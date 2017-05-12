Opera Software's (OPESF) CEO Lars Boilesen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Opera Software Asa (OTC:OPESF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Lars Boilesen

Welcome to Opera Software’s Q1 Presentation 2017. Quarterly highlights, revenue came in at $107 million, down from $129.1 million, equal to minus 20%. This decrease had an impact on adjusted EBITDA, went down from $10 million last year to $0.5 million Q1 2017. So the main reason for this revenue decrease is the performance UI business in AdColony. In addition we saw a mix shift from brand to brand performance and programmatic which has lower CPM, and as earlier mentioned we had delay in product launches which also had an impact in Q1. And a very big reason for the decrease from year-on-year is that very few hit games was launched in the quarter where Q1 2016 was very strong quarter for our new games.

Outside AdColony, we saw solid growth from Bemobi and SurfEasy and also we implemented significant cost reduction in Skyfire. If we look at the four companies separately, so AdColony weak revenue due to the performance business, Apollo VII which is the global bidding engine was launched, is live now and we expect to scale and tune it in Q2 and it will be ready for serious revenues in second half of the year. And we focus on cost and this is already shown in our results. Cost in Q1 2017 was lower than the same quarter last year. Bemobi, we had 26% revenue growth, good growth both from LatAm, but also international business on the Android Apps Club, Bemobi Android clubs. So, we see particularly strong growth from international subscribers. SurfEasy, strong growth from both its online business, but also its partner business. In addition we have also spent time on getting our data back in place for the Opera free VPN. So we are now ready to start selling data from that and we signed our first data reseller partner in the quarter. And we have quite significant cost on the planned scaling with the Opera products. So due to divestment on the browser business, we are now ramping down that costs which will also improve our cost base going forward.

Skyfire, limited revenue in Q1 2017, but we expect to sign big deals in Q2 and the rest of the year. It’s a B2B business, so the timing on when you get the big deals in is not so easy to plan. We have implemented significant cost reduction in Skyfire. So, this is also shown in the Q1 results. And in the quarter, we had two positive trials where we now are in commercial discussions and we remain positive about the year due to the strong pipeline we have built.

Now, Petter will go through little more deeper analysis on the financial data.

Petter Lade

Thank you, Lars. So, Q1 was weak. It was down 17% compared to Q1 last year. This is pretty much in line with what we expected when we started the year and the weakness is all seen in AdColony, which we expect will have a very strong second half of the year. The blended gross margin is not too meaningful here, but it is stable and moving upwards. On the OpEx side, this is something that we pay a ton of attention to. So, it’s more difficult for us to control revenue. But on the cost side, on OpEx, we have implemented very strict control. And as you can see the OpEx base is down $2 million this quarter compared to Q1 last year. So what we hope is that by keeping the cost down whenever we start to get revenue and it will flow directly to the bottom line. Unfortunately, as you can see in the bottom right corner, when we don’t deliver enough revenue, our profit is also very low. So we are just about making a tiny profit on adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

So, looking at each of the companies, for AdColony they had a relatively weak Q1. But keep in mind, a lot of this is seasonality. So if you compare to last Q1, it’s down 20%. But keep in mind that Q1 ‘16 was up 41% comparing to the year before. So, it’s a very tough comparison. If you look on the sequential, you see that Q4 to Q1 there is a dip down in revenue from mobile advertising in general and this move has been typically around 20%. It was 20% in ‘15. It was 20% in ‘16. Now it’s 27%. So, it’s a little bit on the weak side. But actually these Q1 numbers stack up pretty okay compared to what we delivered in Q4 of ‘16.

If you look on the margin side, margin is relatively stable. It’s down a few points compared to Q1 ‘16, but this is all due to the brand, the managed IO. So, this is more of the very high margin legacy business where we sometimes act as an SSP getting technology fees. This we saw for the first half of ‘16, but it’s since come off quite a bit. So instead of being in the high 40s, as you can see in the bottom left corner, it’s now trending in the high 30s. So, the reason why the blended margin is moving down is that we are doing less of branded IO and managed IO and we are moving that over to programmatic and brand performance. But overall, those pieces are doing really well. So for instance, performance margin was now up 1 percentage point compared to Q1 last year. So that is very comforting.

