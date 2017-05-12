CAT: Headed To The Dog House

With still declining operating margins of just 1.08% now, the recent dividend can only be seen as an attempt to attract and retain investors by pumping a value trap via.

These payout ratios have been artificially sustained for the past decade at a huge cost in desperately slashing operating margins to retain cash flow.

While we enjoy ourselves on a tranquil surface, danger can lurk below the waves. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has danger lurking below its surface serenity. Let's take a look.

Parting The Waters:

SA's Jonathan Weber recently wrote a good analysis of CAT. He noted many of the weaknesses present in revenues and earnings and hidden expenses. Where he missed big time is in concluding.

For investors seeking safe income only, Caterpillar could be attractive nevertheless, thanks to a dividend yield that is a lot higher than what investors get elsewhere, while at the same time the dividend looks very secure for the foreseeable future.

Three trends make CAT a dog that won't hunt.

Free cash flow per share has been essentially flat for 10 years. Funds from operations per share are in a steep five-year decline and likely to go negative by year-end. Most disturbing of all is that operating margins have shrunken from 14% just five years ago to a current 1.08% (and still declining sharply).

For those who take the time to notice, CAT management has been unsuccessfully pumping FCF and FFO by slashing margins. The strategy is about to turn margins negative even as the dog has its last dead cat bounce.

The dividend may (or more likely may not) remain safe for the next several quarters. It must be noted that the rate of plunge of FFO (which is already negative) continues on a five-year trend. This is accompanied by 10-year trend of essentially flat FCF.

Conclusions:

Caterpillar is employing a strategy of slashing operating margins in an unsuccessful effort to maintain cash flow and funds from operations. At the same time, the company just raised its dividend even though these cash flow trends, combined with operating margin criticality, suggest that what seem on the surface to be low payout ratios are actually not sustainable given the cash flow and operating margin trends.

I believe that a reasonable investor must conclude that CAT is in a thinly veiled death spiral that it now is attempting to disguise in a subtle value trap.

