Crocs: Snap It Up

Love it or hate it, but Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shifts over a billion dollars' worth of its unique footwear products each year globally. In fact, up until recently it had sales of almost $1.2 billion. But a sudden and sharp downturn has led to a sizable decline in its top line. As you might expect, this has been reflected in its share price performance as well. But with its shares close to a five-year low and a new marketing campaign aiming to generate buzz, could now be the time to snap up Crocs?

As you can see on the chart below, unsurprisingly the Crocs share price has fallen sharply in the last few years as the company's sales dried up.

There are a number of reasons why the Crocs business has suffered in the last few years. Declining margins, increasing competition, and patent issues have all played a part in the consistent decline in profits, market share, and ultimately, its share price. As well as this, a poorly timed investment in its bricks-and-mortar retail presence has come at a significant cost. In our opinion this was a huge misstep and believe the Crocs brand was never strong enough to command such a vast network. But that was the past and the company has begun to move on from this.

Along with the constant struggle of making a love it or hate it brand appeal to new consumers, its strong bricks-and-mortar retail commitment has been a real pain for the company. Realizing that conventional retail is not the way forward for the business, management has initiated a cost-cutting plan where it intends to close 160 net stores over the next two years within the United States. A great decision in our opinion considering the weak retail environment and the growth in online shopping.

Along with this cost reduction commitment, management plans to invest into aggressive marketing campaigns which enlist the services of high-profile brand ambassadors to promote its new range to their followers on social media. This is a great move, as social marketing is arguably one of the most effective ways to promote products these days. Especially for apparel items. The revitalized Crocs spring range was promoted by new brand ambassadors John Cena, Drew Barrymore, and South Korean singers Yoona and Henry Lau. The early signs have been very positive, with management advising on its earnings call that it has delivered on expectations so far. Considering a recent Piper Jaffray teen survey showed that its brand is losing relevance with teens, creating buzz on social media could be just what it needs to make it relevant again.

Another positive in our opinion is its expansion overseas. The company has recently committed to distribution agreements in China and the Middle East. While the agreements will lead to a reduction in its company-owned store count, which in turn will reduce retail revenue, it will ultimately be offset by an increase in wholesale revenue. We think this business model is more befitting for Crocs, and would like to see it focus more on this and e-commerce in the future. Speaking of which. The company's e-commerce sales have been a rare highlight in recent times. Direct-to-consumer sales increased by 21.7% last year and we expect similarly strong growth this year thanks to its social media campaigns.

Management clearly seems to believe this will happen, judging by the way that insiders have been snapping up shares in recent quarters.

As you can see above, insider ownership has ramped up considerably in the last couple of years whilst its shares have been in the doldrums. We interpret this as being a positive sign that management is confident that its flagging business can be turned around.

As the year rolls on and the updated product range hits shelves and social media feeds, we think this will give its sales a huge lift. Whilst we don't necessarily expect this to lead to year-on-year sales growth this year, due to store closures, we do believe that sales will remain flat. Which is still a solid achievement considering the restructuring the company is going through. Importantly, though, we expect the hard work that management is doing to be witnessed in its margins. Gross margins improved strongly in the first quarter thanks to its costs saving measures, and appear to be on target to reach or surpass 50% this year. It has been a couple of years since we have seen its margins as strong as they are today.

When it comes to valuing its shares, we feel a price to sales ratio is the best way to do it at the moment due to its lack of earnings in the last few years. While we think 1x sales is a fair multiple for Crocs to trade at when business returns to normal, in line with Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK), for now we think its shares are more deserving of a 0.6x sales ratio. With one caveat, the improvement in its first-quarter performance continues throughout the remainder of the year.

Based on our expectation that revenue will be flat this year at $1.03 billion and our opinion that 0.6x sales is a fair multiple for its shares to trade at, we have a 12-month price target of $8.47 on its shares. This equates to a return of approximately 22% from the last close price of $6.94. Overall, we think that this makes Crox a buy. We feel the business is starting to show signs of life again and have confidence that management can in fact return it to growth in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CROX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.