Look at OpEx. On the OpEx side, the top right corner, this is where we implemented a ton of initiatives. The OpEx is still pretty high. We are spending a lot on hosting. As we rollout the new products, we spend a lot of money on servers. We spend a lot of money on bandwidth to test out those products. So actually this OpEx base is still elevated. We still believe that we have an opportunity to move this further down, which will then drop down to the bottom line. And then of course with – looking at adjusted EBITDA, they are running at a loss in Q1, which is disappointing and not where we want to be. But keep in mind again seasonality, Q1 is the low point of the year and it’s already looking better for Q2.

For Bemobi, revenue is up 26% year-on-year. It’s growth from both international and LATAM users. What’s happening there is there is a small counter-effect on the international base where we had some legacy revenue from kind of back in the Opera consumer days that is hurting us somewhat. If you exclude that, the growth would have been even – would have been even stronger. Gross margin was exceptionally strong, over 70% in the quarter. There is a small release of cost that impacts this number positively in Q1, but even excluding that we would have been in the high 60s in gross margin.

OpEx space, as you can see, is taking a step up in the quarter. This is basically our international expansion. But despite these initiatives and this cost growth our adjusted EBITDA is up quite a bit from Q1 last year. Skyfire and SurfEasy, those are combined in our reporting. So, revenues here is still very limited, $1.5 million, of which the vast majority is SurfEasy. So, SurfEasy was solid in the quarter. They continue to grow, whereas Skyfire was disappointment in the quarter with very limited revenue. Gross margin in this business is very high, 90% plus. We have taken some decisive actions on the OpEx side also here. So you can see OpEx is down quite a bit compared to Q1 last year, which actually makes the loss this Q1 lower than the loss Q1 ‘16, but still this is not a position we are comfortable with. We said we only want to run profitable businesses and that is still the goal for 2017.

Moving over to cash flow, so we started the year – this is looking at the kind of gross cash position that we have. We started the year with $220 million in gross cash. We had a small positive operating cash flow. CapEx and capitalized R&D was $9.5 million. This is also an elevated number on the capitalized R&D linked to the Apollo projects. It was also higher on the CapEx side as we invest in infrastructure to grow the results of the Apollo projects.

The investments and financing, we paid earn-outs of just over $12 million in the quarter, predominantly from – for Bemobi. And there was also a couple of small other payouts we did in the quarter. So the earn-out liability is shrinking. We also bought back over 2 million shares in the quarter for a total of $9.7 million. So if we look at the total cash position, fell by $25 million, but $22 million of those were linked to either share buybacks or earn-out payments.

On the financial position, we have a very strong net cash position. With $220 million, you deduct $100 million that we have in debt, leaves us with $95 million in net cash. And the earn-out liabilities, this is the net present value of the earn-out, so the – what we expect to pay out is $85 million, the net present value that is $70 million. That $85 million was $99 million when we ended year. So we have already taken $14 million off that sum. The vast, vast majority of this earn-out is from Bemobi which is paying for their own earn-out through their own cash flows. It’s not really relevant when you look at the net cash position.

Balance sheet is very strong. We have an equity ratio of 65%. So we look at the outlook, I mean Q1 was disappointing. I would love to be hearing [ph] and with stronger and better numbers, but it’s also when we started the year, when we gave our Q4 numbers in the end of February, we had a Capital Markets Day end of March and today we very much have the same view on 2017. The products that’s going to – they are going to roll out and impact the second half of the year are very much on track. What we have seen so far is that they work. So despite having a Q1 that might appear soft, we are definitely keeping our 2017 guidance range.

And with that, over to Lars again.

Lars Boilesen

Thank you. So let’s take a look at the more operation analysis on the four different companies. If we start with AdColony, clearly revenue down, if we look where the revenue is down, is performance. It’s down $22 million compared to this quarter last year. The main reason for that is that Q1 last year was really very strong month with a lot of new hit games being launched. As an example, January was actually the best months – January 2016 was the best month in the history of the companies. We had almost no new hit games being launched in Q1. We expect several new hit games being launched at the end of Q2, so beginning of Q3. So this will definitely take up. Also when you look at our new products launches, the Apollo launches, they are – majority of that is all developed for performance. So obviously that was delayed, announced delayed late last year, has an impact on Q1.

