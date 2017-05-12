Snap: Remaining A Top Internet Idea For 2017

We maintain our high conviction buy recommendation, and reiterate our $58.57 price target on Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. fell below $20, and is likely to drop slightly further (perhaps $15), which is where we view near-term support.

Furthermore, Snap Inc. remains our top pick for North America Internet, as we view the competition is coming thesis as being flawed, and expectation risk diminished.

Snap Inc.’s headline figures weren’t very flattering, but the qualitative metrics were still promising given gross margin improvements and ARPU expansion.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) remains our most promising pick in the Internet space notwithstanding the discrepancy in price action following the Q1'17 earnings report. That being the case, the DAU figures fell slightly short of expectations, but we expect the platform to move towards mainstream adoption given the release of new features like "search," and improvement in onboarding tutorials that teaches initial users the various functionalities of Snapchat.

As such, we're expecting DAU growth to accelerate notwithstanding the broadly shared sentiment of diminished expectations on revenue/user growth. Furthermore, the ARPU figures were promising, and we're not expecting Snap Inc.'s revenue narrative to be entirely dependent on user monetization.

Snap Inc. reported revenue of $149 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $(188.243) million. The GAAP EBITDA figure is a bit inflated in terms of a perceived negative financial impact, as stock-based compensation totaled to $1.992 billion, which is in-line with expectations from the consensus. We're expecting SBC to remain a GAAP earnings headwind, as we have forecasted $2.3 billion in stock-based compensation.

Maintaining expectations following Q1'17 results

Coming out of the earnings report the expectation for revenue growth remains elevated. Because we haven't built our quarterly earnings model, we're not in a situation to forecast next quarter's revenue, or non-GAAP dil. EPS.

However, we remain constructive on the underlying investment narrative, and view the recent pullback as an attractive entry point for investors wanting to capitalize on the fastest growing mobile social network.

For FY'17, we've forecasted revenue of $897 million and non-GAAP dil. EPS of ($1.71). This compares to consensus estimates of $1.03 billion and non-GAAP dil. EPS of $(0.51). We're far more conservative than the current consensus figures, but expect much more upside in terms of revenue/earnings over the long term.

We value Snap Inc. via a discounted multiple framework (68x FY'20 non-GAAP dil. EPS), and have assigned a price target of $58.57 using a 20% discount rate (comparable to venture capital models). We expect $2.14 in terms of non-GAAP dil. EPS by FY'20, which is contingent on Snap Inc. growing its installed base of users to 472 million, and ARPU to $15.80 implying FY'20 revenue of $7.47 billion.

Furthermore, we're not stating that price recovery is imminent. However, we do believe the recent quarter reset expectations to a point where Snap Inc.'s management can utilize near-term revenue levers to meet consensus expectations. Furthermore, upon reviewing investment bank research notes, expectations on revenue hovers at appx. $1 billion, but based on our global mobile installed base model, and smartphone penetration model, we maintain the stance that DAUs are the primary lever by which Snap Inc. can reasonably ramp revenue without relying on ad-load or increases to ad CPMs (cost per thousand impressions).

Key highlights from the quarterly earnings report

Snap Inc. delivered figures that missed expectations by $8.33 million. The Q1'17 GAAP EPS figure doesn't conform with consensus models, and until we build our quarterly non-GAAP dil. EPS figures, it's difficult to articulate comparisons from Q1'17. However, we plan on releasing our quarterly revenue/dil. EPS model to our premium research subscribers first.

Notwithstanding, Snap Inc. referenced the adoption of premium digital advertising from top-tier brands like Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), Hollister Co. and L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY). The implications in terms of ARPU should result in heightened ad-unit utilization and diminished expectation on overnight sales/earnings improvements to core operating results, as Snap Inc. is developing back-end technology to improve monetization rather than heightened ad-load.

Notwithstanding the hype from the Snap Inc. "bear camp" where competition is touted, and expectations on DAU expansion too conservative or unreasonable, we're expecting back half acceleration in terms of mobile DAUs, and anticipate this trajectory to sustain from a multi-year framework.

Also, Snap Inc.'s CFO, Drew Vollero reduced infrastructure cost, or cloud service contract costs between Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services:

In the quarter, we made good progress against our hosting costs in two key areas. First, we started to migrate to a dual cloud environment using both Google and Amazon to host our infrastructure. And second, we signed new contracts with each provider which lowered costs for most of our key services. As such, hosting expenses fell 12% in the quarter sequentially, down from $113 million to $99 million. These savings more than offset the increases we incurred from growing engagement.

Given Snap's hyper scale datacenter utilization, both AWS and Google Cloud must build out infrastructure ahead of forecasted utilization. Hence, the service contracts represent a significant portion of gross/operating costs, but become less substantial over a multi-year framework, and with the announced reductions of 12% compared to prior year, we expect gross profit figures to perform better than initial expectations. We have yet to model the COGs via the amended wholesale contract, but expect cloud service contract costs to be comparable to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) at a $5 billion+ revenue run rate, which implies gross margins of 80%-90%.

Furthermore, we're not expecting COGs to ramp beyond our implied forecasts unless if Snap Inc. were to miraculously grow its DAU figures above 1 billion, and video compression tech lags datacenter utilization in the foreseeable five years. In other words, there's plenty of upside in terms of gross margins, and we don't expect Snap Inc.'s financial trajectory to worsen, but rather improve on the expectations of reasonable cost ramp paired with OpEx increases that are trending below our implied forecast. As such, we're planning on revising our model to account for a more conservative ramp on OpEx due to the unexpected usage of cost levers.

The commentary on ad load conforms to our ARPU model considering Imran Kahn's comments from the earnings conference call:

With regards to ad load, look, we're very, very early days. If you look at -- as Evan mentioned, more than 3 billion Snaps get created on our platform. I talked about how we have our average users are spending 30 minutes -- more than 30 minutes on our platform. So, we're just scratching the surface in terms of ad load.

As such, we maintain our stance on ARPUs, but may adjust higher on more visible evidence of heightened ad unit utilization, and introduction of new ad units.

Should investors buy Snap Inc. now?

Source: TC2000

The stock fell 21.45% in the span of a single session; given the lack of identifiable support/resistance levels, the technical indicators aren't very useful. However, if we had to make a guess as to where near-term support is, we think $15 is a good area, and we don't anticipate the stock to trend much further below $20 by the end of the year.

However, there's no denying the heightened short interest (approximately 8% of current shares outstanding), but we're extremely skeptical that investors should position themselves ahead of further declines. Clearly, the stock has taken a nose dive, but we're not expecting missed execution to continue for much longer, as we believe the fundamental narrative remains solid.

As such, we're still maintaining our long-term price target.

Final thoughts

We're optimistic on international expansion, as foreign geographic revenue contribution doubled from 7% to 14%. Snap Inc. isn't as dependent on foreign expansion as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), but we remain constructive on international contribution as we expect adoption/network effect to take hold over the next couple of quarters, which increases the emphasis on DAU growth as opposed to monetization.

Furthermore, we saw promising indications from the report when pertaining to Snap Inc.'s self-serve platform, which was released just last week. We think foreign contribution, introduction of new ad-tech, and diminished expectations on FY'17 results are supportive of our original investment thesis.

As such, we maintain our high conviction buy recommendation and $58.57 price target.

