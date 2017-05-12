Iconix Brand Group's Debt Concerns Are Behind It

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) announced on May 10th, 2017 (Q1 earnings) that it has sold its entertainment segment, including its stake in Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake, to PHX Media for $345 million. The two brands cost Iconix $210 million total, and Iconix records a profit north of $100 million from this sale, according to CEO, John Haugh, not accounting for the profit it has accumulated from holding the brands over the past few years.

Peanuts was arguably Iconix's most well-known and popular brand, and perhaps the reason many investors got involved with this stock in the first place. With Peanuts out of the picture, many investors who considered Peanuts to be Iconix's catalyst, are likely to sell the stock. Instead, Iconix is using the cash acquired from this sale to pay down $365 million of debt, practically eliminating their debt concerns entirely. The previously debt-stricken Iconix is now a safe value play, and while it is losing Peanuts' fans, it is likely to attract new value investors.

To put things in perspective, in anticipation of the 2015 Peanuts movie, Iconix's stock climbed to the $40s range, only to fall back to high $4s, following accounting irregularities, SEC investigation, and departure of several members of the upper management.

All that is history now, as new management replaced the old, with turnaround legend, Peter Cuneo, at the helm. As CEO, John Haugh, reiterates at every earnings release, company has made it a focus to:

Bring debt under control and reduce gross leverage to a multiple of 5 by 2019 Create organic growth by focusing on current brands

Today, the company came close to reaching its first goal, and put debt concerns entirely behind. Following the sale of its entertainment segment, the company will pay down $365 million worth of debt, including a highly expensive and restrictive term loan (interest of LIBOR+10%). This frees up additional restricted cash, and allows the company to acquire new brands. The company now has a gross leverage of approximately 6.5 times, close to its 2019 goal and well in advance of its 2019 target, and produces enough cash flow to cover the rest without trouble.

Despite the sale of its entertainment segment, management has maintained previous cash flow projections of $105-$125 million for 2017. That is an annual cash flow of nearly $2/share, for a company that is currently trading at around $6.70/share.

With debt worries behind, Iconix is now able to focus entirely on organic growth, and has signed numerous licenses since the beginning of the year, according to their conference call. The stock has turned into a safe deep value investment, trading at a P/E multiple near its all-time lows.

Iconix puts debt worries behind, focuses its business by selling its entertainment segment, thus reducing costs, and maintains cash flow forecasts. At current P/E multiples, many institutional investors are likely to jump on board in the coming weeks. The stock still has a short interest of at least 9.2 million shares, and we may be witnessing a short squeeze in the near future.

Iconix has multiple catalysts in store as well. It is in the market to acquire new brands with its restricted foreign cash. Trump's tax plan may also hugely benefit Iconix in the near future (read Upside Research's article for more on this).

Following the news of Peanuts' sale, Iconix's stock climbed nearly 20% to $8.30 in early hours of trading, only to fall back down to 6.58, close to its 52-week low. It ended the day at $6.70, only to have over 34,000 shares trade hands in after hours at $8.07, 20% over the day's closing price. In the short term, it is likely that the stock will continue to be manipulated by shorts and longs. In the long term, Iconix Brand Group is extremely undervalued, and a steal below $7.

Roth Capital has maintained a one-year price target of $13 on the stock. In the past 5 years, Iconix has traded at a price/cash flow of 7.42 on average, and a price/sales of 3.52. It is currently trading at a P/CF of 2.87 (2.5 times lower than its 5-year average), and P/S of 0.95 (3.7 times below its 5-year average). Based on these valuations, I find Roth Capital's estimate to be on the safe side. With debt worries behind, it is quite likely for Iconix to reach mid-teens, or potentially $20s by 2019.