When it comes to brands, brand is quite solid. If you look at brand performance, it’s up 100%. Many of the customers in brand performance are the same customers we have in Managed IO. So it’s a little bit – it’s the same customers in both segments. We still think Managed IO will have a strong year this year. We think it will have positive development during 2017, particularly from also the new products. We just launched vertical videos. And this is product designed for Managed IO business and brand business.

If we look at the Apollo products, they are on track for the revised schedule. Of course they are delayed, but they are on track for the revised schedule we announced at the Q4 presentation. The first launch is Apollo VII, the global bidding engine. This is where can bid for any campaigns out there even though the publisher has not installed our SDK. This product is now completed and it’s live and we are now testing it, we are scaling it. And we expect to have it at full scale in terms of revenue impact beginning of Q3. When it comes to Apollo VIII, which is similar to Apollo VII, but we also in Apollo VIII make use of the SDK data if the publisher has our SDK installed. This product will be launched right after Apollo VII. It’s a similar product, we just make use of the additional data we have available. So also in beginning of Q3, we will start testing that product.

Apollo IX, which is the full-screen display or playable videos as we call it, this product has got really good feedback from our publisher. This is kind of the products where we are coming from. This is a natural evolution of the Instant Play product which has been very successful. So we have tried to – due to the demand from our publisher, we tried to make this product launch earlier. And compared to the revised schedule, we are now one month ahead of that. And we will launch the product already this month. One of the campaigns are already live. So we also expect to see significant revenue from playable videos in the beginning of the second half. And Will Kassoy will in his presentation talk more about this and show some demos.

When it comes to cost, we have some structural cost implementation through Apollo X and XI. Obviously, we are not waiting for that, we are taking cost measures already now. But when it comes to launching one platform, launching one login portal, this will be launched beginning of next year. But as I said, cost implementation are happening all right now, but obviously we will take – we will get some significant cost reduction by closing down the other platforms finally. The SDK of AdColony continues to gain more publisher. We now have an audience reach of 1.9 billion, so it’s actually up 0.5 billion compared to same quarter last year. As I said, the Apollo launch is on track to drive revenue growth in the second half of 2017. But while we wait for that we are taking efficient cost measures now month-by-month and as Petter described the cost was down in Q1 2017 compared to ‘16.

If we look at Bemobi, solid revenue growth, LatAm, Brazil strong, I mean it’s becoming a mature market for us because of our penetration. But it was strong growth of 30% in LatAm and Brazil. International, we had 80% growth on our Bemobi Apps Club and that’s where we have our entire focus. We do have legacy business here through our old Opera Mobile Store and this is declining. We had a decrease of 60%. So therefore we only have a 90% growth despite we had 80% growth on the Bemobi product international, so total growth of 26%. This is quite interesting. You can see here on this slide that subscriber growth is growing nicely, but on top you can see that the international growth is growing really fast. So we have very strong growth international on subscriber growth. This is very current business, so it’s scaling also nicely in the beginning of Q2. Bemobi Apps Club is launched through operators, so in LatAm we added four operators since last quarter. International we added 19, up from 10, to 29 year-on-year.

What is really growing the subscriber growth is the product we have called No Data, No Credit portal. This is where in many big emerging markets operators are very keen on – because users have multiple SIM cards, so when they run out of data they want to make sure they buy new data package from the same operator. So what happens is with the No Data, No Credit portal is that when a subscriber is out of data, then the operator will move them to their branded – the Opera branded No Data, No Credit portal that is operated by Bemobi and then Bemobi will offer them a free game if they have no money to buy new package and then ping them all the time with new data package. And lot of the growth we see in Q1 is coming from free operators in Ukraine and Russia where we have now implemented the same No Data, No Credit portal as we have in Brazil. And this is going to be a key driver for our growth going forward. We expect to have 10 of the 29 operators to launch the No Data, No Credit portal in 2017. We also expect to move the apps club to another 8, 10 markets. And there is a huge potential for Bemobi international here. We are addressing a market of more than 2 billion. And this is something we have done before with the Opera Mini. If you remember, we actually grew Opera Mini from 50 million to 300 million within 2 years. This is what we are trying to do with Bemobi products in the next few years.

