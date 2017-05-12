Dickensian Hard-Brexit Times

The thesis of a Hard Brexit outcome as the highest probability has been suggested in this series of reports. The last report observed that this probability had become elevated further, since EU attitudes had hardened as a result of Theresa May calling a snap UK general election. There is however a little wiggle room available, for the avoidance of a Hard Brexit, although this is contracting daily. The EU sent unofficial signals that it may be prepared to begin talks on trade with Britain, even before the agreement on the final exit bill has been agreed. Such a position would give May some leverage over the most rabid Brexit campaigners; but it is conditional upon her paying up for Britain to leave with some semblance of EU trade available in the future. Since the Leave camp has already baulked at the size of this mooted exit bill, this compromise is fraught with difficulties. May responded to this wiggle room signal from the EU, by emphatically stating that she intends to link the negotiation of the final settlement bill directly to a new free trade deal.

The size of the wiggle room and the parameters have therefore been narrowly defined in advance by May. The recent meeting of the EU members confirmed that a unified harder attitude towards this negotiation has indeed been adopted; which may now undermine the potential for the potential negotiated trade settlement. Jean-Claude Juncker's handicapping of the Brexit negotiations , after recently holding an abortive meeting with May, make him "ten times more skeptical" of reaching a mutually acceptable deal. May categorized Juncker's interjection harshly, as EU meddling in the general election, which has set an adversarial tone from the outset.

It has also emerged that the EU intends to block any British attempts to negotiate a reciprocal deal to protect the rights of nationalities on either side of the Brexit divide. Opening for the EU, its chief negotiator Michel Barnier delivered some hard terms. He conditionally put the financial settlement of obligations first, before any discussion of a free trade deal can occur. He also said that in relation to this settlement bill, Britain does not have the legal right to put a call on any assets it has subscribed to the EU since its membership in the form of a reimbursement. It was then rumored that Britain will be asked to pay up to 100 billion Euros to begin negotiating a free trade deal; which provoked David Davis the leader of the British negotiating team to respond that he will walk away from the table immediately if faced with such a bill.

It is rational for both sides of a negotiation to set their own negotiating baselines ahead of the scheduled discussions. The problem in this situation is that both sides now perceive each other as irrational actors. Measured strategic negotiation has already degenerated into emotional posturing, which strongly vitiates against a compromise from either side. The game has thus moved to becoming one in which each side seeks to blame the other for a failed outcome up front; and also seeks to portray the other side as being the most vulnerable to such an outcome. There is a suspicion that this emotive show plays more strongly to the EU's game, since it has an ulterior motive to prevent further nations from leaving the EU. There is thus an incentive for the EU to favor an outcome that is so punitive that Britain will not accept it. The Hard Brexit extreme of an exit with no deal is thus an increasing asymmetrical probability outcome.

Evidently, the EU intends to engineer a crisis for Britain so that other nations are dissuaded from exiting the bloc. The intention and capability to deliberately create a no deal outcome would seem to be the acme of skill in dissuading other potential EU leavers. The possibility now exists that no agreement can be made, on both the final settlement bill and the related free trade deal after two years of negotiations. It is going to be a protracted and acrimonious two years ahead.

The probability of a Hard Brexit outcome rose after Angela Merkel's personal endorsement of Emmanuel Macron to become the French President, followed by his victory in the second round runoff. This endorsement and victory signals a joint commitment by the two to crush the threat to the EU presented by Brexit. Macron recently announced that he would renegotiate France's border agreement with Britain, which currently puts the British border in France for migration purposes. The tension created by the specter of a wave of migrants, ushered into Britain by the French, will only increase mutual hostilities.

In the last report Macron's tactical embrace of Marine Le Pen's Germany bashing was observed. This tactical maneuver has clearly done nothing to diminish the strong ties between Macron and Merkel in relation to the bigger picture. After Macron's victory, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called for even deeper political integration discussions which may ultimately lead to a European Parliament in the future. The latest deeper integration move by definition translates into a hardening of attitudes and legislations towards Britain and any other nation considering leaving the EU.

As Brexit negotiating attitudes harden, the financial services community in Britain is adapting its business strategy. A recent survey by Ernst and Young found that the number of large financial institutions, looking to move staff and business operations abroad, has risen to about a quarter of the sample community this year. This is about a fifty per cent rise this year. Eight of the biggest investment banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG, have only just detailed their contingency arrangements in the past couple of weeks; so a picture of accelerating exit strategies is developing.

