DryShips: Stay Away

Those who were expecting some good news from DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) will have to wait a little longer. The company's earnings announcement was poor and supports my theses that there is no fundamental reason to invest in DryShips right now. In fact, buying it now will result in substantial losses as the market is not showing any confidence in the management. Their efforts to paint it as a stronger and well capitalized entity is being taken with a large pinch of salt. Shareholder value is still being wiped as the latest stock split shows how investor sentiment has become almost toxic. Stock price starts to tumble as soon as reverse split takes effect.

The earnings announcement looked more like marketing material designed to highlight the characteristics of the new entity. You will have to go to page 5 of the press release in order to see any sort of discussion of its financials or quarterly performance. And when you reach there, you understand why the press release was so deeply focused on new vessel purchases and availability of new credit line. DryShips lost substantial voyage revenue (first quarter revenue of $11.8 million) compared to the same quarter revenue ($17.02 million) of last year. It is understandable due to the sales of a number of its vessels. However, the vessel operating expenses also came down by a larger proportion (more than 46%). Revenue came down by just over 30%. This should have resulted in improving profitability to some extent. However, high voyage and general & admin expenses did not allow the company to record any meaningful improvement in profitability.

G&A expenses are almost 74% of revenue. This level of G&A expenses is unsustainable and will continue to weigh on profitability unless DryShips is able to improve its revenues substantially. Finance cost is also extremely high at over 20% of revenue. DryShips management continues to hammer the point that they now have a diversified business due to the addition of gas carriers. Although these gas carriers will undoubtedly offer some diversification and certainty of cash flows due to the long-term contracts, there will not be any considerable addition to EBITDA or cash flows at the rates DryShips has contracted these carriers. I believe natural gas/LNG carrier market will be attractive due to the US LNG exports to Asia and Europe and future rates might be higher. Fixing the rates now might be harmful for the company (you can read it in detail here). Liquidity and cash reserves are ample as it should be after all that equity issue and financial engineering. Even with the addition of 17 new vessels and operating at full capacity, DryShips will be able to generate only $77 million in annual EBITDA, according to the company's own estimates. Keep in mind that these estimates involve a number of assumptions (can be read on page two of the earnings announcement).

DryShips shareholders were probably expecting that the last reverse stock split before the new financing started will be the last and they will not have to go through it again. However, DryShips, staying true to its habit of wiping shareholders value, has applied another reverse stock split. This time it was 1-for-4 and came into effect yesterday. The stock immediately lost more than 20%. I am expecting the stock to follow the same pattern and lose further value in the next few days. $2 billion shelf financing and the management's aggressive stance on expansion means there will be further dilution and losses for current shareholders. The business is still bleeding cash and it will need to raise more cash to meet its expansion as well as operational cash flow needs.

The sentiment is extremely negative around DryShips. If the reverse stock splits continue, then the volumes will again become thin and price manipulation will increase. This will result in massive price swings and extremely high volatility. DryShips was effectively bankrupt when the management started new financing. This has virtually wiped out the previous shareholders and new entity has been almost entirely financed through general public's money. For some it might look like a genius move but a large number of investors continue to lose money. A lot of stocks move purely on investor sentiment and DryShips is not a sweetheart of investors right now. It might be a darling of traders but that is an even worse news for the stock. This negative sentiment will continue to have pressure on stock price and the downward spiral will carry on. There is no fundamental reason to buy DryShips right now. It might become a good investment once the company is done with its financing endeavors and new vessels start to bring in revenues. However, there is still possibility of further equity issues and reverse stock splits. These events will cause dilution and loss of shareholder value. Investors looking for long-term investment should stay away from DryShips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.