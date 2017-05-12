'Major' Reprieve Number Two: Another Stumble For GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Blockbuster Generic US Competition

With their new drugs starting to push company growth forward, Advair's reprieve should provide greater time for the new portfolio to really make an impression.

Although still on its way, GSK's Advair looks likely to continue to perform robustly in 2017 with a rival unlikely to emerge until 2018.

GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) blockbusting asthma drug, Advair, has just picked up a second reprieve of 2017. This year was expected to be a tough one for the immensely successful - and for GSK, immensely important - drug with two rival generic drugs set to have their FDA application results released. Yet the reality has been bit more generous for Advair. One generic from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and another from Hikma (OTCPK:HKMPY) and Ventura (OTCPK:VEGPF) have so far failed to be successful on their first pass through the FDA application system. What is more, this should mean that a generic will not hit the US market until 2018 at the earliest.

Mylan's generic was the subject of my attention some months ago when it hit the FDA roadblock in March. Then we did not know whether the FDA rejection was on "major" or "minor" grounds. On Wednesday, the company confirmed that the FDA had requested a "major" amendment to its application.

Now another potential generic threat has been delayed. This time that proposed by Hikma and Ventura. Most analysts were unsurprised to see this trip over the first FDA hurdle after Mylan's experience. Nonetheless, for GSK it is a welcome development.

As both were hit with major amendments, FDA guidelines means that approval for an Advair generic in the critical US market is not likely to occur for at least 10 months after each failed application-January 2018 for Mylan and March 2018 for the Hikma-Ventura drug. Unsurprisingly, therefore, Hikma felt the need to add to their announcement that "there is a low likelihood of approval this year" for their drug.

An Aging Blockbuster

This is, of course, hugely helpful to GSK. Advair has been one of the blockbusting highlights of GSK's portfolio for many years (indeed, generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue since 2001). As a result, in recent years it continued to generate over 12% of total GSK revenue in 2016:

That is despite a slowing performance in Europe where generics have already hit the market and pricing pressure in the US market. As a consequence, Advair's importance to GSK's total revenue has declined in recent years from around one-fifth of revenue in 2013:

Nonetheless, the looming threat to their US revenue is very worrying as US Advair revenue alone contributes over 6.5% of all GSK revenue:

Of course, the delay does not mean that GSK will not feel the pain of Advair's patent expiry. In preparation for the potential generic coming to market GSK negotiated a 20% discount with buyers for the drug through 2017 and, in some cases, into 2018. A tried and tested method for slowing down the impact a generic can have on the market, this clearly would result in softer results anyway. This we saw in GSK's recent Q1 2017 results which showed year-on-year Advair revenue flat despite the significant currency boost since the Brexit vote in June 2016.

Nonetheless, though meaning that revenue will be hit in the short term even before the arrival of the generics it should mean they can defend market share better when they do emerge.

Competition is Still Coming

However you look at it, though, a US generic is very much on the horizon. Yet even when approval does come, it will still take a while for the effects to be truly felt on GSK's Advair. As GSK's now former CEO, Sir Andrew Witty, explained at Q4 2016 results time:

When we had Advair approved it took GSK six months to get from Advair approval to launch. Now, we are 15 or 16 years down the road, people are more sophisticated now [and] doing things better now than we did in those days, … but [it is] not super-trivial to just produce 20 million packs of supply overnight for a product like Diskus.

This was a point also made by Ventura's CEO, James Ward-Lilley, back in June 2016 when it seemed quite likely that within a year there would two generics on the market alongside Advair. Ward-Lilley explained in Reuters that:

Mylan won't have the manufacturing capacity to serve the whole market. Nor will we. That should lead to some rational behavior in terms of pricing.

And this is an interesting point. Even once the generic drugs do hit the market, it will take a while for them to build a supply to rival Advair. Advair's dominance of the market is, therefore, still likely to hold for some time to come even if it is soon no longer going to hold the field alone.

This regulatory delay on top of the likely supply scaling delays should keep Advair nicely chugging away generating cash for GSK over the next couple of years. For a company very aware of the short-term cash shortfall they are experiencing, there is no doubt a great deal of relief at the company's London HQ.

More Time, More Momentum

What is certainly the case is that more time will be greatly appreciated at GSK, especially for their new CEO Emma Walmsley. More time should allow them to continue to build momentum in their newer respiratory drugs which they are looking to replace Advair with. In 2016, sales growth of Relvar/Breo Elipta more than compensated for the revenue losses seen with Advair over the year:

The same was seen in Q1 2017:

Indeed, this is part of a broader trend in which new pharma and vaccines on the market have been significantly growing their revenue in recent quarters (for more on this read my review of Q1 2017's results):

The momentum for their new drugs is, therefore, very welcome. Yet the delay in Advair generics in the US offers GSK an even longer runway for getting new pharma revenue to take off. Importantly this should allow the company to continue to build upon the recent quarters of growth in the all-important Respiratory segment in which Advair and Breo Elipta sit:

Indeed, now that the Advair generics have almost certainly been delayed until next year, GSK expect to see full-year constant-currency earnings growth across the whole company around the 5% to 7% mark. This will make much nicer reading that the flat performance they expected if the generics did hit the shelves.

Conclusion

GSK is no doubt relieved to see that the second major Advair generic threat has been delayed. The reality is, however, that it is just a delay. Fortunately, GSK is increasingly improving their trading performance with new drugs building significant growth momentum even as Advair continues its pre-generic "managed" decline in performance. This is something which can leave investors very encouraged indeed. Nonetheless, there is still a way to go.

The reality is that GSK is still struggling to cover their immense dividend obligations with FCF. Although FY 2016 saw the situation improve significantly and this positive momentum was built upon in Q1 2017, they are still falling short. Had Advair been hit by generic competition, this would have slowed down their progress towards building healthy coverage again quite noticeably. For now, this immediate threat has been put aside. Yet GSK still needs to see more and more of their FCF rested on the new, patent-protected drugs that have started to make their impression on their results. Q1 2017 did, indeed, shows strong signs that this was the case:

Although they still fell short of the £925 million distributed in dividends over the two quarters, it is clear that 2017 has made a significant lurch higher in coverage.

Although still a way to go, GSK are certainly making good progress. The pushed back US generic threat to Advair helps to give them a little more breathing space in the near-term to let the medium- and long-term revenue and profit growth drivers in their portfolio to really established their positions as major contributors to company revenue. If you are sitting on some GSK share (and particularly if you're a fan of the dividend) this is positive short-term news which adds a nice, additional positive to what remains a positive picture over the long term.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user k100dave (cropped).

