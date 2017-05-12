Hooper Holmes' (HH) CEO Henry Dubois on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hooper Holmes, Inc (NYSEMKT:HH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 12, 2017 8:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Andrew Berger - IR

Henry Dubois - President and CEO

Steven Balthazor - CFO

Analysts

Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day everyone, and welcome to the Hooper Holmes 2017 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Berger. Please go ahead.

Andrew Berger

Hosting the call today are Henry Dubois, Hooper Holmes' CEO; and Steven Balthazor, the company's CFO. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Henry. Henry?

Henry Dubois

Thank you, Andy. And thank you everyone for joining us today as we mark the successful closing of the merger between Hooper Holmes and Provant. As a combined organization, we comprise one of the largest pure play health and wellness companies, and are traded on the OTCQX marketplace.

Please turn to slide three in the deck Andy mentioned. Full integration mode has begun as we begin to execute and capitalize on synergies, improve our financial position, expand our product and service offerings, and extend our national reach. Let's begin by restating the guidance we provided 10 weeks ago. We expect combined pro forma revenues of $54 million-plus for the last nine months of the year. This increased scale is expected to deliver improved financial performance by generating at least $3 million in adjusted EBITDA for the last nine months of 2017, and an estimated $5 million-plus or more in adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2018.

Annualized synergies of $7 million are actively being worked on, and as you will see shortly, we've made progress towards that goal in advance of day one. We are starting the new organization off from a stronger position. The fundamentals of Hooper Holmes' business continue to improve in Q1. As we will review in greater detail, we delivered revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA in the traditionally slow first quarter.

Now, let me turn it over to Steven to review Hooper Holmes' first quarter performance on a standalone basis.

Steven Balthazor

Thank you, Henry. Please turn to slide four. Revenue grew by 5% compared to the first quarter of 2016. This growth was driven by revenue increases from channel partners and clinical Research organizations compared to the prior year period. Revenues from channel partners and clinical research organizations increased 44% compared to the first quarter of 2016. This reflects some of the new sales wins we reported in Q4 2016, as we discussed in prior calls. Gross margins improved 16% compared to the first quarter of 2016. This standalone revenue growth and gross margin improvement show our focus on new sales and expense reductions are working.

In particular, we are encouraged by channel partner revenue growth. The merger will benefit our important channel partners customers by expanding our national network of health professionals, and by enabling the delivery of more complex blood panels in vaccinations. The merger also strengthens our onsite health coaching services. As a result, we expect to see continued revenue growth and gross margin improvements as we work through integration.

Please turn to slide five. On a standalone basis, Hooper's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017 improved 28% compared to the same period in 2016. For the quarter, the company's net loss excluding transaction costs was $2.4 million, a 26% improvement compared to the first quarter of 2016. We also continue to drive to reduce SG&A expenses in 2017, which declined 9% compared to Q1 in 2016. We believe this sets the stage for improved financial performance as we integrate operations, strengthen our product offerings, and recognize synergies. Integrating our operations will bring a more balanced book of business across direct customers, channel partners, clinical research organizations, and health plans. With this larger more diversified base, we expect to see a continued shift to higher margin revenues.

And now, let me turn it back to Henry.

Henry Dubois

Thank you, Steven. Now, let's change to the forward-looking perspective. Please turn to slide six, where you'll see that our company has approximately 25.9 million shares outstanding after the close of the merger. As the slide shows, we have raised $3,220,000 in equity from various investors, and are rounding out the final $280,000. All of this equity has been raised at $0.80 per share. Our capital structure and liquidity provide us the platform from which to grow. As previously discussed, our company has access to a credit facility provided by our existing credit lender, of $10 million with an accordion to $15 million during the busy season.

As we mentioned in the merger announcement, financing to support working capital was arranged from SWK Holdings, a specialized finance company focused on the healthcare sector through a $6.5 million term facility at LIBOR plus 12.5%. This financing includes the principal payment holiday of 18 months. Looking ahead, we expect our increased scale and core synergies to further enhance our financial model.

Now, please turn to slide seven. I'm pleased to report that our integration work has produced benefits in advance of day one. We have already taken actions that will yield efficiencies of $1.4 million on the annual run rate basis. That means we have already achieved about 20% of our annualized cost efficiency goals.

Looking ahead, we are therefore confident about achieving $7 million of synergies on an annualized basis from three main areas. The first is from operational synergies realized from unifying the management of biometric screenings, local support services, and coaching. The second area is achieved by optimizing our technology platform and IT infrastructure. And the third is from eliminating duplicative SG&A. In addition, we expect to generate economies by optimizing facilities, and combining our purchasing power.

These synergies will add to our value proposition by reducing our borrowing costs and improving liquidity. We remain committed to achieving additional operational efficiencies beyond our formal synergy work, and expect integration to drive significant customer benefits. We are also encouraged by new sales growth in the first quarter. On a combined basis, we won new sales with an annualized value of $5.5 million. This includes $3.9 million from existing and new channel partners, and $1.6 million from new direct customers. As this timeline suggests, one of our top priorities is integrating and expanding our national heath professional network. This is of great interest to our channel partners and clients as we prepare for a very active bidding season in the last few months of the year.

