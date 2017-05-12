Leaf Group - Does This Growth Story Add Up?

Investment Thesis

One possible version of a bullish thesis for this holding company operating two platforms (Society6, Saatchi Art) and several websites (eHow, Livestrong etc.) is based on the premise that as separate businesses, these properties are worth much more than $172 million (current market cap.) as was for example suggested in this SA article or by the company itself in this presentation.

I believe that this thesis is unreasonable due to the following points:

It relies on the PE market to remain willing to value Leaf Group's (NYSE:LFGR) properties at metrics such EV/Revenue and disregard lack of cash flow. A bull could point to a recent sale of Cracked, a website that LFGR owned, as a testament that these multiples are reasonable as the website was sold for about 3.5x revenue (LFGR now trades at around 1x revenue). I would, though, mention that Cracked’s profitability was relatively stable, and the website did not face the same issues (or at least not to the same extent) as the rest of the website business (declining views and revenue per visit). One should also remember that not every investment worked out for LFGR. The most obvious example being Pluck, LFGR’s social media business, which was bought for $75 million in 2008 and sold for $3.8 million in 2015.

The bullish thesis also relies on the need for interest in LFGR’s businesses, and I don’t believe that there are clear buyers for any of the websites or platforms. Society6, a platform for artistic products, is not unique and competes with several other websites. It is close to being a commodity business which is supported by the fact that it started to offer its products on Amazon Marketplace (NASDAQ:AMZN). Saatchi Art, a platform for selling art, is operating in a fragmented market without a clear leader. It also likely fails to live up to the promise of being a platform which could leverage its position as a middleman. Livestrong.com could have a straightforward proposition to a fitness brand, but I believe that it will need to work on its community first due to the generic nature of the content. eHow.com is facing competition from WikiHow and currently does not have a functioning business model. Until LFGR can show that it fixed issues with page views and plummeting ad revenue due to mobile visits, I don’t believe that eHow is attractive.

Even if each property could potentially be sold at prices close to Cracked’s transaction, I believe that this thesis not only relies on the fickle PE market but it also lacks margin of safety (i.e. what happens if nobody buys the properties and LFGR will have to continue to operate the way it does now).

If one attempts to value the company as a going concern, the free cash flow picture does not look enticing due to the following points:

While the revenue from Society6 continues to grow, it is unlikely to be enough to fundamentally change the company’s profitability. Moreover, the growth of Society6 is clearly slowing down year over year, thus LFGR is still unable to create a substantial amount of cash flow from operations. Just in the last quarter, the company lost roughly $8 million in cash.

The management mentions that Saatchi Art is routinely growing around 20%/30% but that is from a low base as the current revenue from the site is around $1.2 million per quarter. This then won’t change the profitability either. The same goes for the content business (ex-StudioD) which is likely stable (I use the word likely due to the lack of transparency on the side of the management).

Finally, the revenue connected to the websites which matter the most due to the high margins is struggling as mentioned in the previous points. Furthermore, the websites do not seem to have the same opportunity for profitability as they did before the change in Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) algorithm in around 2012. It is also uncertain whether the company can contain operational costs and grow at the same time as the management has mentioned that it prioritizes growth and not profitability.

All this then can be compared to the current implied expectations (market capitalization less tangible book) which currently stand at $131 million. By building a simple free cash flow picture for the next five years, I believe that a reasonably optimistic scenario shows that the free cash flow is likely to only match the current expectations, thus potentially limiting the upside. A more realistic scenario would prolong this to seven years, which is a long time in such ever-changing industry. This supports the notion that there is currently lack of margin of safety should the company be unable to sell its businesses for ‘attractive’ prices.

In fact, I would say that because it is unlikely that the separate businesses are significantly undervalued (the recent acquisition of DENY Designs does not change that) and because there could be a lack of interest for several of the businesses (eHow at the very least), one should closely follow the earnings reports of LFGR.

If the company’s growth story does not reach the needed fundamentals in order to rationalize the current market expectations in a year or so, then investors could be presented with a shorting opportunity as it would mean that the lack of margin of safety would shift the risk/reward scenario to the downside.

