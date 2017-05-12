Collegium Pharmaceuticals - Xtampza Sales Ramp-Up Disappoints

The market is not punishing the company as expectations have been low, further growth is anticipated, and Collegium has been disciplined in terms of expenses.

A while ago I checked upon the prospects for Collegium Pharmaceuticals (COLL) after its shares have come under pressure. Investors worried about the slower roll-out of its drug Xtampza, increased competition and dilution.

While all these factors caused an overhang on the shares, I found the overall valuation of the company (certainly after taking into account net cash) being fairly limited, given that the company has an FDA-approved product which is being commercialized at this point in time. These concerns resulted in shares falling from $20 in October of last year to $10 in March, the time when I first checked on Collegium. Shares have now fallen to the high single digits, even after they have risen following softer second-quarter revenue results.

In March I concluded that even a quick pick-up in growth was not sufficient to cover the expenses, yet I noted that expectations have been low. I ended up concluding to stay on the sidelines and watch the sales trajectory of Xtampza in the quarters to come, as I saw no immediate triggers to buy into the shares.

Collegium's Business

The company has developed its DETERx platform technology which it uses to develop and commercialize abuse-deterrent products. One of these products is Xtampza, for which the company received FDA approval in April of last year and commercialization started in June. Collegium received patent exclusivity for Xtampza until 2030 in the past quarter.

Xtampza offers a solution to the drawbacks of both short and extended-release pain mechanisms. Short-term mechanisms have the drawback of frequent administration, while users can often manipulate the extended release mechanisms. By doing so, users receive the entire medication in a shorter time horizon than has been intended.

The company notes that extended release pain is a multi-billion industry, generating some $5.7 billion in annual sales on the back of 24 million prescriptions (for an average of $237 per prescription). The privately held manufacturer of OxyContin dominates this market as its lead product generates $2.1 billion in sales.

Collegium claims that its Xtampza drug cannot be manipulated, unlike OxyContin. If this is true and the rest of the industry feels the same way, it might have a true blockbuster on its hand, as over a 100 million US patients require medication for pain management. With abuse running high, and only having increased over time, the misusage of drugs is very costly in terms of human lives and actual dollars.

On top of this commercialized drug, Collegium has the drug Onsolis in the pipeline, offering pain medication for +18 years old cancer patients who have become tolerant to opioid therapy. This drug is still being developed although FDA approval might come as soon as 2018 if all goes to plan.

Looking Back, Cash Is Needed

Collegium has only been a publicly traded company for some 2 years by now. The company raised $70 million in its IPO in May of 2015, selling shares at $12 apiece. On the back of solid data on Xtampza, the company raised another $55 million in early 2016 at a $20 valuation. This was followed by another $80 million offering in October of 2016 at $16 per share.

In total, Collegium has raised some $200 million since the IPO as these proceeds have funded the loss rate of close to hundred million a year. While Xtampza's revenues have started to come in from Q3 of 2016 going forwards, the impact is modest.

The company posted $408,000 in revenues in Q3 based on 3,616 prescriptions being made by 804 prescribers. Average revenues per prescription came in at just $112 each, as pricing is heavily impacted by reimbursement decisions and discounting practices. Total patient coverage stood at just 17 million lives at the time.

Following major coverage wins with UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) and Cigna (NYSE:CI), of which the agreement with UnitedHealth is exclusive, coverage lives increased to 60 million in Q1 of 2017. Important as well, per April 1 Xtampza became the exclusive extended release product under Medicare Part D for a large managed care organization, adding another 3 million covered lives.

Fourth-quarter revenues grew to $1.3 million on the back of 1,600 prescribers, but lagged compared to the $1.7 million expected by the market. In the previous article I calculated that average revenues per prescription rose to $200 in Q4. Based on the comment that the number of prescribers rose to 1,200 during mid-February, I guessed that revenues might come in at $4 million in Q1. While that would imply a decent run-up in sales, the trouble is that corporate costs still ran at $28 million in Q4 of 2016.

The first-quarter results have been released by now, and I am not impressed with the pick-up in sales. Revenues rose to just $2.2 million, little over half my estimate. The good news is that operating costs are down on a sequential basis to $25.3 million, indicating that the annual loss rate remains within $100 million a year.

The company now has 29.3 million shares outstanding which value equity at $265 million at $9 per share. Cash holdings stand at $129 million for now, implying that operating assets are valued at little over hundred million, being roughly equal to the annual cash burn. At this pace, the company still has sufficient cash to make it through 2017 and probably part of 2018 as well.

The issue is that sales are weak at $2.2 million, coming below the $2.5-5.1 million estimated range by analysts and my guess of $4 million. While the 70% sequential growth number is encouraging, note that sales are still very small, as the costs base remains 10 times as large.

The question is what Q2 sales can look like, certainly after the company raised prices by 9.5% on February 1. But that did not impact the product already in the system, which made that it did not really benefit the first quarter sales numbers. Worrisome is that the growth in January and February was strong but flattened off a bit during March, as high discounts hurt first-quarter sales as well. The company blames the soft sales on the focus on the United contract by its sales team, as it neglected other parts of the market.

To address the issue the company is growing its sales force by another 10% in recent weeks. It further trains its sales force on better educating the prescribers and users by stressing the differentiating features of the company's Xtampza. The price hikes, lower discounts, increased coverage and wider sales coverage should ensure that sales should increase by a million at least on a sequential basis. While sequential growth remains impressive, the sales base remains very limited with operating expenses trending at a hundred million a year.

The Potential

With sales of OxyContin surpassing $2 billion a year, I must say that I am most impressed with the agreement with UnitedHealth, which will offer Xtampza in an exclusive manner from Q1 onwards.

In January, analysts believed that sales could run at a rate of $50 million per annum at the end of the year, while they only ran at an annualized rate of $9 million a year in Q1, indicating that a lot of work needs to be done. While the company is taking the right steps and claims superiority over its major peer, the run-up in sales is far from impressive as more work needs to be done to educate physicians after coverage wins with insurers have been relatively decent.

The pick-up in sales is very important as the company continues to burn cash at a rate in which it will run out of cash in 15-18 months' time, as dilution will be painful at these lower share prices. If the $50 million run rate in sales could be achieved, the burn rate could be cut in half and enthusiasm surrounding the business might make a follow-on offering much less painful and dilutive.

Given the slow pick-up in sales I am not surprised that shares continue to trade near their lows, currently around $9 per share. While the valuation of operating assets is low, sales are picking up slower than expected which is not helping to stem the cash outflows. This is certainly disappointing as the company really has to deliver in the coming two quarters, before it runs out of options besides a dilutive share offering or an outright sale of the company at a depressed price.

The company remains on my watchlist but given the slow pick-up in sales, with revenues coming in at just $2.2 million versus my guesstimate of $4.0 million, I see no triggers despite the lower valuation.

If shares really start to fall to the speculative range of <$5, I am willing to pick up a few shares on the hope of a take-out, but the slow ramp-up in sales makes it certainly a no-go for conservative investors at this point in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.