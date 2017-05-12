Songa Offshore's (SGAZF) CEO Bjørnar Iversen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Songa Offshore Se (OTC:SGAZF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 12, 2017 06:30 AM ET

Executives

Bjørnar Iversen - CEO

Jan Rune Steinsland - CFO

Analysts

Lukas Daul - ABG

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Songa Offshore Q1 2017 Financial Report. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. And afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. Today I’m pleased to present Bjørnar Iversen, CEO. Please begin your meet.

Bjørnar Iversen

Thank you very much. First of all to all you, welcome to the Songa Offshore first quarter 2017 presentation. Again it's good to see that so many have called in to follow our quarterly presentation. As last time, myself Bjørnar Iversen, the CEO of Songa Offshore will run through the general part of the presentation and Jan Rune Steinsland, the CFO, will take you through the financial and accounting section. At the end, I will sum up the first quarter 2017.

Then quickly, just commenting on our disclaimer. This is Songa Offshore. I’d like to start today to say that this quarter has been weak and not representative quarter for Songa Offshore, particularly with the Songa Encourage water ingress incident costing us more than 20 or around $20 million and Songa Enabler being on suspension rate, 75% up until 4th of March.

We also had the OpEx [indiscernible] by mainly two big elements. One, the water ingress incident of 3.5 million, and secondly we also had during the quarter the final part of the Dee mobilization of the Songa Delta, which is in there and the legacy fleet is representing a total of around 2.3 million. Jan Rune will come back to this later.

Before we start further, and go further, I would to remind the audience we are now with the Songa Offshore. As I said earlier, we have finalized our new build program and we are on long contract with all the cat DS with Statoil on the Norwegian continental shelf.

As mentioned before, no more construction risk, no mobilization risk, low start-up risk, and we have strengthened our balance sheet to have the necessary runway until December 2020. We are all set for a stable cash flow based on an industry leading contract backlog. And we are also working on various initiatives to drive down both the OpEx and the G&A.

The core focus of the Company will be to deliver safe and efficient quality operations and prime value to over customer Statoil and build the number one harsh environment drilling contractor with a focus on the North Atlantic Barents Sea from Canada, U.K., Norway and Russia. That’s the focus area.

Okay, just keep that. Here we see an overview over our fleet with the four Cat Ds operating from the Snöhvit Field up in the Barents Sea and down to the Troll field in the Northern part of the North sea. All over, Cat D rigs are on long-term contract with Statoil and we have three idle rigs laid out in at Mongstad outside Bergen. We also have our rig support base at Mongstad.

This implies that Songa Offshore has -- is completely transformed over the last year, year and half from having 100% of the cash flow from old assets on short contracts to now having 100% of the cash flow from our state-of-the-art new Cat D harsh environment assets, as mentioned on long contracts with Statoil. We see now that the Cat Ds are performing well, and we have stabilized their performance on a high operational level, though we have still room for improvements.

On the map, we also see our office location with corporate headquarter in Cyprus and our operational offices. Main operational office in Stavanger and we also have one in Bergen, and Stjørdal.

Financial performance and highlights of the quarter. As we see, we see on the first bullet there 86% average earnings efficiency. We had 99% average earnings efficiency for the fleet, excluding the Songa Encourage water ingress incident and the Songa Enabler being on 75% suspension period.

The first quarter EBITDA came in at $83 million, negatively impacted by $20 million from the Songa Encourage water ingress incident, and the Songa Encourage and Songa Enabler were back on operating rate. The Songa Encourage 6 February, and the Songa Enabler went back on Snöhvit on the full operating rate for -- from 4th of March.

Cat Ds -- a little bit more on the cat D efficiencies. The first the quarter efficiency, earnings efficiency were 86%. It was negatively impacted by 9% coming from the water ingress incident of the Songa Encourage, 4% for Songa Enabler being on 75% suspension rate until 4th of March, the Songa Enabler resumed drilling in the Barents Sea as mentioned 4th of March, and the average earnings efficiency also mentioning a little bit on that on [indiscernible] for Q4 was impacted 4% of strike.

So what we can take away from that is that being in operation or adjusted for the Songa Encourage incident there the company and the rigs are delivering high earnings efficiencies on all the Cat D rigs.

Looking at OpEx side, the Cat Ds operating expense in the first quarter came in high -- relatively high at 158,000 per day per rig. We had an unfavorable impact on the average rig here of 10,000 per day. That means we have rectified the root cause of the water ingress incident on all the four rigs, and that has had an impact in average on the four rigs in the quarter of US$10 million.