Looking at the product launches we have in Bemobi, we have added a new GUI, so it’s much more designed for some of the big markets we are moving to. We have also introduced more adaptive billing through the platform. So, we give the opportunity now to international operators to launch daily package, package per half day, etcetera. So this gives operators more flexibility too. As I said, we expect to launch Apps Club in 8 new markets. And if you look at the operational metric, subscriber acquisition, monetization, this is something we actually expect to increase every month going forward. Skyfire, we have now 5 live operator contracts around the world. So, we have enough contracts. So, we can demonstrate that the technology works. In the quarter, we had two successful trials. We are now in commercial negotiations with both of them. So, this is a good trend. We have also – we continue to invest into our products. We have in the quarter added new process how to better optimize encrypted traffic. Encrypted traffic is really growing and this is where we have a very strong feature in the Skyfire product and this is really the reason behind the strong pipeline we have now and we keep innovating on that. We continue to focus on costs. And giving the pipeline we have now, giving the cost measures we have taken, we still think we are on track to secure that this business will be profitable at the end of the year.

SurfEasy, very strong growth, more than 100% increase in the quarter, 100,000 new paying customers on the online business and the partner business. One of the larger partners had really high growth. So, this is actually having a big impact on our forecast and clearly they are way above their own forecasts. We are seeing more inbound interest from third-party partners who wants to launch their own branded VPN based on the SurfEasy technology. So, this is something we expect more deals to happen in the coming quarters. And we continue to also invest into the products. We have added 5 regions now in the quarter and we strongly believe the product becomes better and better. Also we have quite a significant number on the Opera-free VPN and these users belongs to us. So, we will – we have spent quite some time on packaging the data of these free VPN users, so we can sell the data. We have a lot of data through this VPN. So, we have now made that product ready and we have signed up the first data retailer partner, so sales will start happening now on data.

So, now I give the word to Will Kassoy who will do an operational update on AdColony.

Will Kassoy

Thank you all for joining us today. It was great to see many of you at Capital Markets Day just 6 weeks ago. I couldn’t be more excited about our new SDK at Apollo and all the progress we are making to position the company for growth. What you can’t get from these slides is the reaction from many of our key clients when they see the new ad unit types and opportunities for targeting, their faces light up. Advertisers are shifting more and more to outcomes based marketing. We see this in a shift in brand to brand performance together with marketers’ strong voice in demanding more accountability to results of their media spend. Viewability, completion rates and engagement are key KPIs that drive results for brand and LTV modeling for performance. It’s not just about pushing impressions.

My update today focuses on two things: first, to provide a summary of our Q1 results; second, to share updates on the progress of our product development efforts around Apollo, SDK penetration and new ad unit campaign results since we last met in March. I will now take you through the executive summary. Per guidance, we expect revenues to be down in the first half as we ramp our new products and return to growth in the second half of the year. Revenues in Q1 were on plan at $93.3 million and we had EBITDA loss of $2.2 million. Within this, we maintained our diversity of revenues with 50% brand advertising, 50% performance. Q1’s softness was due to the following factors. First, we had a difficult comp quarter. Q1 ‘16 was exceptionally strong for performance with a halo effect from the previous Q4. We also saw a mix shift within brand to brand performance and programmatic, which had slightly lower CPMs. And then finally, we saw brand decay, primarily in the legacy business. In Q1, we made progress on key Apollo development milestones, tripled our penetration with the new 3.x series SDK, introduced vertical video with very encouraging results, while maintaining and managing gross margins and OpEx to plan. We believe Q1 was a low point in revenues, which historically was the lowest quarter due to seasonality of the ad business and we are expecting Q2 revenues and profits to grow over Q1, but still soft relative to Q2 ‘16.

Now, let’s start with our Q1 results. The following is a breakdown of our Q1 results by business unit. These are the metrics which I will follow with detailed commentary on each area. So starting with revenues, the biggest decrease came from performance and within brand, the old legacy AdMarvel SSP business. Highlights included strong growth in brand performance and in programmatic, note here that programmatic in SSP is combined, but I break this out further on a later slide. Gross margins were on plan, down about 1% versus full year 2016. Brand margins decline is due to a pivot off of old legacy ad network model businesses plus a mix shift of revenue towards brand performance and programmatic.

