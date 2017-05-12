The Case For Platinum

Introduction

After selling off dramatically in the wake of the financial crisis from $2,280 per ounce to a bottom near $800 per ounce, platinum has never fully regained its luster. While it once sold for a premium to gold, it has since abdicated its throne as the most expensive precious metal.

On a daily chart, platinum is looking to find a bottom here along with silver and gold, and attempt to challenge resistance levels above. Overhead resistance includes $940/oz and $960/oz. To the downside, bulls will want the price to remain above the most recent low, which is near $888/oz.

Platinum Commercial Short interest suggests that a near-term bottom might be in place. The red line below the price chart indicates the level of commercial short interest. If you follow the peaks and valleys, you will see definite correlation. Peaks in commercial short interest coincide with peaks in platinum price, and valleys in commercial short interest coincide with price bottoms; we are currently in a valley.

The PPLT ETF

We have studied the available options, and we believe that the ETFS Physical Platinum Shares (NYSEARCA:PPLT) ETF is the best option for retail investors for platinum exposure. Like many of the precious metal ETFs, PPLT holds physical platinum to establish its value. The closing price on May 11th, 2017 was $87.89 per share. For some possible upside resistance levels, $90 in PPLT is roughly equal to $940/oz, and $92 in PPLT is roughly equal to $960/oz.

Supply and Demand of Platinum

Approximately 6.0 million ounces a year of platinum are produced by the mining industry. A large majority of the platinum each year is mined in South Africa. Platinum is more rare than gold: while approximately 102 million ounces of gold are mined each year, only 6 million ounces of platinum are mined each year. That is a multiple of 17X.

Nearly 60% of the demand for platinum each year comes from industrial demand, most of which is the automotive industry. Platinum is not nearly as popular for investment as gold or silver. On the other hand, platinum is popular for jewelry, and especially in some parts of Asia. And jewelry demand for platinum tends to increase when the cost of platinum is significantly less than the cost of gold, like now. Platinum's mining brother palladium is also primarily an industrial metal which is used primarily to make automotive catalytic converters.

Platinum vs. Gold and Palladium

The gold to platinum ratio has been shooting higher since the 2008 financial crisis. In the uptrend, this ratio has seen resistance at the 116% and 136% levels, and we are currently near the 136% level. Could this ratio move higher from here? Most certainly it can, particularly if there is stress in the financial system and investors flock to gold. Even if the ratio rises, however, the value of platinum can also rise.

The chart below shows a weekly comparison of price between platinum (black bars), gold (blue line) and palladium (red line). As you can see, both gold and palladium have significantly out-performed platinum since late 2015. If Platinum were to catch up to its precious metal peers, it could increase in value by 30% to 40%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.