In his latest report on the state of the UK economy and the Bank of England's policy stance in relation to it, Governor Mark Carney presented a gloomy outlook. Whilst choosing to assume that the Brexit will be a smooth process, without giving any reasoning other than innate optimism, he noted the potential for a Hard Brexit and observed that real wage growth in either outcome will remain subdued. The outcome is therefore asymmetric and tilts towards an economic headwind of greater or lesser strength.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Behind the scenes preparations are being made for a Hard Brexit and its impact on the peripheral Eurozone nations, especially those in the East where tensions with Russia are also weakening the economic fundamentals on the ground. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), ironically located in London, is standing by with enhanced emergency credit facilities to stabilize peripheral nations who feel a sudden tightening of credit in consequence of a Hard Brexit outcome. The nations already feeling the pinch are forming an orderly line to draw down the funds.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The March report in this series discussed the absurdity of French politics presented by a potential Macron victory. Macron's En Marche movement is an anti-party, which is the strongest driver for his success in becoming President. Translating this success into a functioning "party", capable of governing via the lower house of parliament, is a different kettle of fish than grabbing hearts and minds in an emotive stand-off with the Far Right at the presidential level. The growth of the aggregate support for Le Pen, since the last national elections, signals that her party is very much in the running when it comes to the actual governance of France rather than her just being the nation's figurehead. The French go back to the polls between June 11th and the 18th for the decision of whom will govern and how. Macron now faces the much larger challenge in creating a party system, capable of governance, to follow his presidential victory as the euphoria subsides and the reality sinks in between now and June 11th.

On his campaign trail, Macron promised to deliver his intended structural economic reforms by presidential decree. This does not seem like something that will sit well with the French people and also the organs of the state that will be dismembered in his reforms. His challenge to rule by decree seems all the more daunting, given that he does not have a natural party of critical mass to legislate his reforms into existence.

(Source: Bloomberg)

To prepare for the task of creating a credible governing majority, through a party that is aligned with the Presidency, Macron immediately changed his movement's name from En Marche to La Republique En Marche (The Republic on the Move); and set about fielding 577 candidates for the parliamentary elections. The new party naming process carries with it a hint of what is known as nudge theory; with the perception of his movement now being nudged in order to become a party.

Half of the new party's candidates will be female and half will never have held office before, which is a winning gamble based on French antipathy towards politicians. Unfortunately however an alliance with Francois Beyrou's Modem is envisaged, which drags Macron's new party back into the swamp that the French would like to be drained. In addition, candidates for Republic on the Move will also be drawn from the Socialist and Republican incumbent ranks, risking a further slide back into the detested orthodoxy. Such a potentially regressive outcome is presented by the defection of former Socialist Premier Manuel Valls to Macron's new party, along with his stated intention to run in the upcoming elections. Valls could in fact just be a Trojan Horse for the Socialists that takes the Republic on the Move back to square one. Macron will have to opine the national unity theme with skill, in order to sell his confederation of neophytes and has-beens as the change that he promised. One suspects that Macron will also have to decisively slay the political career of Marine Le Pen once and for all. Revenge is a dish best served cold in France, so things will get cold and nasty very soon.

Macron is ostensibly everything that most French people allegedly obdure. He is a globalist, a banker and a EUreaucrat. He is also a potential dictator, based on his promise to reform by decree. His victory should therefore be looked upon as Le Pen's loss rather than anything that French people find inspirational or sincere about him.

EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani gleefully enthused that Macron's victory is the end of Populism. His comments, whilst premature in view of the French parliamentary elections in June are evidence of the wider agenda that Macron follows (and that supports him) which is so despised by many French voters. The ostracism and destruction of Francois Fillon, his only credible challenger, has also shown the political tendencies of the French judicial system; and an invisible hand behind it that is clearly affiliated with the globalists, bankers and EUreaucrats. Bankers and any Brexit refugee fleeing Britain for France, should beware of the Terror that the invisible hand of the judiciary can do to them if they do not comply.

This Terror was also applied to Le Pen through the invisible screen of a virtual media ban which amounted to censorship. The leaking of Macron's emails in a purported cyber-security breach, on the eve of the polls, in fact only revealed how normal he is rather than anything sinister that would have tipped the vote against him. Those with a suspicious nature may conclude that the leak was in fact done to discredit Le Pen, for a futile attempt to dig up dirt that did not exist. Motive and opportunity, combined with the lack of compromising material, certainly elevate the probability of this explanation. The invisible hand that controls the French judiciary evidently controls the French media also, if one believes that the leak was staged.

