive Services and Health Advocate Solutions businesses - Matthew Nord, Senior Partner at Apollo

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year and is subject to HSR, FCC, and West stockholder approvals.

Merger Fund Weekly

Every week, we highlight a merger fund or a hedge fund that specializes in M&A. Today, we take a look at the current top holdings of Kellner Capital LLC. (Holdings as of March 31)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Mead Johnson Nutrition (NYSE:MJN) Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) ONEOK Partners (NYSE:OKS) Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) Alere (NYSE:ALR)

Kellner's top pick as of March 31 was NXP Semiconductors. NXPI is in the process of being acquired by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for $110 per share in cash and a total enterprise value of approximately $47 billion. The deal was struck back on October 27. The stock has been moving closer to the buyout price and now is just $3.15 away from the $110 target. The spread is 2.9%, and assuming a year-end close, the IRR is 4.6%. Completion of the merger is subject to several approvals, though the waiting period for HSR expired in April.

NXPI data by YCharts

