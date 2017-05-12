Over Time, Microsoft Is Upsetting The Apple Cart

Pay attention to KGI Securities. The top analyst projects delays in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone components will lead to lower shipments in the second half of Apple's fiscal year, seeing 80 to 90 million units versus a general view of something more like 120 million.

What that means for Apple is obvious. In its first two fiscal quarters, Apple shipped a total of 129 million iPhones and turned in first half revenues of $131 billion and net income of $29 billion or $5.5 per share.

Using that base and "worst case" second half shipments of 80 million units, Apple's 10th anniversary year will look like this:

Earnings of $7 per share more or less is unlikely to be enough to support a stock price of $150. The supply problems will correct themselves over time to be sure, but Apple faces other problems as well.

First, the latest Samsung device is impressive by any measure and seems to be enjoying robust demand. The Samsung S8 will enjoy gigabit download speeds and follows the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continuum feature by introducing Samsung Dex combined with face recognition to identify the user. Samsung will have the advantage this year.

Apple's weak performance in China is another issue and in my view on that will worsen before it gets any better. Domestic Chinese suppliers have "upped their game" with Huawei, Vivo and Oppo offering truly high performance smartphones at bargain prices. The iPhone has dropped to its lowest market share in years in China.

By contrast, Huawei, Vivo and Oppo continue to display strong growth while iPhone volumes are dropping sharply.

Source: IDC

Apple bulls should exercise a little caution. Apple stock is no longer inexpensive and the inexorable result of harvesting the market with high prices and high margins is taking its toll as competitors do what they are supposed to do - compete.

I believe Apple is close to a tipping point. Apple Watch went nowhere. The iPad is no longer a growth device. Apple Pay is of no consequence. The venerable Mac continues to make a contribution but is facing serious competition from the Microsoft Surface Studio, Surface laptop and Surface tablets which I view as setting the new standard for high performance computing devices.

A few years ago, I suggested investors prefer Microsoft over Apple. Since that time, MSFT has outperformed AAPL by a wide margin.

Source: NASDAQ

I expect this trend to continue. Microsoft has carved out a major slice of the cloud computing market, has turned its powerful productivity suite of productions into recurring subscription revenue, and developed remarkably powerful and well-designed devices for serious users. Apple has harvested its legacy products conceding market share and buying back stock. That approach rarely has a happy ending.

Switch from AAPL into MSFT for longer term gains.