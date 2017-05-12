GSE Man Who Can Stop The NWS Suggests He Will

It is important for all of us to recognize that the conservatorships have led to numerousreforms of the Enterprises and their operations, practices, and protocols that have been extremelybeneficial. -Watt.

The director of FHFA seems to be changing courses, from one of transferring all of the profits of Fannie and Freddie to the government to one of retaining capital.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies in a unique conservatorship. This conservatorship is governed by HERA as opposed to the FDIA which it was modeled after. For years the government has used this as the basis for transferring to itself the net worth of the enterprises for what many have said amounts to zero consideration. Indeed, if you pay close attention to the discrepancies between cash profitability and accounting profitability, all signs point to the government abusing its power over Fannie and Freddie. Fortunately for the government no court has ruled that they have overstepped their bounds so far. The government in court has gone as far as to say that there is a new capital paradigm, where capital doesn't matter. Not so, says the director of FHFA. Melvin L. Watt said on Thursday that he has the power to stop the sweep. Further he has said that he would prefer not to unilaterally deal with it, but he is prepared to dance by himself.

Investment Thesis: Director of FHFA Melvin L. Watt has laid down the gauntlet. He's saying that administrative reforms have taken place and Fannie and Freddie have changed significantly from what they were until now. Further, Melvin L. Watt is advocating to retain capital to avoid further draws during conservatorship. More than just advocating, he testified to the fact that he has the power to do it himself. I own preferred shares. The government owns preferred shares and warrants. It's less of an if at this point given that Watt can take these actions himself and has outlined that he is prepared to do it himself if he has to. Given that it is a when, the enterprises are slated to have a $0 capital buffer in the next 12 months. Prior CFO of Fannie Mae Timothy J Howard has suggested that with this new information the sweep stops with next month's payment. Others have suggested that next month's payment is the last. I have no idea when, but that perspective makes the most sense to me. The preferred shares barely went up on this news and I expect that there is much more near term upside while the markets digest the news.

Should FHFA Force Fannie And Freddie To Take Money For No Reason Again? New FHFA Director Says No

One of the things that sets an investment in Fannie and Freddie apart from most of the rest of the investment community is that they are government sponsored enterprises. As such, they have regulated businesses and politicians tend to have very strong opinions on the GSEs.

The senator who openly suggested shorting Fannie and Freddie on public television has now come out and suggested giving them $10B of taxpayers' money for no reason in particular except that it can be done. While I am in complete support of Treasury giving back $10B to Fannie and Freddie, I do think it's worth noting that it is this sort of notion that got Fannie and Freddie to this place to begin with. In the first four years of conservatorship, tens of billions of dollars were forced on the GSEs because their conservator was writing down valuable assets beyond what was fair or reasonable.

Melvin doesn't think Fannie and Freddie should be given any money from the government unless they actually need it and what Corker advocated should be considered in the same light as the earlier conservatorship draws. Yes, FHFA can do whatever they want according to the law, and force Fannie and Freddie to take money without reason at usurious rates, but I am glad that Melvin L. Watt openly opposed forcing an additional $10B onto Fannie and Freddie for no reason. Remember that Melvin L. Watt wasn't the Director of FHFA during the earlier years of conservatorship when the accounting tricks forced draws.

Administrative vs. Legislative Reform

Melvin L. Watt offers guidance for legislative reform that seems to suggest that things have really been fixed and the enterprises have been reformed:

It is critically important for the members of this Committee to be well aware of these reforms because you will have the responsibility to ensure that the reforms are not disregarded or discarded because of assertions some will make that the Enterprises now are the same or mirror images of the Enterprises that FHFA placed into conservatorship almost nine years ago. I can assure you that such assertions would be unfounded.

Melvin Watt testified that housing reform is congresses responsibility and that GSE reform is his responsibility. He further said that the purpose of retaining a capital buffer would be to prevent future draws, this making Corker's proposal to take a draw out of spite antithetical to Melvin's understanding of FHFA's statutory mission. Going forward it seems that we can expect FHFA to take actions that avoid unnecessary draws, not cause them. This signifies a departure from how the conservatorship has been managed going as far back as 2008. Graham Fisher's Josh Rosner put out a whitepaper in response supporting Watt's perspective.

Summary and Conclusion

Last week, during the Dodd Frank markup, Ms. Moore ended her remarks by screaming that Fannie and Freddie weren't the problem. I agree. FHFA's Melvin L. Watt is now claiming responsibility for the conservatorships. This is great news for GSE investors. I own preferred shares and am betting on an eventual recapitalization. Part of a recapitalization will inevitably require settling the lawsuits if the recapitalization is to be done in any reasonable timeline as opposed to organically via earnings. I expect new equity share issuances would fund the recapitalization process and it is at the government's discretion where g-fees get set, how much capital is required, and what to do with their preferred stock and warrants.

Famed investor Bill Ackman has recently suggested that the lawsuits are not where the action is at these days, leading one to believe that it is either congressional or administrative reform. With Watt's recent remarks it seems that administrative reform is the route that he's prepared to take if housing reform doesn't get rolling soon enough. It will be interesting to see how the CAS/STACR deals fare since they are economically backwards as they distribute cash for little to no measurable insurance. Now that Melvin L. Watt is taking capital into consideration maybe those eventually are discontinued since they serve no practical purpose.

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 22788 shares of FMCCP, 7370 shares of FMCCT, 1341 shares of FMCKO, 13185 shares of FMCKP, 12788 shares of FNMFN and 5 shares of FNMFO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMFN,FMCCP,FMCKP,FMCKO,FMCCT,FMCCP,FMCCT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.