Past Performance

Leaf Group, formerly Demand Media, was initially funded by several PE and VC groups in 2006. At that time, it started to buy up various online properties (mostly websites) and a domain business that was for a time complementary to the core focus of the company, which was to generate ad revenue by optimizing ‘evergreen’ content for Google’s search engine.

The company seemed to have positioned itself well in order to start creating a significant amount of cash flow and until 2012 this model was working. Websites such as eHow were able to take a commanding position in the search engine through creating dubious articles such as ‘Types of Push Buttons’, ‘How to name kid’s soccer team’, and/or duplicating a lot of the content. Nevertheless, the company was able to report around $300 million in revenue in 2012.

The questionable nature of the content, though, became increasingly clear, and Google understood that it might be in its interest to shift the search algorithm from websites such as eHow and try to aim for quality. This update (codenamed Panda) then killed a large portion of LFGR’s business model which was highly reliant on Google’s ad revenue (and to a certain extent, LFGR still is as 58% of the service revenue is tied to it). A good account of the story is provided in this Variety article.

Not only that this decreased the revenue due to fewer views but it also made it harder for the group to create profit. The revenue per visit started to drop as the company needed to redesign its content with fewer adverts on it to retain favorable search engine ranking. This was also further complicated by the increasing number of mobile views which are harder to monetize.

During this chaotic period, the original management has decided to leave, and the company replaced its previous CEO in 2014 by ‘acqui-hire’ of Sean Moriarty who was at that time CEO of Saatchi Art, a platform that should have helped to offset the decline in the website business. The same applied to the acquisition of Society6 a year earlier. During this period, LFGR also decided to spin off its domain business which is now trading under the name Rightside. This was aimed at helping LFGR to focus more on its website business and its two new platforms.

Mr. Moriarty then started to focus on the media side of the business in order to try to reverse the negative trend while also optimizing the company’s cost base. LFGR, therefore, continued to sell-off several non-core assets with Cracked being the most important sale which increased the company’s cash position to $50 million. Last year, the company also ‘realigned’ its content studio which was producing content for several third-party websites. This should provide $8 million in annualized savings on the operational cost side as per comments by the management.

While these are positive steps, the company still lacks meaningful traction on the website side of the business which is struggling with mediocre views and revenue per visit as seen below.

Note: The company’s views and RPV in Q1 2016, 2015, and 2014 include Cracked which was sold last year. While this distorts the picture slightly, the data from Q2 2016 onwards is without any such noise and showcases a similar trend.

What is more troubling is that the management is not entirely clear on how it is expecting to turn this situation around. It did start new ‘vertical’ websites that have a specific niche (tech, pets etc.) which partially copy the content of eHow and act as ‘aggregator’ of content. LFGR then tries to grow views through writing reviews or other ‘search orientated’ content and through newsletters (i.e. it tries to build a community).

These websites are, though, unoriginal both in content and in visuals (all of them have the same layout), and I am not sure it is going to be able to build a community because there is not a straightforward path to do so. Furthermore, most of the time, communities are built by people that do not prioritize profit (at least not from the very beginning) and actually do it because they are passionate about the topic.

It is also working on ‘optimizing’ the ad stack through using programmatic ads etc. in order to better monetize mobile views and increase revenue per visit, but this amounts to trying to solve a problem that is industry-wide and that nobody has a straightforward solution to.

Finally, the company’s management refuses to break down each part of the revenue properly and thus analysts are sometimes left to only estimate certain parts of the business (especially the websites) as seen below.

Note #1: The company mentions that the product revenue includes prints from Saatchi (as opposed to commission revenue), but this revenue stream is unlikely to have ever been bigger than $0.1 million based on the most recent quarter and management’s commentary regarding growth rates of Society6.

Note #2: The company stopped reporting revenue for eHow in early 2015; it never continuously reported revenue for Livestrong. LFGR rarely broke out these data points in its statements; one has to go through each conference call to take the amounts. Thus, the revenue item ‘websites’ is always calculated as total service revenue minus every other part.

Note #3: The data for the ‘content business’ (ex-StudioD) in Q1 2017 and Q4 of 2016 is estimated based on past trends as the company did not disclose the growth rates in the conference calls. The Q3 estimate is based on a growth rate mentioned in the respective conference call, but it is possible that given the restructuring of this segment, it might be an overestimated number as the business segment is likely smaller given the layoffs, and thus we don’t know if the management uses the same definition of this revenue stream.