And now for the commentary on each area. So in performance advertising, we saw the largest decay of 30%. Here we saw increased competition for mobile video supply and pricing and we saw the impacts of being late to market on some of our key products. The good news is we are beta-testing the new ad formats like vertical video and we are starting to expand supply outside our core SDK with Apollo VII. Other KPIs of note that we continue to add bid density by adding 24% more advertisers and campaigns and we continued strong global expansion across APAC and EMEA. In terms of focus today, we have clear line of sight to additional global launches from key AAA advertisers in Q2 and Q3. The vertical video launched in Q1 and continues to ramp up rapidly with the adoption of the new SDK. Our Post Install Event optimization products finished development in Q1 and we are starting to bring these to market in Q2. And last, we have got Apollo VII. The development is complete. We started beta-testing with the extended test and tune cycles.

For brand advertising, just looking first at our Managed IO and brand performance, we delivered $39.8 million in revenues, a 3% decline from prior year. Highlights include the brand performance business, which achieved 116% growth as we continue to see brand advertisers be more performance-focused. This is one reason why we saw a decline in video as a majority of brand performance is display-based. Other factors included our Managed IO teams lacked having new products at scale and brands moving more dollars into private marketplace deals. Accomplishments for brands included that 6 of our top 20 customers are now brand performance versus just one last year. We announced a strategic partnership with Ninth Decimal that will be in market in Q2. We are seeing growth in key categories like finance, automotive and consumer electronics and we successfully launched our vertical video product with UFC and a number of key advertiser clients and are seeing strong results.

For programmatic, we delivered $6.9 million in revenues, a 30% decline versus last year. However, it’s important to note that the key driver of this drop was our legacy AdMarvel SSP business. When excluding this, programmatic was up 17% year-on-year. Other key KPIs for programmatic include the growth of our Instant Play product. We grew demand partner base by 50% and we doubled play rates, the impressions per bid quarter-over-quarter. We are putting increased focus on activating demand partners and spend against our unique and differentiated Instant Play SDK supply.

Our next section talks about our Q2 focus and key trends. Key areas of strategic focus for us include publishing. We are driving the SDK growth and converting the entire tech platform to our new 3.x series SDK. Selling the new products to brand and performance to advertisers while continuing to support existing products and older platforms as new products scale, improving core platform metrics, daily unique viewers, pricing and average revenue per user, the Apollo VII test and scale together with cost controls and continued focus on operational efficiencies. In terms of the 3.x SDK, penetration has tripled since January. The current live publisher penetration rate on 3.x is now at 19% as of May 11. Publishers are really excited about the new SDK, as it enables vertical explorable interactive video together with Playables, all expected to drive demand and higher eCPMs. Today about 50% of top – of our top 50 apps in the network are live or in the process of going live with the 3.x SDK. We expect SDK adoption to continue to grow, strengthened by higher eCPMs, from core together with growth in brand dollars.

What you see here are the impression increases for vertical video in Q1 versus Q2. We have seen a 10x increase in terms of ramping of impression since February of our vertical video product. We have launched nearly 700 new advertiser creatives and 200 campaigns, which are producing great results and driving higher than expected prices and engagement. Vertical video is also delivering higher eCPMs to publishers, up over 13%, which will help us secure additional supply. Vertical video is also seeing strong results for brands. We successfully launched campaigns for UFC, FX, and Xbox for which we got broad press coverage and results. We have 89% average video completion rates, outperforming social channels that have single digit completion rates and we are seeing 10% engagement rates with the end cards, which are 45% higher than horizontal engagement rates using the same creative and 3x higher than our average Instant Play engagement rates.

Interactive videos are most innovative products and we are seeing strong initial demand from brands who want to be part of our first to market campaign. The first to market launch program is locked. We have major brand advertisers, a seven figure revenue commitment in Q2. We have the first fly campaigns, which started in only about two weeks. Press is planned immediately after that in June and we are also seeing interest in these products with our performance advertisers as well. Our studio teams are hard at work focusing on efforts, now on the SDK, Apollo VII, Apollo IX, and LTV optimizations. This chart shares with you a summary of kind of updates across the entire product portfolio.

The 3.x SDK was made publicly available in March. And since that time we have had very little minimal optimizations and updates. Apollo VII passed QA in mid-February and is beginning a multi-month testing and tuning cycle against live traffic. We have validated all mechanical aspects of the product, delivery, counting, attribution and right now we are focused on supply management capabilities to identify the best pockets of supply. We are expecting to turn our core algorithms on data science bidding on in Q2, and move to start to scale third-party campaigns.