We can also say that there was probably some cost pressure due to demobilizing, the Songa -- or having the Songa Enabler demobilized late in December and mobilized again 4th of March, so we had a very short period there to handle personnel and take down the cost of the rig as we plan, so there has been some cost pressure related to that as well.

In general, to sum up, we can say that the cost level corrected for that is as we guided on and expected previously. All Cat Ds on long-term contracts with Statoil, it's actually the headline. And looking at the March chart there, the contract portfolio that we have with Statoil takes us to 2023 and one rig even into 2024.

We are working very close with Statoil on various technology and efficiency projects and initiatives and we think that the company Songa is very well positioned in the current market cycle with all our new Cat D harsh environment rigs.

Looking at the backlog from another perspective, the backlog today is US$4.2 billion with US$7.7 billion in options taking the total backlog including fixed and options, bringing it up to US$11.9 billion. Solid harsh environment customer in Statoil, solid contracts, and we think it's going to be exciting going forward in both the, I would say the medium and the long perspective.

Then taking a little look at the Norwegian continental shelf floater market. As we see on top there, we see that this just adds to 2021, this table and as I commented on previous slides, all the contracts goes to 2023 and 2024. We see the Equinox, the Endurance, Encourage and the Enabler there on top of the spreadsheet and the Cat D rigs represent a significant proportion of Statoi1's NCS floater commitments.

And the Cat Ds will be the backbone of drilling for Statoil and I would also say the backbone of drilling of the Norwegian continental shelf, both in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and up at the Barents Sea.

Songa Dee, the Delta, and the Songa Trym are stacked at Mongstad, outside Bergen and we’re currently marketing them where we see opportunities. We also see that the Norwegian continental shelf rig utilization are record low and further rigs will roll off contract shortly, but we’ve also seen some smaller or shorter fixtures, 3,4,5 over the last quarter, so there is some shorter contracts in the market.

Looking at a little bit more broader and more holistic approach to the market, we see indication of -- indications of increased operator interest that we see tender activities and we also -- as mentioned, see contract awards on both the Norwegian continental shelf and in the U.K. But to wrap up that comment, market is weak on the short, but better in the long perspective.

Okay, then a small comment on the Cat D arbitration case with DSME. There is nothing much changed to report on since last quarter. We are of the strong view -- still of the strong view that DSME is responsible for the delays and the attempt to recover the cost overruns from DSME side is on no merit. We have continued to prepare our case and we are very confident on our position and we expect the arbitration case to go -- to continue through 2017 and into 2018. Nothing more to comment on that.

Then, I’d like to give the word to the CFO, in Songa Offshore, Jan Rune Steinland.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you, Bjørnar. And we turn to Page 12 where we’ve the debt maturity profile. And as you see there is no particular update from the previous quarter. We continue to repay debt at a high rate and we have a financial runway to December 2020, when the first ordinary Cat D [indiscernible] payment matures.

Let us then turn to Page 13 and the P&L. And I will provide some further comments to that. Operating revenue came in at $146 million, that’s down $28 million and that’s primarily from $15 million lower Encourage revenue and also absence of $16 million of Delta revenue, Songa Delta revenue that we had in the fourth quarter.

Reimbursables are at 3 and at relatively low-level this quarter and in line with reimbursable costs. Although revenue came in at 5, this is the first quarter with Cat D related items only in this line and this represents relatively steady rate going forward as we expect. That brings total revenue to $154 million, down $33 million previous quarter.

Rig operating expenses came in at $59 and as Bjørnar indicated this is where we have struggled a bit this quarter. We have $3.5 million included from the insurance deductible on the Encourage and other cost related items to bring the unit back into operation. And we have also close $2.5 million related to the tail end of the Dee Manning, of the Dee and the Delta and the preservation of the two rigs. Going forward, we should be at a considerable lower level for those two rigs.

G&A expenses of $9.3 million contains $0.7 million of arbitration cost and $0.8 million of non-cash LTIP or option cost, so the underlying rate there is about $7.8 million. This brings EBITDA to $83 million and as discussed [indiscernible] that’s down $24 million from $107 million previous quarter.

Depreciation were $46 million with $35 million related to the Cat Ds and the $11 million related to Dee, Delta and Trym. And that brings EBIT to $37 million. On the finance side, we have one significant line this time and that's the finance expense, that's were at $32 million. This is down from $42 million last quarter when we have the certain adjustments and the $32 million cost is mainly on the following items. There is $22 million of cash interest paid and fees paid and you can see that’s from the cash flow statement.