The French people however had already delivered their resounding verdict by giving Le Pen the chance to compete in the second round. Her loss, was also part of this protest message. They have therefore warned Macron and those behind him that they are not happy. His victory has all the characteristics of state managed coup, by groups with a vested interest in and commitment to globalism. Who footed the bill for his campaign is still shrouded in mystery. The notion that he came from nowhere does not however pass the smell test. Going into the parliamentary elections, the conspirators behind him may show more of themselves as the French voters are nudged towards supporting Macron's new party.

The French State on both the right and the left had aligned itself with the things that the majority of French voters have suspicions of. The French State then came under attack from Populist forces that threatened its existence. It reacted rationally by embracing a political neophyte (some may say by creating) who is untarnished by political party affiliation. It then snuffed out all opposition to its chosen candidate. The next phase of the project is to deliver him with a workable governing solution in the lower house of parliament. In return however, Macron's zeal for decrees may have to be traded for cooperation with the structures that put him in place. His reforms may thus be stillborn.

Should the French people become more aware of the fact that they have been "nudged", the resulting blowback could be disastrous for Macron. Observers should note the "extraordinary power" vested in the President during times of crisis; and then put this into the context of the current crisis with Islamic terrorists on French soil. A political vacuum in June would only concentrate further power into the hands of the President. He may then have to use his "extraordinary power" to deliver extraordinary policies in these extraordinary times. The current Fifth Republic may therefore require a new constitution, of which he is the catalyst and custodian, making it the Sixth Republic. Dissatisfaction with the current political order and Macron's nudge from movement to party all suggest that this probability is rising and has been evaluated by the new President and those who are supporting him. Macron should proceed with caution, despite the need to seize the initiative. The lower house of parliament however has the reserved democratic right to impeach a president, so all traces of the State's invisible hand must be delicately airbrushed out of the picture that frames Macron.

This same kind of French Terror is evidently about to be unleashed upon Britain to deliver a Hard Brexit outcome that keeps the remaining EU nations under control. All the classic signals of a well-orchestrated political, economic and media strategy have been displayed thus far by the EU negotiating team. This behavior even extends as far as interference with the electoral process in Britain through sublime messages promoted through the press and social media. The British referendum leave vote was ostensibly a protest vote similar to that in the first round for Le Pen. There was however no second round vote in Britain, so its impact has been more meaningful and irreversible. Consequently, the EU has deployed all its forces to punish Britain for its obduracy.

The lack of governance best practice at the ECB, in relation to the nepotism and favoritism in its hiring policy, was highlighted in the last report. The latest update on this sorry state of affairs signals that this poor governance extends all the way to the President of the ECB himself. The latest news on the internal frustration, at grass roots level amongst ECB staffers, informs that they are now in full revolt against Mario Draghi's lack of due process in choosing his favored candidate Roland Straub to be his new policy advisor.

In Italy, former Prime Minister Renzi continues to make progress towards regaining control of his party in time for next year's elections. Since he failed in his referendum to change the structure of the Italian voting system, in order to create governments with firm majorities that enable them to make political changes, he is in fact only making progress back to the existing sub-optimal volatile political status quo pre-referendum. Italy may appear to be making progress, but it is in fact just going back to where it was before its lack of progress was highlighted through the referendum.

In the last report, Mario Draghi's embrace of the improving growth and inflation data was framed as a willing compromise on his part; in order to trade further monetary stimulus for the claiming of success for his policies in order to help defeat Populism. This embrace was returned by the latest Eurozone purchasing managers' index, which rose to a six year high. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny became the next ECB policy makers to adopt Darghi's tactic, when he recently suggested that a discussion of whether to start exiting the QE process in 2018 would be appropriate at the upcoming meeting next month.

Draghi then chose the latest Brexit kerfuffle with Britain as the trigger for his next volley of rhetoric. His latest volley indirectly blamed external Populist sources for the instability within the Eurozone; and lectured that countries that had combined the ECB's monetary benevolence with their own structural economic reforms were benefiting. He did however fail to note the moral hazard problem created and enabled by the ECB in countries that took the monetary benevolence without returning the quid pro quo structural reform. France, Italy and also Spain to a lesser degree are cases in point of the latter.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Spain is in fact a curious case. It is held up as the new Southern European poster child of economic reform that leads to employment growth. Closer inspection reveals that this employment growth is primarily that which uses temporary employment contracts with little social security and pension protection. Spain's structural reform resembles an official black economy, which thus continues to hollow out the social fabric of the nation and deepens the embittered attitude towards central government and the EU. It is debatable how much tax this new structure yields to pay down the country's budget deficit either, since the wages of the new jobs created are lower than during the last economic expansion. If this is what Mario Draghi and the EU recommend as structural reform for other nations, then the European Project has taken a sharp deviation towards the enslavement rather than the liberation of its peoples. It is indeed the best of times for Draghi, which is the worst of times for Spanish workers and workers in other nations like them.

