An Update On Pilbara Minerals - Significantly De-Risked And Undervalued

What has changed in the past 6 months - Increased resource, superb off-take agreement, financing, and permitting progress.

Note: This article was first published on my SA Marketplace service on May 8, 2017, when the stock was at AUD 0.355/USD 0.28.

PILBARA MINERALS LTD (Pilbara Minerals) [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF) - Price = AUD 0.43, USD 0.32

I wrote previously on Pilbara Minerals which you can read here:

November 21, 2016 -"Pilbara Minerals Could Be The Next Greenbushes Lithium Blockbuster"

Since that time the lithium junior miners have fallen out of sentiment, with most of them seeing their stock prices fall as the chart shows below with Pilbara Minerals. The sentiment change appears to be due to (in my view) unfounded fears of lithium oversupply. Meanwhile, the lithium spot price is actually up 5.6% over the past 6 months.

PLS price chart 2007-2017

Source: Yahoo Finance

Rather than going over the basics again I suggest investors can re-read my article linked above.

What has changed in the past 6 months

The stock price has fallen considerably as has the market cap. This is despite a lot of good news such as the recent news below:

Lithium extraction technology deal with Lithium Australia - On December 16, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Lithium Australia [LIT] advises re-commencement of Sileach™ pilot plant testing on Pilbara Minerals Limited spodumene concentrates."

- On December 16, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Lithium Australia [LIT] advises re-commencement of Sileach™ pilot plant testing on Pilbara Minerals Limited spodumene concentrates." Increased resource - On January 25, Pilbara Minerals announced, "a 22% increase in the total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource to 156.3Mt grading 1.25% Li2O (spodumene) and 128ppm Ta2O5 and 0.61% Fe2O3, containing 1.95 Mt of lithium oxide and 44.2 million pounds of Ta2O5."

- On January 25, Pilbara Minerals announced, "a 22% increase in the total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource to 156.3Mt grading 1.25% Li2O (spodumene) and 128ppm Ta2O5 and 0.61% Fe2O3, containing 1.95 Mt of lithium oxide and 44.2 million pounds of Ta2O5." Site works underway, pilot plant recoveries above expectations, excellent bulk samples - On March 1, Pilbara Minerals announced "major site works are underway" and "the HMS pilot plant has generated increased yields and recoveries for the course spodumene concentrates - recoveries range from 51.9% to 67.7% Li2O compared with 41.9% to 44.6% used in the DFS." On April 18, the bulk sampling program from surface pegmatites within the central domain returns outstanding results with an average grade of 2.11%Li2O (in spodumene)."

On March 1, Pilbara Minerals announced "major site works are underway" and "the HMS pilot plant has generated increased yields and recoveries for the course spodumene concentrates - recoveries range from 51.9% to 67.7% Li2O compared with 41.9% to 44.6% used in the DFS." On April 18, the bulk sampling program from surface pegmatites within the central domain returns outstanding results with an average grade of 2.11%Li2O (in spodumene)." Environmental and licence approvals progressing well - On March 27, Pilbara Minerals announced "that it has received the first of two key environmental approvals for its 100% - owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia, marking another important milestone towards the start of construction." The native title is already granted, and the mining proposal/licence is expected to be granted soon probably in May 2017.

- On March 27, Pilbara Minerals announced "that it has received the first of two key environmental approvals for its 100% - owned Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in Western Australia, marking another important milestone towards the start of construction." The native title is already granted, and the mining proposal/licence is expected to be granted soon probably in May 2017. An additional source of lithium secured - On March 29, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Agreement with Atlas Iron [ASX: AGO] to acquire an initial 51% interest in the lithium, tantalum and tin mineral rights for the Mt Francisco Lithium-Tantalum Project, located 50km southwest of Pilgangoora."