There is about $4 million in non-cash amortization of debt issuance cost and other fees. And there is also $6 million, that is primarily related to a non-cash provision that we make for the difference between the low, about 2.5% coupon that we currently pay on the bonus as part of the agreements made in the refinancing, and the normalized rate. So we -- with those provisions, we normalized our bond interest cost over time. So a little bit complicated composition of that line, but $22 million cash and $10 million non-cash there.

Other financial items is minus 1, that’s huge improvement of $28 million from previous quarter when we had more movements because of ForEx rates movement. But ForEx has been pretty flat in the quarter. Then after tax saw $1 million, come down to a profit for the period of $5 million.

On Page 14, we wrap up the P&L changes from the previous quarter, where we see that we started at $107 million. We added $5 million on the Endurance on better performance and revenues. G&A costs improved by $3 million, primarily from the provision we made in fourth quarter under rightsizing. The Dee and Delta contributed about $5 million in fourth quarter and now they have a cost of almost $2.5 million, so the difference there quarter-to-quarter is $7 million negative.

The Enabler lost about $5 million in revenue from the suspension period. And finally as you heard a few times, we lost $20 million on the Encourage water ingress incident, which brings us to $83 million for the quarter, and Bjørnar also said, this is not a satisfactory level and that should be normalized and improved going forward.

On page 15, we have the balance sheet, and we see no major changes or strange moves here. We continue to repay bank debt and we depreciate the rigs. Total cash is down by $60 million from -- as we discussed, relatively weak quarter. If you look at cash flow statement, you see that unrestricted cash is about -- down about $12.5 million and equity is up by $11 million in the quarter.

And with that, Bjørnar, I turn it back to you.

Bjørnar Iversen

Thank you, Jan Rune. Let's then sum off the first quarter 2017 for Songa Offshore. As we said, first quarter has not been a good quarter for Songa Offshore. We delivered an EBITDA of $83 million heavily impacted again repeating our self with $20 million from the Songa Encourage water ingress incident. We have the Enabler on suspension until 4th of March. She is back in operation and we also had some impact from the final part of the demobilization affecting Songa Delta that came in late last year.

We have the industry leading backlog of $4.2 billion. We have no material capital commitments in the Company. That industry leading backlog and that EBITDA that we’re now producing going forward will be converted from paying down debt as Jan Rune said to equity going forward.

We will continue to focus on the Cat D rigs performance and in the cost safe -- and the cost efficient operations and the market condition remained more or less, I would say, as commented last quarter, challenging. But we see indications of improvement for the longer term.

I think that sums up our first quarter from Songa Offshore side. And with that, I turn the microphone and the world over to our meeting facilitator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Lukas Daul from ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Lukas Daul

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. You are like many of your peers talking about higher sort of thundering up the activity and more inquiries from operators in the North Sea. Can you say how many opportunities are you sort of bidding your rigs, Bjørnar as to speak?

Bjørnar Iversen

I cannot give you the number, but we -- your initial comment, Lukas, is correct. We see increased activities, definitely we see it both in Norway and in the U.K. So it has increased. I cannot comment on how many tenders we are involved there, because that's we would like to keep for our self.

Lukas Daul

Okay. Fair enough. And then, regarding the --- sort of fleet update you released for April. You have some planned maintenance there on Equinox couple days. I was wondering how often that that happened and is that the case for the other rigs as well?

Bjørnar Iversen

Lukas, I would say there is that we -- that we go -- as you know those two rigs, they have been [indiscernible]. And in the spring we convert to full deep [ph] operations when the weather comes down to have a more efficient operating -- even more efficient operations during the summer. So when we -- this time we went into smooth water to do something with our [indiscernible] and to go from let's say mode to deep mode. We are working on a solution that where we can do that in operation. So hopefully we will find a good solution to that and that's just impacting, we planned the same with the Songa Endurance, but we will hopefully find a solution where this will be done more elegantly without having to going into sheltered waters to do that. So that’s what I can say there, Lukas. Its impacting over Equinox, so we’re having that on the Equinox and on Endurance and we’re working on a solution to fix it. So that’s it. The two others are [indiscernible].

Lukas Daul

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay. There appears to be no further questions. I will turn the conference to you.

Bjørnar Iversen

Thank you very much. I think, with that, we'd like to thank all of you guys for calling in and listening to us, and thanks.

Operator

Thank you. This now concludes our presentation. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