Note #4: The Saatchi Art revenue is estimated through deducting the Society6 revenue from the item ‘marketplace revenue’, which the company shows in its quarterly and annual statements but does not use it in the official GAAP accounts.

Note #5: The Other Art Fair revenue is purely estimated as the company did not yet share a useful data point. My estimation is based on the following article which mentions that since 2011, the company only recorded £2 million in revenue. It is likely that due to LFGR it might have been able to increase that, but the revenue stream should not be overly material.

SOTP Valuation

While it is visible that the company is more or less struggling to follow through with its turnaround, some investors believe that one should look at the company as separate parts which, if sold, could yield a higher value than LFGR’s current market capitalization.

The idea behind this is simple. Each property might become profitable or even produce cash flow if it was run as a more straightforward operation, which would not need LFGR’s current headcount and would not be burdened by the other usual corporate expenses. This could be especially true for platforms such as Society6 or Saatchi Art which are growing and have a functioning business model compared to eHow.

Throw in creative valuation techniques such as EV/Revenue, compare it to Etsy, WebMD and/or past M&A transactions (Cracked was mentioned in the thesis) and you have a bull thesis with potential ‘base case’ upside of 78% from the current prices (according to the aforementioned SA article).

While this logic is not fundamentally wrong, in my opinion, it suffers from several challenges. Most importantly, I don’t believe that it is clear that the businesses in their current state are attractive for many potential buyers.

Society6

While there could be buyers such as Redbubble (a platform which provides similar products) or even Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), I don’t believe that LFGR’s platform is offering something unique. It runs the same business model as Redbubble (as per this article), and while both businesses pride themselves with unique designs, people can also stumble upon ones that are strikingly similar (as for example with unique designs, people can also stumble upon ones that are strikingly similar (as for example here and here). The stagnant gross margins of LFGR’s Society6 (around 30%) also suggest that the company is unlikely to be able to differentiate itself in terms of profitability. Redbubble (RBL), which is listed in Australia, has recorded similar margins. Interestingly enough, RBL is not profitable and currently burns cash. Lastly, Society6 is now available on Amazon Marketplace, and the company’s management had the following to say regarding a question aimed at Instagram and the effect of the app on Society6.

Instagram is an absolutely - it's a phenomenal engaging service and it's only becoming increasingly more relevant. It is really valuable potentially for what we do. If you look at our brands Society6 or Saatchi Art, the other art fair, frankly all of media brands as well. When we post on Instagram, we get tremendous instantaneous response.

Source: Q1 2017 Conference Call

This exactly shows that while Society6 is a ‘platform’, it does not act like one in terms of business model. Via these comments, one can see that it was unable to build up a moat or to quickly grow in order to achieve economies of scale. It resorts to selling on Amazon and Instagram which are the real platforms here and which are able to pit similar ‘platforms’ such as Society6 against each other. Thus, Society6 can be thought of just as a line of products that currently operates in an extremely crowded environment which has zero barriers to entry (Instagram is now used by individual artists to handle their own selling process).

This supports my overarching view that Society6 and other such platforms are selling products that are close to commodities, which means that the platform is only going to be attractive if it can continue to grow at a stable pace and showcase that maybe it could somehow come out on top against all the other players. The latter is unlikely due to the points already raised, and the former is not happening as can be seen below.

Note: LFGR purchased Society6 in middle of 2013, thus I start comparing the revenue from 2015.

The growth is slowing (could be under 20% this year as per Q1) and with it the attractiveness of Society6 for potential buyers.

Saatchi Art

Most of what I have mentioned regarding Society6 applies to Saatchi Art as well. The ‘platform’ (but not really a platform in a business sense of the word) does not offer truly unique products and, due to the number of other online galleries out there, is facing significant competition. What could be thought of as slight advantage is the name which is licensed from Saatchi & Saatchi, but that’s about it.

Thus again, LFGR will have to showcase superior and stable growth rates in order to make Saatchi Art an attractive target, and this again is proving to be challenging as seen below.