For Apollo VIII, which is bidding within our SDK, this is expected to pass QA in early Q3. But as a reminder, it’s highly dependent on finishing Apollo VII and getting that at scale. Go to market and migration network efforts will start in Q3 and Q4. Apollo IX, the beta program is starting now. We actually are about one month ahead on this product, since we are excited to bring this product to market. Apollo X development is targeted to be complete by the end of Q3, at which point we will test and migrate in Q4 and make the full shift in Q1 2018. Apollo XI, the migration is planned in the first half of 2018 as well. And finally, LTV optimization, this is a key product for performance business around user score modeling and giving the advertisers the ability to buy off of LTV. We are currently rolling this out to select advertisers today.

In closing, well, a challenging quarter financially, we are on plan and we continue to get strong market validation of our focus on driving outcomes for brands and publishers. I couldn’t be more proud of our development studio in navigating a very challenging and ambitious SDK, which is now hardened and we are working on rapidly increasing the SDK penetration. Since Capital Markets Day, we have also finalized development of Apollo VII and we are currently in a test and scale process on the new platform. Early KPIs in response to the new ad units is strong. We have signed launch partners for our new interactive ad units with major Fortune 100 brands with campaigns that go live in two weeks. While we face some revenue headwinds in advance to deploy new products and we wind down older products, we continue to be laser focused on our key strategic objective that we believe will put AdColony in a powerful financial position in 2018 and beyond. Until that time however, we are deploying strict cost controls, balancing resources needed for new products and growth for the long-term while taking costs out of the business.

2017 is the beginning of a new phase for the company that couldn’t be more exciting. We have a leadership market position and a powerful SDK footprint that is growing rapidly. We are coveted by advertisers and publishers and are passionate about delivering high quality products that drive outcomes at scale for our clients. I look forward to our next update together in August as part of our Q2 earnings call in Oslo. See you soon.

Lars Boilesen

Okay. This ends our presentation. We now have time for some Q&A.

A - Petter Lade

Yes, Aksel [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Okay. So I have a couple of questions. First, on Ad Colony and revenue growth, so you are saying that if you are closing there will be [Technical Difficulty] Q2 last year

Petter Lade

Yes. So the question was Ad Colony in Q2 compared to Q1 and compared to last year. So it will be up from Q1 this year. If we look at last year, Q2 was actually down from Q1, so this is – we are now back to kind of more stronger numbers. We also aim for profitability in Q2, back to profitability in Q2. It will still be down from Q2 last year, because we are starting from a much lower base, but it will be up from Q1.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And on Skyfire, you said that you are on track and you still remain – expect to be profitable for the year. But do you expect it to be on profitable run rate by the end of the year or do you expect it to be profitable for the full year given the loss incurred in Q1?

Petter Lade

Yes. So the revenue in Skyfire is very bursty, if you will. It’s linked to signing of contracts. When we started the year, we said that our goal is to make money on Skyfire this year and that is very much the case. It’s not being profitable throughout or through the year, being profitable in Q4, it’s actually being profitable for the full-year. That is the goal.

Lars Boilesen

I would say to make happen you need to sign four or five big contracts. So therefore you could have maybe – you could have one contract in Q1, one in Q2 or even have two, you did the same results. So when you get these four or five contracts, which will depend whether it will be a profitable total year that is a little bit random when you get it, which month.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand. And thirdly on the balance sheet, you now have almost $100 million in net cash at hand and you have previously said that you expect to be at net cash levels around zero. So how is your capital allocation strategy going forward, we saw that no dividend was declared for this year?

Petter Lade

So I think the Board want to link the dividend to our profitability. So we didn’t make a profit in ‘16 and they thought it was prudent not to pay a dividend now in June. Over time, the goal is the same. We target a net cash position of zero. We are buying back shares, which is taking the cash position down. And if we are profitable, I expect us to continue paying dividend. So, there is no change.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Lars Boilesen

We have a couple of questions online. You just go first, Frederick.