The integration team is working to ensure our customers will be able to draw upon a combined network of over 20,000 local health professionals. We will also be enhancing the value of our coaching capabilities and technology platform in expanding our product offering which will benefit clients and participants alike. As we integrate, we will improve the efficiency and speed of our data reporting which will support our continued growth in clinical support.

Now, let's move to Slide 8. To recap, we believe the merger is transformational and starts us from a strengthened position. The fundamentals of our business continue to improve in Q1 on a standalone basis delivering 5% overall revenue growth and a 28% improvement in adjusted EBITDA and what has been a traditionally slow time period. On a combined basis, we have attained annual new sales growth of $5.5 million in the first quarter. We are driving through our $7 million of synergies on annualized run rate basis and have already achieved approximately 20% of that goal from Day 1 by taking some actions.

With increased scale from $54 million in revenue for the last nine months of 2017, we expect to generate an estimated 3+ million in adjusted EBITDA and are targeting 5+ million in adjusted EBITDA and positive net income for the full year 2018. Looking to the future, continued growth in the health coaching, portal services, and screening segments of the $7 billion corporate wellness market will benefit our combined organization.

And now, Steven and I will be pleased to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question Bill Sutherland from The Benchmark Company. Please go ahead, Sir.

Bill Sutherland

Thank you. Good morning. And congrats on getting this closed so smoothly. Henry, what is the exact closing date?

Henry Dubois

The exact closing date was yesterday.

Bill Sutherland

Okay.

Henry Dubois

We're done and we're excited about getting moving.

Bill Sutherland

I imagine you are. Sorry, I have got this ridiculous cough. So you made good progress on the identified cost synergies, and I know it's head down and just get you know, everything going, but when you mapped all this out, were you thinking it could be additional cost synergies that you just didn't want to grab -- you just didn't want to really circle quite yet because you don't want to set too high bar?

Steven Balthazor

Well, Bill, thanks for the question. And as you know, we have been working together -- the two teams have been working together since we started the conversations back in October about how the two teams would come together. So, as we were going through that, we were identifying cost savings and how we are going to be able to operate more efficiently across all of our book of business whether it's screening or portal or coaching. And as we are going through, we identified about $7 million of savings upfront. Obviously, internally you might imagine that we are looking to generate more than that.

We're quite encouraged by the fact that as we approach the close, we are able to start working some things already together. For example, starting in April prior to the close on a kind of an arm's length type basis, we started moving some of the coaching from -- that Hooper was doing and combining them with the coaching that Provant was doing. So we already were working some of those synergies upfront and those are the parts of the numbers of that you see. So, is there a possibility for more than $7 million? We are working hard to get there. We want to hit that -- our target first. And then, we will report after that.

Bill Sutherland

Great, maybe a little color on the nice strength you guys are seeing in the channel partner business?

Henry Dubois

Well, as you may recall back in the fourth quarter of last year, we talked about some of our large channel partners, a couple of health plans that we have signed up that we are hoping to get some revenue from in 2016, unfortunately during the -- or the length of the contract in phasing [ph] with those clients took us longer. And we were unable to get those done, then we got people walking in 2016. However, as we said at that time and as is confirmed here, the growth was coming and that's what we see. You also saw our press release that we put out with -- in the first quarter on Paradigm Health where we've got a health plan in the New England area that we are working with. So it's customers like that that we've kind of signaled in the past that are coming to fruition.

Bill Sutherland

And thinking about I am cross selling a lot for you guys. And so in that case, is it -- I know it's not a given, but bringing in Provant -- I mean you are all together now. So when you go out to [ph] channel partner, you are winning it both, but I guess you'll go back to some of these prior channel partners just with greater capabilities and try to think how this might work?

Steven Balthazor

As we approach our channel partners, we sit down with them to offer them whatever services we have on a combined organization and may be able to do some cross selling. What we also want to make sure is that they understand that we are their partner and that we will be working with them to grow their business as well because they are an important part of our business.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. And then I guess last from me. When you look into this approaching selling season, do you sense a lot of opportunities some -- I don't know how you guys kind of assess available market that must be I don't know if these things come up with the annual contracts whether they are [indiscernible] year, but I am guessing there is a lot of opportunity for you this year?

Henry Dubois

Well, I know as we have been sitting down as on a combined company basis, we both look at our pipelines and we both have robust prospects out there. So we are excited about that. As we did report here, in the first quarter of this year, the combined companies closed what we expect to be about $5.5 million of annualized business. About 3.6 million was channel partners and 1.9 was direct customers. Now let's keep in mind that's a 12-month run rate. So we are not going to recognize all that in this calendar year. Some may start later, but we think it's a good pipeline to be setting up.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. Thanks, Henry.

Henry Dubois

Great. Thanks, Bill.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It appears there are no further questions at this time, Mr. Dubois. I would like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Henry Dubois

Thank you, Lisa. And thank you everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your time and support. And we need to get back to work as we integrate these companies and look forward to reporting again shortly. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's presentation. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