Furthermore, the current revenue is still hovering just around $5 million per annum, and thus, even if the sale would be at attractive multiples, it is not going to be overly material.

DENY Designs

This website was bought by LFGR just a couple of days ago. In essence, it is a ‘niche’ version of Society6, and thus my assessment should not differ much. It is also unclear whether the business was profitable prior to the acquisition as the company mentioned that it expects to only break even on EBITDA late this year. It also did not mention what sort of revenue stream the website commands as it only said that it bought the company for ‘an appropriate multiple of revenue at the low end of a standard range for similar companies' (Q1 conf. call).

Livestrong

Turning to the website part of the business, Livestrong is probably the clearest opportunity. It provides straightforward content aimed at fitness and weight loss and started to grow revenue in the past three quarters (although who knows from what revenue base). It has also a relatively popular app (MyPlate). This makes it an understandable acquisition target for a fitness brand or some such related business that could utilize the website as a tool for marketing.

That being said, I still believe that there are many challenges for Livestrong. First and foremost, it is the nature of the content which is unoriginal and does not differentiate itself from the mass of fitness-orientated websites currently out there. In some cases, several readers even pointed out (as for example here) that several articles could be misleading and uninformed. Secondly, the website is seeing growth in mobile views but that just makes it hard for the company to increase profitability.

Thus, I am not sure what will be the future strategy of the management once it clears out the basic inefficiencies. Unless it will be able to transform revenue per visit and increase ad dollars (which is unlikely as every online business is currently struggling with that), it will have to resort to growing views which amounts to spending its own money on marketing and advertisements as well content.

If it is unable to do this, then the attractiveness of Livestrong will also be in doubt.

eHow

The other major website property is eHow.com, once the dominant place to seek answers on the internet, now a struggling business without a functioning model. eHow missed the shift from quantity to quality during the Panda updates to Google’s algorithms and thus began transforming its content (deleting a lot of duplicate articles, adjusting adverts etc.) late and fell behind competition such as WikiHow which was focused on quality from the very beginning, and as is with many of LFGR’s business, eHow is not producing anything original, does not have any moat, and currently struggles to maintain ad revenue due to increasing mobile views.

All this creates a significant issue as LFGR now needs to completely overhaul the business model of eHow. The management mentioned the launch of ‘vertical’ offerings such as Techwalla.com and Cuteness.com, but not only is management not sharing relevant metrics (revenue and revenue per visit) regarding this strategy, but I don’t see how this unoriginal content can acquire an advantage over the swaths of similar websites and articles all around the web.

Therefore, I don’t believe that eHow is currently attractive for any potential buyer whoever that might be, and it is likely to take a significant amount of time to change that.

Content Studio

I don’t believe that there would be many buyers of this part of the business as LFGR essentially has contracts with several third-party websites for which it manages and writes content.

Going Concern Alternative

Another significant flaw in the SOTP approach is that not only it relies on the PE market to act and value the business accordingly but also does not sufficiently account for the possibility of what is going to happen if nobody buys it. This might not be far-fetched scenario given the previous section.

I believe that due to the fundamental challenges pointed out below, the going concern valuation (i.e. valuation if no one buys anything) is not attractive and showcases that the bullish thesis currently lacks margin of safety. I will dissect each property in terms of revenue and margins.

Society6

Revenue-wise, the company is likely to continue to grow, but I believe that it will be increasingly hard to maintain solid growth rates due to the fundamental issues pointed out in the previous section. Not only that driving new customers might be hard in the wake of the competition, the management might even need to start spending increasing amounts of money to buy growth (DENY Designs could be the first sign of this inclination).

Cost-wise, the platform is unlikely to be able to explore many gross margins improvements because pricing is unlikely to be in its control as the products offered are commodity-like and operational efficiencies such as purchasing its own supply chain would require significant CapEx. The headcount and marketing budgets are also unlikely to be flexible as they need to ensure top-line growth, thus the operational margin is also unlikely to move.

Saatchi Art

The same points apply here as well. The company does not have a straightforward way to scale the business without increasing costs due to the nature of the product and competition. Thus, while the revenue might grow, it is unlikely to change the profitability of LFGR.