Fredrik Thoresen

Thanks. Fredrik Thoresen with SEB. You mentioned strict OpEx control. We see revenues down 17% year-on-year and OpEx down 11%. Can you kind of give some – provide us with some more color how we should think about that developing through 2017? And also is it possible to quantify kind of the OpEx levels you are targeting in AdColony, which is currently up $36.5 million? And then secondly, we see that CapEx and capitalized R&D is up quite significantly year-on-year. Is this the $9.5 million – is that kind of a level that we should expect for the remaining quarters of ‘17?

Petter Lade

I will take the capitalized part first. So, the capitalized R&D will be elevated this year. So that was – of that some $4.4 million was capitalized R&D. I think that’s a reasonable number per quarter this year, because this is investment into business intelligence, into data science, into the SDK, into Apollo, into the Aurora project. So, that will be elevated this year. I expect it to go down next year. CapEx is a little bit more lumpy. It was very high this quarter. That was due to investment we are doing in Bemobi for international growth. And it was also investment we did in AdColony getting ready for growth for the second half of the year. So, that will also come down. So, it’s – that number is elevated for the quarter. When it comes to OpEx, I mean, we are treating each company separate. So, for AdColony, the headcount is now going down. The cost is going down. The ambition clearly is to not grow cost from here, but to grow revenue from here. If you look at Skyfire, we are taking Skyfire costs down significantly. If they don’t perform, we will have to be even more drastic, whereas in SurfEasy and Bemobi, they are growing very nicely. So we are investing into their profitable growth.

Lars Boilesen

Maybe to add to AdColony, I mean, obviously we see very big cost savings moving to one platform, but this is planned for beginning of 2018. So what we have done is we have initiated big cost program already now. So we are not waiting for that. So we are – we are basically looking into everything in AdColony to reduce costs and we have a big project on having a big two-digit number, million numbers cost savings during the year.

Fredrik Thoresen

But those two-digit million cost savings in OpEx on AdColony, they will first have net effect in 2018?

Lars Boilesen

I mean, we are – that’s – you want to answer that?

Petter Lade

Yes, I think so. I mean, clearly, we are not sitting – I mean, Apollo X and Apollo XI will make us a much more streamlined company. It would be able to rationalize a lot of cost away. But we are not sitting just idle waiting for that to happen. So, as Lars said, we are taking a lot of actions now to take out cost as we get there, but from being a one platform we just run our business in a completely difficult fashion, which enable us to take out quite a bit more, but that will only happen when we are able to move everything on to one platform and basically discontinue the work and the people we have on the platforms we don’t continue forward with.

Fredrik Thoresen

Just a final question on Skyfire, you mentioned that you expect to sign two big deals now in the second quarter. Can you provide us some color on deal size so that we can better model Skyfire going forward in ‘17?

Lars Boilesen

So, for example, these trials we are running now are with major operators, who has operation in multiple countries. So, the way it works is you sign one country at a time. You don’t sign up for 7 countries. You run test in one country and that will be the first country to deploy this. And so for example we had one – we signed one contract in Q4 and now we are also on that customer negotiation with three other markets. So deal size is typical on new customers in the $1 million size, but then of course, you add new markets. If you can do that quickly, then they can become much more. If you have a big customer, you have been working with for 1 or 2 years, then you will typical make a capacitive agreement for another few years and that will be higher than the $1 million deal size at the beginning. So this is – does it make sense?

Petter Lade

Well, just to get a little bit more flavor of that, when we – if you look at Q1 ‘16, the cost for SurfEasy and Skyfire combined was $4.8 million. The cost this year was $3.3 million. So if you annualize last year, you will be at a run rate of $19 million in cost. If you annualize this Q1, you are down to $13 million. So that’s the $6 million that we said we are taking out run-rate from the business. SurfEasy is running around breakevenish with around $5 million revenue for $5 million in cost, which leaves around $7 million in cost for Skyfire. So $7 million in revenue is what we need to breakeven. So when we say we target being profitability and they have basically very close to zero revenue in Q1, it’s around $7 million that we need from the rest of the year to be breakeven.

Lars Boilesen

So the budget is higher than $7 million, but you need these four, five agreements to go above $7 million, but that’s the clear target and the pipeline indicates that, but we need to execute that.

Petter Lade

The questions online has already been answered here. Any other questions? Okay, thank you.

Lars Boilesen

Thank you.

