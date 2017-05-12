Everyone, and Their brother, keeps calling for higher yields. Three percent is the ringtone, in this conversation, for the 10-year Treasury. The call gets repeated and repeated with each new piece of economic data and each new Treasury auction that doesn't go as well as hoped. Yet, we are a far cry from the three percent number and no one seems to understand why.

"It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories." -Mr. Sherlock Holmes

We have some data. We know that Mr. Trump, at some point, is going to appoint four new members to the Federal Reserve Board. It may turn out to actually be more, but four we know about now. It is then, no giant stretch of deductive reasoning, to suppose that these people might be business people, given the ideology of Mr. Trump, and not the ivy-league economists that dominate the Fed today.

Consequently, all of the dot-plots, and rate hike speeches, that echo around the financial press these days might have all of the meaning of a cicada chirping away in the early evening's moonlight. Just noise. Just a loud noise.

One might also assume that Mr. Mnuchin & Co. may politely suggest that higher rates, underlying the Fed's "Return to Normalcy" theory, might not be in the best interest of the country as theoretical doctrines give way to a more pragmatic approach. If my thesis is correct, then, three percent would not be in the cards and yields might even go lower from here as one methodology to keep the cost of Federal spending in check.

Axios reports that Mr. Trump, and Mr. Mnuchin, are "contemplating" the deductibility of corporate interest. I am paying close attention to this. If this deduction was disallowed then all kinds of financial institutions, private equity, and mainstream corporate balance sheets, would be seriously impacted in a very negative fashion.

Once again, we are shrouded in uncertainty as the Trump Administration bounces different ideas about, while we all flounder about in response. Sometimes I feel that if there is but one principle of the Trump Administration; it is the "Uncertainty Principle." One day it is this and the next day it is that and then none of us have any idea of what Congress might pass.

It is no wonder, then, that the markets are going nowhere, because no one knows where we are going, or when.

Bloomberg reports this morning that Mr. Mnuchin, yesterday, directed five key agencies to re-examine the Volker Rule. This Rule basically, bars banks from betting on the markets with their own money. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, has lobbied strongly to change or strike the Volker Rule and, with so many Goldman alumni wandering about in the White House these days, one might rationally assume that the Volker Rule's days are limited. The agencies now reviewing Volcker are the same ones that wrote the Rule - the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Nothing can be "ruled out."

Something seems to be amiss in China. The Wall Street Journal reports that, for the first time ever, their yield curve has inverted. China has a government bond market that's approximately $1.7 trillion in size and I see this inversion as a very troubling sign of what is going on in China, these days.

Their five-year, according to the Journal, was yielding 3.71% while their 10-year, at a 25 month high, was yielding 3.68%. Inversion, as we have learned in the United States, usually portends dismal growth and inflation prospects, and it may also signal a forthcoming recession. One other issue, in China, might also be leverage.

The Chinese shadow-banking sector, to a great degree, is composed of highly leveraged wealth-management products. This market has ballooned to $4.2 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, Moody's Investors Service says, which is more than a third of China's annual gross domestic product. I honestly wonder if China has not reached some kind of tipping point and if trouble, and perhaps serious trouble, is on the horizon. I suggest being quite cautious when considering either Chinese equity or debt at this point in time.

I am a proponent of, "it is better to be safe than sorry!"

(Personal Note: Next Wednesday, May 17, I will be speaking at the Wells Fargo's 2017 Technology, Media & Telecom Executive Summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Half-Moon Bay California

Economic Panel: Mark Grant, Chief Strategist, Hilltop Securities

George Bory, Head of Credit Strategy, Wells Fargo

Mark Vitner, Senior Economist, Wells Fargo

Jim Stenson, Managing Director, High Grade Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities

I hope to see you there.)