- On March 29, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Agreement with Atlas Iron [ASX: AGO] to acquire an initial 51% interest in the lithium, tantalum and tin mineral rights for the Mt Francisco Lithium-Tantalum Project, located 50km southwest of Pilgangoora." Game changing off-take and finance agreement announced - On May 2, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Pilbara signs binding long term off-take and financing support agreement with Gangfeng Lithium. The Stage 1 off-take agreement comprises 160,000 tpa of chemical grade spodumene concentrate (SC6.0) basis over an initial 10-year term, with two five year options to extend for up to a further 10 years. Up to 50% of Stage 2 production (maximum 150,000 tpa of Stage 2 expanded production in total) to be provided in off-take contingent on Gangfeng Lithium providing Stage 2 funding commitments commensurate with its final off-take position. Complementary funding commitments from Gangfeng Lithium include:Firm participation of not less than US$20 million as an investor in Pilbara's remaining financing to complete Stage 1 of the Pilgangoora Project;and provision of debt funding or off-take pre-payment to support the development of the Stage 2 expansion (4M tpa) for the Pilgangoora Project, with the funding amount to be commensurate with its final off-take position under Stage 2. Both off-take agreements include downside price protection to provide Pilbara with confidence that it can operate profitably above its expected operating cost base, as well as an attractive off-take pricing formula based on market reference data for battery grade lithium carbonate pricing comprising both Chinese domestic and import price outcomes."

Pilbara Minerals is now significantly de-risked with 100% of stage 1 off-take secured for 10 years.

The above very significant events now mean that the Pilbara Minerals Pilgangoora project is now significantly de-risked. It has 100% of off-take from stage 1 (300,000 tpa spodumene (~45,000 tpa LCE) secured. General Lithium has previously signed a 140,000 tpa spodumene binding off take for 6 years (+4 year extension option), and just this past month Gangfeng Lithium signed a 160,000 tpa binding off-take agreement for at least 10 years (as discussed above).

The company will shortly be in possession of around AUD 145m (AUD 95m existing cash plus USD20m from Gangfeng equity investment, and USD18m from General Lithium). The mine CapEx is AUD 214m, so the balance of financing (~AUD70m) can either come from the 1.9m tonnes (~386kt of 6% spodumene) of unprocessed ore off take agreement with Shandong Ruifu (~AUD100m over 2 years), or from some debt financing. There should be no need to raise further funds from equity, so significant equity dilution looks unlikely from here.

The mining proposal/licence will be finalized very soon and should be no problem.

This means Pilbara Minerals is looking very solid to be the next major lithium producer by mid-2018.

Pilbara Minerals has the second largest lithium spodumene resource in the world with good lithium grades

Valuation

Current market cap of Pilbara Minerals is AUD 460m (US$ 340m) and enterprise value is AUD 469m (US$347m). Currently, there are no earnings as the mine is not yet built or running.

The September 2016 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) resulted in a NPV 10% of A$709m, rapid payback of 2.7 years and a strong IRR (38.1%). Forecast life-of-mine project revenue of A$9.23 billion and project EBITDA of A$4.22 billion over an estimated 36-year mine life. Note that the DFS was based on a 2m tpa ore operation, and this can be expanded to 4m tpa if needed to meet extra demand. A Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) was done on the 4M tpa expansion resulting in a NPV10 of $1,165m, or delta of $456m over the 2M tpa base case. The additional CapEx would only be AUD 128m.

My model has a price target for PLS of AUD 1.07 by end 2019, assuming stage 1 is in full production (300,000 tpa spodumene), and an average selling price of US$700/t, and cost of production of US$207/t net of by-product credits. Significant further upside to that target once stage 2 production is reached.

By comparison Hartley brokers has a current valuation for PLS of AUD 0.78, and a 1-year price target (mid-2018) of AUD 0.95. Analyst consensus 1-year target is AUD 0.84, representing 133% upside.

The stock is clearly very undervalued.

Note: Since first publishing the original article on SA Marketplace the mining proposal/lease mentioned below has been approved.

Conclusion

The next month will see the finalizing of the game changing Gangfeng Lithium deal (US$20m equity placement), the mining proposal/lease finalized, and perhaps some debt financing. This means the mine construction will begin within a few months, and production can start around mid-2018, and then run for at least 36+ years.

In my view the stock has significantly de-risked in the past 6 months, yet the market has failed to appreciate this, due to negative sentiment right now towards the lithium juniors.

Valuation is extremely attractive, with large upside likely over the next year and further upside with stage 2 production. I cannot think of another junior lithium miner with a better (or longer) off-take agreement (10 years with General Lithium and 20 years with Gangfeng Lithium), including downside protection.

I would be buying the stock heavily right now, before the market realizes the full opportunity and the stock is rerated higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PILBARA MINERALS (ASX:PLS).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice