Highpower: Q1 Was A Slam-Dunk; Reiterate BUY Recommendation And Increase PT To $7

As a result, I raise my PT one dollar to $7: 30% higher than it is currently trading at.

The stock is undervalued and the current market cap is less than 2x Q1 (not full-year, Q1.) sales.

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) reported a fantastic Q1 EPS report this week on the heels of its excellent Q4 and full-year 2016 results. In my last article on Highpower in March (see: HPJ: Lithium-Ion Battery Sales Doubled, Earnings Soar 60%), I suggested the company was severely undervalued and could easily trade up to $6 over the next 12 months. The stock is up nearly 30% in the six weeks since that article, and is on its way higher still. Lithium-ion sales continue to pick up steam, margins are increasing and a recent equity transfer agreement will boost Q2's revenue. As a result, I am reiterating my BUY recommendation and raising my PT to $7.

As can be seen in the above graphic, sales grew by 44% yoy. Gross margins improved to 23.7% versus the year earlier 20.2%. Net income soared to $3.2 million ($0.17/share) versus a year earlier loss of $0.02/share while the average number of outstanding shares remained relatively flat.

EBITDA grew to $5.0 million in the quarter - up 308% from the year earlier $1.2 million.

As a result, and relative to net sales, expenses for R&D, Selling and Distribution, and G&A all dropped more than a one percentage point. As a percentage of sales, G&A dropped to 7.3% from 10.5% in the prior-year period.

Equity Transfer Agreement

Earlier in May, Highpower announced an Equity Transfer Agreement ("ETA") whereby HPJ will sell most of its shares of Yipeng to Xiamen Jiupai Yuanjiang New Power for a total of $10.3 million. After the equity transfer and the new equity financing by Yipeng, HPJ's equity ownership in Yipeng will decrease from 35.4% to 4.654%.

The impact of the ETA on Highpower going forward was more fully explained by Chairman and CEO George Pan on the Q1 conference call:

First of all we will have a total of around $2.9 million of potential investment income from 2016 and we will recognize around $2 million in investment income in the second quarter of 2017. Additionally our $6.5 million investment in equipment for Yipeng will be returned in cash. Secondly, Yipeng will pay us approximately $7.3 million related to our outstanding accounts receivable ... cash from the equity transfer will be able to invest in areas that are critical to our business such as R&D and the expanded production capacity for batteries.

It's clearly an auspicious deal for HPJ. Note the positive impact the ETA will have on Q2 results and that it did not directly contribute to the excellent performance in Q1.

In addition, the company continues to execute successfully in its transition from the old-style nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) batteries to the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries typically found in EVs and the popular portable electronic devices like iPhones and iPads. In this respect, the company had a breakout quarter in Q3 of last year (see below) which was continued in the very strong Q4 results (EPS of $0.12/share):

While Q1 lithium battery revenue was down qoq, note that Q1 is typically a seasonal slow quarter for HPJ, yet lithium-ion battery sales were up more than 2x yoy.

Summary & Conclusion

Highpower is still severely undervalued. Over the past 4 quarters, the company has delivered aggregate earnings of $0.61/share. That gives the company a current P/E=8.8. In the meantime, the company's market cap ($81.8 million) is less than 2x Q1 sales - note that is Q1 sales, not annual sales. As a result, I am raising my PT from $6 to $7. The stock is currently trading at $5.35, so that equates to a potential 30%+ return.

As the stock chart below shows, HPJ can have some wild swings for such a low-priced stock, and can experience big increases (and decreases) in volume. Investors should place limit orders so as not to be caught up in the whipsaw trading and to ensure a good entry point. Anything under $5.50 looks like a steal to me.

