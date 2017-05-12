MannKind Corp.: Nothing But Losses

MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ:MNKD) made more money from bulk insulin this quarter, than their actual product.

In their first quarter earnings release, MannKind reported $3 million in revenues. Of that, only $1.2 million came from Afrezza sales. The rest came from the company selling off its bulk supply of insulin. Isn't it a bit disconcerting when the company made more money selling off its bulk supplies, than its actual product? None of it really matters that much. The company reported a net loss of $16.3 million. This may be an improvement on Q1'16's $24.87 million net loss, but it's not enough to change the tune in MannKind's favor.

For years, investors have been waiting for growth in Afrezza sales. The first hiccup was its involvement with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) as the main marketer of the drug. They completely failed to gain the product any traction, while MannKind ran up a bunch of debt in the process. After their contract ended, MannKind was essentially left at stage one. They've had to build their own sales force and deal with the ever mounting financial losses. While the excuse was acceptable for a while, it's becoming more and more clear that there just isn't that things just aren't working.

There aren't any comparable sales from Q1'16 to look at, but in comparison to Q4'16, Afrezza sales are looking quite worse. In the previous quarter, Afrezza sales made up $1.3 million of total revenue. Obviously the first quarter's $1.2 million in sales is not what anyone hoped for.

On the plus side of things, MannKind's cash position increased dramatically to $48 million compared to $22.9 million in December. This was due in large part to a $30.6 million payment from Sanofi, as well as a $16.7 million sale of a building. With the Sanofi receivable no longer on the books, the balance sheet shows far less assets. The company is essentially selling off its assets to keep the cash it needs.

Shareholders should be asking why MannKind sold off so much of its bulk insulin. To me it's a big red flag that the company knows its sales aren't heading in the right direction. Unless there are expiration dates that I'm unaware of, it certainly doesn't make sense to sell off the supply you need to make your drug. They pulled the same trick back in the fourth quarter of last year. In that quarter MannKind sold $10.2 million of bulk insulin. In that quarter the insulin went to Sanofi as part of a contract. In Q1'17 the sales were listed as going to a third party.

The long story short here, is that MannKind's sales efforts are leading nowhere. Sales have thus far decreased in 2017, while MannKind runs out of tricks to raise cash. There are no receivables listed on the books this quarter; so I'd guess Sanofi done in terms of owing payments. The cost of goods sold is higher than the sales revenue of Afrezza. Remove bulk insulin sales from the equation and the losses would be way worse. That in itself sums up MannKind's business. Investing in this company doesn't make sense regardless of the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.