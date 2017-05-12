Altria's Dividend Growth Is In Jeopardy

Image credit

Altria (NYSE:MO) has long been a dividend favorite among income investors. The company's REIT-like focus on paying out excess cash has allowed patient investors to collect large yields for many years and given the rock-bottom rates that have persisted since the crisis, MO's sizable payout has made the stock more valuable as well. Despite the fact that the stock is once again trading near its highs, it is still yielding about 3.5%, putting it in the top tier of mega-cap dividend stocks to be sure. But given its ever-rising payout, how much further can it go? In this article, I'll assess the dividend's safety and soundness as well as its potential to continue to grow.

We'll begin by taking a look at MO's payout from 2009 - the first full year after the PM spinoff - through the end of 2016.

We can see here that MO has done an exemplary job of boosting the payout regularly and indeed, if you've been long, this must look beautiful. The actual growth in the payout hasn't been world-beating but given the size of the company and the fact that its yield has been strong throughout, nearly doubling the payout in seven years is still quite the feat.

Seen another way, this chart shows us the magnitude of each individual bump in the dividend.

Altria's normal raise has been right at 8% - 9% in our time period and that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you build a dividend over time. MO has done it right and is, importantly, showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to boosting the payout.

But how's it able to afford this? After all, boosting a payout in the high single-digits every year is mighty expensive. But in this chart, we can see why MO's been able to accomplish this for shareholders.

Paying a dividend is all about free cash flow. This is the only recurring source of cash for any company that is good 'forever', meaning that it can occur over long time frames. Any company can pay a dividend with asset sales, cash on the balance sheet, borrowing, etc., but all of those things necessarily have end dates. Thus, for long term safety and growth potential, what really matters for a dividend is FCF and MO has been able to - on average - produce more and more over time.

First, MO's been able to gradual increase its FCF since the spinoff despite the fact that revenue growth has been rather pedestrian. This is owed to rising margins as well as very low levels of capex, which directly reduce FCF. MO has done a fantastic job of continuously squeezing more and more cash from its operations and we can see the results in the red bars above. This has allowed MO to gradually pay more and more each year to shareholders as its ability to fund the dividend has improved. This is the most important thing any dividend payer can do and MO has done quite a nice job.

The only word of caution I'd offer is that the red and blue bars are very close together for every year, including last year when the blue bar overtook the red one, indicating that the dividend cost more than what MO was able to create in cash. We can see that 2015's FCF number spiked higher so over the two-year period, MO was okay but as the two bars converge on each other, it becomes more and more difficult for MO to continue to raise the dividend.

To illustrate what I mean, this chart shows Altria's FCF usage, or the amount of its FCF that is utilized to pay the dividend each year.

Obviously, lower is better here but MO has been very high in the range every year since the spinoff. In fact, in 2010 and 2016 - as I mentioned above - MO actually spent well in excess of the cash it produced in those years paying the dividend. That has only happened twice but those deficit years are still an important consideration for those seeking safe income because that deficit has to be made up elsewhere over time. It can be made up via higher FCF in a subsequent year, an asset sale, borrowing, cash on the balance sheet, etc., but it has to be made up somewhere.

MO's average FCF usage over this time period is a whopping 95%, indicating that it only has 5% of its FCF left over during an average year to finance things like acquisitions, buybacks or anything else it can think up. Otherwise, its cash has to come from one or more of those temporary sources I outlined earlier. That's not a good situation for dividend safety and that's not to mention future growth. After all, if MO is already using virtually all of its cash for the current dividend, how much higher could it go?

My personal safety zone for a dividend stock is anything under 80% of FCF usage. That allows ample flexibility for financing things other than the dividend and it affords future growth potential. The problem is that 95% doesn't allow for anything at all, including paying the current dividend during a down year, as we saw in 2016. If MO's FCF becomes impaired for any reason or, to be honest, if it just stops growing as quickly as it has, I'm not sure MO will be able to finance constant 8% dividend raises. It has set a precedent with shareholders in terms of the raises investors expect and while it has worked out very well, I'm not sure where further growth is going to come from.

I'm certainly not suggesting MO's dividend is in danger but I am suggesting that in the coming years, it is going to have to get creative in terms of how to finance the payout. Its dividend has caught up to its FCF as 95% usage over an eight-year period is extraordinarily high. The 3.5% yield is nice and MO's stock has certainly had an excellent run. But if investors realize just how precarious future growth in the payout is right now, perhaps some of the air will come out of the proverbial balloon. MO's payout is safe for now because it can continue to finance small deficits for a long time to come. But if FCF falters and/or the payout rises significantly from here, investors will want to take note. FCF usage of 95% is far too high for me to want to dip my toes so MO will carry on without me.