Opining and contradicting Draghi, on behalf of those who have combined ECB benevolence with structural reform, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret highlighted the converse side of the moral hazard risk; in the form of the developing bubble in real estate prices that befalls the Eurozone's fiscally prudent. The pressure for the removal of the monetary stimulus from this cohort will continue to grow louder, as the price level in these asset markets gets higher. Global investors have recently viewed the political risk premium presented in this election year, as a signal of relative value rather than a signal to exit Eurozone assets; so the external pressure that is inflating Dombret's perceived bubble looks set to get stronger especially as Populism is currently viewed as being in retreat. Eurozone risk asset bubbles look set to inflate further.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Dombret's view is also shared by the majority in the Netherlands parliament. When Mario Draghi recently made a scheduled trip to address Dutch lawmakers he was met with strong demands, to end the QE process and the perverse incentives it provides to speculation at the expense of employment and capital creation. Draghi rebuffed their immediate demands to end QE, but in conciliation affirmed that the ECB will not bend the capital key rules on bond buying to meet its QE quota. The adherence to the current rules, through which scarcity of quality collateral is curbing the bond-buying program, may be used as an implicit signal that the QE process is nearing its end. Draghi has chosen to end it macroprudentially.

The amber lights are also flashing, at the Executive Board level of ECB governance, in relation to the adherence to QE. Opining the Executive Board position, Yves Mersch stated that there is a tangible move to a balance of risks, away from the overwhelmingly economic and political headwinds, thanks to traction in economic growth. This traction will necessitate a discussion about the need for a continued monetary stimulus sooner rather than later in his opinion, whilst declining to say exactly when this will be. The insurance policy QE that the Governing Council injected at the beginning of the year, in the face of election and global uncertainty, is gradually losing its raison d'etre as the year progresses in Mersch's eyes.

The consensus is now building for the timing of the ending and scaling back the ECB's QE policy. UBS Group Chairman and former Bundesbank Chairman Axel Weber recently set his baseline at the German end of the scale. He anticipates that this scaling back will occur in September.

Amongst the growing positive Eurozone political and economic halos, the ice-berg of the Brexit negotiations has become obscured to the point of becoming totally invisible. Even those who are thinking about Brexit, have developed the cognitive bias of framing the negotiations as bad for Britain and good for the EU. The behavioral scientific error of substituting the wrong answer to the question being asked has occurred. Hard Brexit is no longer viewed as bad in general, it is just bad for Britain. It is thus the best of times and the worst of times in terms of perception, which is swiftly being discounted into the prices of Eurozone and UK assets respectively. What is not priced in, is the scenario in which a Hard Brexit is bad for all.

Perhaps mindful of this looming Brexit iceberg, the European Commission was much less optimistic than other commentators about the economic health of the Eurozone. Whilst admitting that the balance of risks is improving, the Commission only slightly nudged higher its growth forecast for this year to 1.7% from 1.6% previously. Its commentators still see the risks pointing to the downside however. Geopolitical risks, including Trump and Brexit, were presented as future challenges. President Macron may yet still present a political risk closer to home. Keeping with this spirit, ECB Governing Council member Vitor Constancio opined from the same page as Mario Draghi that : "loose for longer is less risky than a premature withdrawal of stimulus." Any serious change in ECB monetary policy stance is thus unlikely to be seen until the Autumn.

Constancio did however make a major acknowledgement of and concession, to the German and Dutch criticism's noted previously, that monetary policy is creating dangerous asset bubbles. Once again, he can be seen to be closely shadowing Mario Draghi's guidance on evolving thinking about the exit from QE. Wearing a macro-prudential hat like Draghi's, he opined that the re-hypothecation and re-use of collateral is distorting Eurozone capital markets. In short, he tried to frame perceptions to accept that the collateral markets, rather than the ECB's ZIRP/NIRP combined with QE, are the source of the instability in asset prices that the Northern Europeans are concerned about. The ECB may therefore apply macro-prudential standards soon, in advance of the scaling back of QE. The net resultant effect will be felt by capital markets as a tightening of liquidity, since leverage will get reduced. The ECB may therefore already be preparing the capital markets for the monetary shock of the scaling back of QE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.