Livestrong

As mentioned, this property is potentially promising although it is plagued with very much the same challenges as other properties. The company might grow mobile views, but without increasing RPV, the revenue growth will eventually slow down due to the unoriginality of the content. Regarding RPV, the company tries to tinker with the ad stack, but that has been ongoing for some time and even despite the fact that it improved its programmatic ad selling, the results are not visible.

The company also frequently mentions that it wants to focus on its video offering which could offer new revenue opportunities, but it is focused on this since at least 2013. Moreover, apart from sharing increasing numbers of views per video (which is largely irrelevant), the company did not showcase much on this front. The company also mentions amounts of followers on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Pinterest, and on other social media platforms, but this is largely irrelevant as it is hard for Livestrong to drive higher monetization just because it is a part of a larger platform.

In terms of operational costs, it is unlikely that the company could lay off further employees as it already did a restructuring recently.

eHow

The same applies to eHow with an exception that it is likely that these efforts are even less visible than in the case of Livestrong and likely are not as easily applicable.

Content Studio

The company does not share much information about this segment in order to be able to say whether it should be able to drive revenue growth, but I would say that there are not many opportunities for it to scale without increasing cost as it is reliant on content writers to fulfill the contracts.

To sum it all up, I would say one could describe LFGR as a business that once had a no-brainer way to create profits and grow at relatively low cost. Now, the company is stuck with businesses that are generic, commodity-like, and do not have a clear growth path in front of them that could send the cash flow soaring.

To put these qualitative arguments into a more quantitative picture, I have built a simple projection of revenues, margins, and costs alongside CapEx. The output of this should be a relatively close measure to free cash flow.

Note #1: In the projection, I omit depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation in the cost base in order to be closer to cash flow. The cost base also reflects the $8 million in savings that the management announced in 2016.

Note #2: The growth of Sales & Marketing and G&A is based on revenue growth. The average growth of revenue is over 16% in those five years. In order to be optimistic, I grew both cost items at only 9% even despite the fact that the company mentions that it is likely to increase in line with revenue in the recent 10-K for FY2016.

Note #3: CapEx is based on historical trends. The projection is not discounted.

Even an optimistic scenario, which forecasts that the company will be able to keep on growing product revenue at 30% for the next two years (despite the slowing growth) will be able to turn around the website properties (despite inherent challenges) and maintain operational cost base; it might take LFGR five years to match the current expectations.

Moreover, this forecast has one additional major assumption. The initial annual operational cost base for 2017 is roughly $54 million, which is lower by $9 million when compared with annualized cost base of Q1 FY2017. I estimated the cost base to be potentially lower due to the announced savings, but if this is not going to occur, it radically changes the outlook.

Using a more realistic scenario, it could take as much as seven years for investors to see any potential upside as seen below.

Note #1: In the projection, I omit depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation in the cost base in order to be closer to cash flow.

Note #2: The growth of Sales & Marketing and G&A is in line with the average growth of revenue, which is around 14% in those five years.

Note #3: CapEx is based on historical trends. The projection is not discounted.

Note #4: The initial cost base is still lower by $5 million than the annualized cost base from Q1 this year.

Last but not least, I would also point out that it matters what the management will decide to do with the free cash flow. Last year, it decided that share buybacks are useful capital allocation strategy and bought shares worth $4.8 million (this might have been one of the reasons behind the share spike in late 2016). Given its operational woes, I would say that it might be better for it to reinvest cash into the operations rather than to buy back its own shares.

Conclusion

The quantitative output shows that the bullish thesis based on SOTP approach completely lacks margin of safety as it is a risky proposition to hold shares of LFGR for more than five years in order to wait for any ‘upside’ if no one decides to buy LFGR’s properties, which is more likely than not to happen.

Furthermore, I believe that the company has a challenging year ahead during which it needs to show that Society6’s growth is not going to slow down, Saatchi will continue growing at previous rates, it will lower the annualized operational cost base below $63 million (based on Q1 of 2017), and that eHow was able to build a sustainable business model.

If it does not achieve these milestones, the share price has the potential to move lower as it would decrease the attractiveness of each property and prolong the wait to meaningful cash flow.